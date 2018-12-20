The Creative Process Behind YT's 'Return Of The Goat' Video

We try not to take ourselves too seriously, we live for the Good Times and create what we want to see ourselves. — Andreas John, Creative Director at YT

YT both had a clear sense that to make the idea really come alive, it was going to require global film making talent, to ensure that it was genuinely filmic and true to the classic horror genre – this after all was never intended to be just another bike commercial. So, they contacted acclaimed commercials director Mark Jenkinson, from Rogue Films, who instantly fell in love with the script. — James Dando, Account Manager at SHIFT

Director Mark Jenkinson, the Goatman and Director Of Photography Khalid Mohtaseb

When we launch a product we like to deviate from the usual stuff. We tried to tell the story about our product in a different way... and we really liked the idea of promoting a mountain bike with a ten-minute horror flick, we hope you did too! — Andreas John, Creative Director at YT

The half man half goat symbolic spooked in our head for some time now. We like the metaphor of this goat/human entity who stands for probably our most successful product. — Andreas John, Creative Director at YT

We don’t think this can be compared to anything the cycling industry has seen before, instead this is more akin to the production you may see in an automotive commercial or a feature film. That’s not to downplay the effort that goes into some really great bike production, it’s just that this was, well...different. — James Dando, Account Manager at SHIFT

Of course we are working on different projects for 2019 – can't say anything too specific but its gonna be fun. — Andreas John, Creative Director at YT

2018 marked the launch of the new YT CAPRA. We’re well renowned for ‘out there’ marketing campaigns, and with the new GOAT on the horizon we felt it was time to release a video that didn’t necessarily fit the industry as we currently know it.We like to raise the bar a bit – when developing our bikes as well as when it comes to presenting them to the world. When launching the latest CAPRA campaign, everybody knew that we had to go big. Whatever it was, it had to go off.Challenge accepted, everything begun with ideas from our CEO Markus Flossmann, and Creative Director Andreas John. A spark of inspiration turned into a ten-minute short film, with an 80 man crew and Hollywood cast. Before we knew it our crazy ideas conceived in a meeting room in Forcheim became a reality. The idea, born in Forchheim, Germany in summer 2017. From there it was developed further together with the team from SHIFT in Bath, UK with pre-production planning taking place in London, UK. The crew came from all over the US, and so it’s fair to say that the final details and production delivery really was a tri-nation effort. The majority of the filming then took place in Lone Pine, USA in early January over the course of a week, before the rushes were sent back to London where the editing took place. Then before the final film was released it went back to the USA for sound design. There were also sections of the riding content filmed in Portugal and SoCal.Return Of The Goat, which plays on the Capra’s name – meaning goat in Latin. The short film was shot across three days and nights on location in and around Lone Pine, California – a historic and well-used location for Hollywood films since 1919. A perfect setting to tell the story of a mysterious Goatman kidnapping mountain bikers with the aim of re-educating them around the shortcomings of their bike choice.After a few stressful months of planning and creative development, the number of people involved in the production and post-production was around 80.The mask was made by an extremely talented lady in Germany, but there were some post-production effects added – such as the blinking eyes.Take a look below at some of our favourite behind the scenes shots from this project:With 2019 just a glimpse away, are you ready for what’s coming next?Photos: James Cheadle