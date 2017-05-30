The Deathgrip Movie Photo Epic

Deathgrip is now available to purchase worldwide on ITunes.



The long anticipated feature movie puts the defining style of Brendan Fairclough with the progressive filmmaking of Clay Porter. Over two years in the making and following the critically acclaimed global premier tour, Deathgrip can now be experienced in the comfort of your own home.





My goal for Deathgrip is for people to watch the movie and only be able to watch the first ten minutes before they have to turn it off, jump on their bike and go rip a turn. — Brendan Fairclough



Also Available on: Xbox, Playstation, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, Fandango Now, Vimeo on Demand



Deathgrip has been in production for over 18 months and has traveled across the globe—take a look at some of the incredible locations shot by some of the best photographers in the industry.

































Photo: Boris Beyer Photo: Boris Beyer





















Photo: Duncan Philpott Photo: Duncan Philpott





















Photo: Duncan Philpott Photo: Duncan Philpott





















Photo:Jacob Gibbins Photo:Jacob Gibbins









































Photo: Chris Greenwood Photo: Chris Greenwood





Photo: Tom Bowell Photo: Tom Bowell































































Deathgrip is a Metis Creative film in association with GoPro.



Supported by Scott Sports, Lifeproof, and Monster Energy .



Further support provided by Yakima, Adidas, DMR Bikes, Troy Lee Designs, Deity Components, Freeride Madeira, and Pinkbike.



Produced in partnership with Raised By Wolves .



Starring: Brendan Fairclough and featuring: Brandon Semenuk , Josh Bryceland , Sam Reynolds , Ryan Howard , Nico Vink , Andrew Neethling , Kyle Jameson . and Olly Wilkins .







