The Deakinator's 2017 Send Off - Video



Sorry it's slightly late! Here's my 2017 end of year edit from mass start races in the Megavalanche, podiums at the national champs to shredding with the worlds best across the globe. Obviously there's a healthy dose of serious banter and messing around. Riders including Loic Bruni, Brendan Fairclough, Sam Pilgrim, Sam Reynolds, Olly Wilkins, Bernard Kerr, Andrew Neethling and the Jones brothers all appear in the film, so grab a cuppa and have a gander.







I'd like to thank all of my sponsors, mates and family for a sick year and to everyone who has supported me, Here's to an epic 2018!















