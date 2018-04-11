The Darkumentary: An Evolution Of Darkfest - Video



A group of friends who like to do things slightly differently to the rest of the MTB crowd. South African photographer Eric 'Shin' Palmer joined the crew from Pure Darkness 2 - enjoy a collection of his work below!

















Everyone was stoked to work together to create the ultimate trick jump we've always dreamt about. Waking up at 6am to ride before the wind and digging for 4 days solid in 40 degree heat. No competition just inspiring each other whilst doing what we love. — Pure Darkness Crew











Danny Pace, aka Steam Train, opening proceedings with a gigantic Indian Air.





Are you kidding me? Look at the amplitude! Anyone else would have died.















The feeling of this jump was just incredible and the possibilities for full extension was like never before! I mean how could I leave without chucking a massive double backie for the boys? It really was a big deal after breaking my back doing one at Crankworx Europe in 2012 but as Dyl kept reminding us, just live the dream! — Sam Reynolds





Matt Macduff, brakeless, boosting the steeziest 360 1 handers from the beginning.

















The childhood dream of turning a field into the raddest jumps of all time may finally becoming true! This time, myself and partner in crime Matt Macduff, headed to the Garden Route Trail Park in Knysna, South Africa once again - this time for a month of solid building. The dream was to create a hybrid evil love child of my two favourite things; dirt jumps and FEST series! — Sam Reynolds









Reynolds sent me a picture of these jumps he and Macduff had built in Africa and I had booked a flight five minutes later. I got there and it wasn't even scary, because it was so stupid you know? But it got serious quick when we put our helmets on. It was a big joke until we had to ride it. — Andreu Lacondeguy

































I've never ridden a set of jumps so unforgiving, one slam is like being in a car crash. The game has changed, big air is here and it's only the beginning! — Matt Macduff







Next to Matt's loop of doom, Nico Vink and Sam begin planning for Darkfest. The boys swopped their slopestyle bikes for Downhill bikes and Pure Darkness was officially a stop in The Fest Series.









Sam on the first day of testing - everything works!





Nico has our favourite T-Bogs and our hearts.





Andreu was turning up as always!





Kurt Sorge is a freak at whips.





Adolf being Adolf..absolutely sending this flip super seater.





Sam with a picture perfect flatspin.





Everyone survived unscathed!





The Garden Route Trail Park was such a rad spot and hosted some insane riding over the years, but for 2018 the boys wanted a hill with a bit more gradient that they could start fresh on. A opportunity opened up in Stellenbosch, just outside Cape Town.











The boys had cooked up something special. A complete Fest course built and tested in under 3 weeks - we take our hats off to you good sirs.





The trusty Hilux was running like an ox towing the boys to the top.









Trains trains trains.





Nicholi Rogatkin ladies and gentleman.





The holy man







Clemens dreamt about this 540 throughout the building process. He stuck it first go!





Adolf doing his thing, he flipped this 90footer multiple times.





Thanks so much to everyone involved in making this come true however big or small part you played!





Photos: Eric Palmer

Film: Thomas Sandell



