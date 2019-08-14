Video: The Creative Mind of Antoine Buffart

With the “In Reach” shorts, we hoped to better highlight the locations and riders that you may have missed from the full-length feature by Shaperideshoot. Stay tuned for more.
The second episode features Antoine Buffart showing a lot of creativity inside and outside of Châtel Bikepark. For the video. he rode from the top of Chésery peak all the way down to the village, mixing together along the way downhill, freeride and a bunch of trials moves.
The access for some of these lines required some special motivation. Climbing ladders with the camera gear, a shovel and a bike attached to your backpack is not always ideal.
Want to watch "In Reach" in its entirety? Check it out HERE
Rider: Antoine Buffart
Video: Shaperideshoot
Supported by: Châtel Bikepark
, Reverse Components
, Loose Riders, Syncros
