Deity Launches Brendan Fairclough Signature Handlebar

• Designed for DH / Enduro / All MTN applications

• Developed and tested rigorously for 2 years on the World Cup DH circuit

• Incredibly detailed two-tone bead blast and polished ano finish

• Brendog signature 8-degree bend / backsweep by 5-degree upsweep

• 800mm width

• Custom butted 7075 T73 aluminium utilizing our proprietary Gradient Butting Technology

• Mono Heat Treatment Procedure for increased strength

• Stiffness for tracking yet compliant for endless chatter and big hits



• Wider centre bore spacing for unrivalled stability

• Designed for maximum ride quality with a 31.8mm bore

• Alignment control markers for perfect set up and spacing of your levers

• Features measured cut marks and center alignment detail

• Black ano finish with stealth, white, red or orange graphics

• Covered by our Lifetime Crash Replacement Policy to the original owner

• Available in a 30mm rise (343 grams)

