The Deathgrip Movie Photo Epic

May 30, 2017
by Clay Porter  
Deathgrip is now available to purchase worldwide on ITunes.

The long anticipated feature movie puts the defining style of Brendan Fairclough with the progressive filmmaking of Clay Porter. Over two years in the making and following the critically acclaimed global premier tour, Deathgrip can now be experienced in the comfort of your own home.

bigquotesMy goal for Deathgrip is for people to watch the movie and only be able to watch the first ten minutes before they have to turn it off, jump on their bike and go rip a turn.Brendan Fairclough

Also Available on: Xbox, Playstation, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, Fandango Now, Vimeo on Demand http://geni.us/Deathgrip

Deathgrip has been in production for over 18 months and has traveled across the globe—take a look at some of the incredible locations shot by some of the best photographers in the industry.



Deathgrip Movie
SOUTH AFRICA
Photography: Eric Palmer

Deathgrip Movie
MADEIRA
Photography: Jacob Gibbins / Boris Beyer / Duncan Philpott

Photo: Boris Beyer

Photo: Duncan Philpott

Photo: Duncan Philpott

Photo:Jacob Gibbins



Deathgrip Movie
SCHLADMING, AUSTRIA
Photography: Jens Staudt

Deathgrip Movie
LONDON, ENGLAND
Photography: Chris Greenwood & Tom Bowell

Photo: Chris Greenwood

Photo: Tom Bowell



Deathgrip Movie
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
Photography: Ian Collins

Deathgrip Movie
UTAH
Photography: Ian Collins

Deathgrip is a Metis Creative film in association with GoPro.

Supported by Scott Sports, Lifeproof, and Monster Energy.

Further support provided by Yakima, Adidas, DMR Bikes, Troy Lee Designs, Deity Components, Freeride Madeira, and Pinkbike.

Produced in partnership with Raised By Wolves.

Starring: Brendan Fairclough and featuring: Brandon Semenuk, Josh Bryceland, Sam Reynolds, Ryan Howard, Nico Vink, Andrew Neethling, Kyle Jameson. and Olly Wilkins.



Exclusive DEATHGRIP Trailer

by ClayPorter
Views: 51,554    Faves: 256    Comments: 7



