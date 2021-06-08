The DH Form Guide: Who's Going Fast Coming into the 2021 World Cup Season

New Zealand National DH Series - January to February

Results:

Round 1:



Elite Men:



1st. Kyle Lockwood: 2:44.36

2nd. Louis Hamilton: +1.2

3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +1.83

4th. Bryn Dickerson: +4.15

5th. Matt Berry: +5.1





Elite Women:



1st. Kate Weatherly: 4:48.67





Round 2:



Elite Men:



1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 1:54.575

2nd. Brook MacDonald: +1.843

3rd. Finn Hawkesby-Browne: +2.804

4th. Louis Hamilton: +2.967

5th. Sam Gale: +4.019





Elite Women:



1st. Kate Weatherly: 2:14.832

2nd. Jessica Blewitt: +11.238





Round 3:



Elite Men:



1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 3:07.54

2nd. Charlie Murray: +2.42

3rd. Brook MacDonald: +4.27

4th. Finn Hawkesby-Browne: +6.17

5th. Boaz Hebblethwaite: +6.40





Elite Women:



1st. Robin Goomes: 3:58.10

2nd. Louise Kelly: +13.50

3rd. Fiona Murray: +18.55





Round 4:



Elite Men:



1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:50.11

2nd. Sam Gale: 2:51.17

3rd. George Brannigan: 2:51.20

4th. Ed Masters: 2:51.33

5th. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:51.67





Elite Women:



1st. Jessica Blewitt: 3:10.33

2nd. Robin Goomes: 3:26.43

3rd. Kathy Morris: 3:27.57

4th. Caitlin Titheridge: 3:50.92





NZ Open - February 22

400 [Failed to load instagram embed]https://instagr.am/p/CLk3LklgORj&maxwidth=1000&hidecaption=1

Results:



Open Men:



1st. Boaz Hebblethwaite: 2:54.86

2nd. Sam Blenkinsop: +1.58

3rd. George Brannigan: +4.59

4th. Lachie Stevens-Mcnab: 10.29

5th. Daniel Self: +12





Open Women:



1st. Robin Goomes: 3:43.15

2nd. Sacha Earnest: +0.57

3rd. Rae Morrison: +6.36

4th. Leah Smith: +12.62

5th. Emily Wright: +19.63





Windrock Tennessee National - March 14

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Charlie Harrison: 2:23.17

2nd. Dakotah Norton: +0.08

3rd. Steven Walton: +1.84

4th. Aaron Gwin: +2.40

5th. Nikolas Nestoroff: +3.29





Elite Women:



1st. Frida Helena Ronning: 2:56.12

2nd. Kailey Skelton: +1.36

3rd. Mazie Hayden: +14.03

4th. Caroline Washam: +14.88

5th. Ella Erickson: +19.44





Copa Catalana DH - 4 Riders Bike Park - April 12

Results:



Elite Women:



1st. Marine Cabirou: 2:07.79

2nd. Telma Torregrosa Sancho: +16.93

3rd. Noga Korem: +21.19

4th. Elisabeth Guillén Mateos: +51.72

5th. Rosi Martínez Pérez: +1:01.90





Elite Men:



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 1:49.91

2nd. Dylan Levesque: +4.12

3rd. Martin Maes: +5.21

4th. Amaury Pierron: +5.44

5th. Ignasi Jorba Prats: +5.76





Portugal Cup - Boticas - May 17

Results:



Elite Women:



1st. Myriam Nicole: 2:21.552

2nd. Telma Torregrosa Sancho: +14.502

3rd. Agnes Delest: +15.783

4th. Margarida Bandeira: +24.866

5th. Ana Leite: +38.160





Elite Men:



1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:07.266

2nd. Angel Suarez: +0.498

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: +0.941

4th. Antoine Rogge: +4.732

5th. Ronan Dunne: +5.470





Copa Italia - Sestola - May 17

Results:

Women:



1st. Vali Höll: 2:45.700

2nd. Veronika Widmann: +6.486

3rd. Alia Marcellini: +7.626

4th. Gloria Scarsi: +9.049

5th. Sophie Riva: +17.826



Men:



1st. Loris Vergier: 2:24.419

2nd. Davide Palazzari: +2.665

3rd. Remi Thirion: +5.498

4th. Davide Cappello: +6.248

5th. Fabien Barel: +8.443





iXS NotARace Test Session - June 3 to 4

Results:

Day 1:

Elite Men



1st. Bernard Kerr: 2:22.151

2nd. Joe Breeden: +0.177

3rd. Danny Hart: +0.341

4th. Greg Minnaar: +0.565

5th. Loris Vergier: +0.839



Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 2:45.464

2nd. Eleonora Farina: +0.861

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +2.672

4th. Melanie Chappaz: +5.133

5th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +6.06





Day 2:

Elite Men



1st. Joe Breeden: 2:19.051

2nd. Danny Hart: +0.969

3rd. Loris Vergier: +1.280

4th. George Brannigan: +1.708

5th. Bernard Kerr: +1.739



Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 2:37.532

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: +3.778

3rd. Camille Balanche: +6.308

4th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +10.217

5th. Nina Hoffmann: +10.901





The DH season kicks off this weekend in Leogang alongside the third round of the XC World Cup. After a shortened 2020 season, riders will be looking to get in some top results and test out their winter training plans.While the World Cup season is set to start this weekend, we have already seen a few local races with stacked line-ups of the top riders, so let's look at who has shown some good early form at the biggest races of the offseason.The New Zealand National DH series kicked off the big early season races with some consistent top performances from the likes of Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, Brook MacDonald and Sam Blenkinsop. With two wins and a third-place finish, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene is definitely looking strong heading into the season and for 2021 he has the support of the newly formed Union race program that has been formed by Steel City Media. In the Elite Women's racing, we saw some strong performances by Kate Weatherly, Jessica Blewitt and Robin Goomes. All three women took at least one win in the four-round series.The NZ Open at the end of February saw Boaz Hebblethwaite take a big win over the likes of Sam Blenkinsop and George Brannigan. This shows a good sign of Sam Blenkinsop's speed after he missed international racing in 2020. Robin Goomes and Sacha Earnest were way out in front in the women's racing with a six-second gap to third place.The Tennessee National started off the 2021 US DH racing season with some wild racing at Windrock. In the Elite Men's racing Charlie Harrison just managed to beat out Dakotah Norton by a tiny 0.08 second margin. It's worth mentioning that Aaron Gwin crossed the line only 2.40 seconds back after having some issues during his race run. For the Elite Women Frida Ronning and Kailey Skelton were way out in front of the rest of the field with a 14-second gap back to third place.The European DH race season kicked off in Barcelona with a stacked lineup of World Cup riders. Before the Elite Men's race, a patch of rain made the track a tricky challenge for the final runs. Despite the conditions, Thibaut Daprela came out on top, with Dylan Levesque coming across the line four seconds back in 2nd place. Junior rider Pau Menoyo Busquets set the fastest time of the day with a 1:49.21, 0.7 seconds ahead of Daprela.For the Elite Women, Marine Cabirou took the top spot with Telma Torregrosa Sancho in 2nd and EWS racer Noga Korem rounding out the top three just over 21 seconds behind the fastest time. Check out the full results below.The European DH race season continued with Commencal riders taking the top spots in the Elite Women, Junior Men and Elite Men's categories.In the Elite Men's racing, Amaury Pierron came out on top, with Angel Suarez coming across the line just 0.498 seconds back in 2nd place. For the Elite Women, Myriam Nicole took the top spot with Telma Torregrosa Sancho in 2nd and Agnes Delest rounding out the top three just under 16 seconds behind the fastest time.The Coppa Italia in Sestola saw some big names getting between the tape to test out their new races bikes with the likes of Vali Höll, Loris Vergier, Remi Thirion and Jamie Edmondson in attendance. Loris Vergier came out on top in the Elite Men's race sending some big gaps on the course with a winning margin of 2.665 seconds. For the Elite Women, Vali Höll also took a win on the new Trek Session as she managed to find over six seconds on Veronika Widmann.The iXS NotARace Test Session returned with a final chance to get between the tape for some timed runs and testing before the World Cup in Leogang. On the first day, Bernard Kerr just set the fastest time of the day beating Joe Breeden on his new NS DH bike by a tiny 0.177 seconds. For the Elite Women, Nina Hoffmann topped the time list with a time of 2:45.464, Eleonora Farina was the only other rider to come within a second of Hoffmann.On day two, Joe Breeden took three seconds off Kerr's first day run with Danny Hart and Loris Vergier around a second back. Vali Höll laid down a blistering pace for the second day as she found eight seconds against the previous top time of Nina Hoffmann. With the World Cup less than a week after the Test Session, this is probably our best indicator of who may be looking more confident in their skills ahead of round one.