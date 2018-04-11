VIDEOS

The Darkumentary: An Evolution Of Darkfest - Video

Apr 11, 2018
by Pure Darkness  

A group of friends who like to do things slightly differently to the rest of the MTB crowd. South African photographer Eric 'Shin' Palmer joined the crew from Pure Darkness 2 - enjoy a collection of his work below!

Pure Darkness 2 - The Step up


Pure Darkness crew we do what we do


bigquotesEveryone was stoked to work together to create the ultimate trick jump we've always dreamt about. Waking up at 6am to ride before the wind and digging for 4 days solid in 40 degree heat. No competition just inspiring each other whilst doing what we love.Pure Darkness Crew

Edward Derek in perfect harmony. Sometimes Matt would make everyone leave so he and Edward to be together not sure why.


Just one of the most incredible shots of all time I could look at this all day. Danny Pace with his background in motocross can get it properly twisted up.
Danny Pace, aka Steam Train, opening proceedings with a gigantic Indian Air.

Are you kidding me Danny Pace with without doubt the gnarliest frontflip no hander ever done and yes anyone else would have died from the impact. Just look again and imagine the true height off that 22ft tall lip. Mind blowing.
Are you kidding me? Look at the amplitude! Anyone else would have died.

The feeling of this jump was just incredible and the possibilities for full extension was like never before. Took a while for us all to work the jump out but then it was just awesome.

And how could I leave without chucking a massive double backie for the boys Really was a big deal after breaking my back doing one at Crankworx Europe in 2012 but as Dyl kept reminding us just live the dream


bigquotesThe feeling of this jump was just incredible and the possibilities for full extension was like never before! I mean how could I leave without chucking a massive double backie for the boys? It really was a big deal after breaking my back doing one at Crankworx Europe in 2012 but as Dyl kept reminding us, just live the dream!Sam Reynolds

Matt was spinning flatspins so high I have no words for how sick it was. Then took his hand off for extra measure. The guy doesnt even have brakes on his bike
Matt Macduff, brakeless, boosting the steeziest 360 1 handers from the beginning.

Well this pretty much sums up the Pure Darkness week. A bunch of mates who like to do things their own way slightly different from the rest of the MTB crowd. No competition just inspiring each other whilst doing what we love. Everyone stoked to work together to create the ultimate trick jump we ve always dreamed about and making it a reality. Waking up at 6am to ride before the wind and digging for 4 days solid in 40 degree heat. Thanks so much to everyone involved in making this come true however big or small part you played




bigquotesThe childhood dream of turning a field into the raddest jumps of all time may finally becoming true! This time, myself and partner in crime Matt Macduff, headed to the Garden Route Trail Park in Knysna, South Africa once again - this time for a month of solid building. The dream was to create a hybrid evil love child of my two favourite things; dirt jumps and FEST series!Sam Reynolds

Pure Darkness 3

bigquotesReynolds sent me a picture of these jumps he and Macduff had built in Africa and I had booked a flight five minutes later. I got there and it wasn't even scary, because it was so stupid you know? But it got serious quick when we put our helmets on. It was a big joke until we had to ride it.Andreu Lacondeguy

Pure Darkness 3

Pure Darkness 3

Pure Darkness 3

Pure Darkness 3

Pure Darkness 3

Pure Darkness 3

Pure Darkness 3

bigquotesI've never ridden a set of jumps so unforgiving, one slam is like being in a car crash. The game has changed, big air is here and it's only the beginning!Matt Macduff


Next to Matt's loop of doom, Nico Vink and Sam begin planning for Darkfest. The boys swopped their slopestyle bikes for Downhill bikes and Pure Darkness was officially a stop in The Fest Series.

Eric Palmer

Sam amp the giants
Sam on the first day of testing - everything works!

Eric Palmer
Nico has our favourite T-Bogs and our hearts.

Eric Palmer
Andreu was turning up as always!

Whip Champ
Kurt Sorge is a freak at whips.

Eric Palmer
Adolf being Adolf..absolutely sending this flip super seater.

Huge Flat 3
Sam with a picture perfect flatspin.

Eric Palmer
Everyone survived unscathed!


The Garden Route Trail Park was such a rad spot and hosted some insane riding over the years, but for 2018 the boys wanted a hill with a bit more gradient that they could start fresh on. A opportunity opened up in Stellenbosch, just outside Cape Town.



Awesome light horrible wind... waiting for it to stop
The boys had cooked up something special. A complete Fest course built and tested in under 3 weeks - we take our hats off to you good sirs.

Shuttles up - African Style
The trusty Hilux was running like an ox towing the boys to the top.


Build Boys Train
Trains trains trains.

Cash Roll
Nicholi Rogatkin ladies and gentleman.

Flintstone
The holy man


Flat 450 - smooth as butter
Clemens dreamt about this 540 throughout the building process. He stuck it first go!

Flip the 90footer
Adolf doing his thing, he flipped this 90footer multiple times.

Thanks so much to everyone involved in making this come true however big or small part you played!


Photos: Eric Palmer
Film: Thomas Sandell

