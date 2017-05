From mass start races in Queenstown with some of the world's best riders to Crankworx winning runs in Rotorua, fun messing around plenty of crashes and stupidness this is my trip from New Zealand earlier this year. So grab a beer, sit back and enjoy the show! A lot of behind the scenes with some of the world's best riders including Brendan Fairclough, Loic Bruni, Sam Reynolds, Nicholi Rogatkin, Sam Pilgrim, Andrew Neethling and plenty more.