The Deakinator's 2017 Send Off - Video

Jan 11, 2018
by Ben Deakin  
THE DEAKINATORS 2017 END OF YEAR EDIT!!!

by the-deakinator
Views: 1,291    Faves: 12    Comments: 1

Sorry it's slightly late! Here's my 2017 end of year edit from mass start races in the Megavalanche, podiums at the national champs to shredding with the worlds best across the globe. Obviously there's a healthy dose of serious banter and messing around. Riders including Loic Bruni, Brendan Fairclough, Sam Pilgrim, Sam Reynolds, Olly Wilkins, Bernard Kerr, Andrew Neethling and the Jones brothers all appear in the film, so grab a cuppa and have a gander.

Ben Deakin

I'd like to thank all of my sponsors, mates and family for a sick year and to everyone who has supported me, Here's to an epic 2018!





10 Comments

  • + 11
 Oi Oi
  • + 1
 Seen the footage of guys on the scooter/mopeds can't imagine the carnage to our trails when they show up on their e-mopeds
  • + 2
 #Oioi Beakinator, great edit
  • + 2
 Last picture is picture of the year.....
  • + 2
 Mint! Keep em coming #OiOi
  • + 1
 Tough life of a factory rider. If only!!!!
  • + 1
 Can somebody just say OiOi so we can upvote it to the top?
  • + 1
 OiOi!
  • + 1
 what a life man..
  • + 1
 Hellooooooo

