The Differences Between the Three New Specialized Stumpjumpers



Today Specialized unveils the all-new Stumpjumper, a key trail bike in the company’s mountain bike range, and the big news is that it grows to a family of three bikes, each aimed at covering the increasingly diverse requirements of riding styles that stretch right from XC/trail to nudging on the door of enduro riding.



The core Stumpjumper is joined by the new Stumpjumper ST (short travel), a bike which replaces the Camber, and there’s the return of the Stumpjumper Evo, which is intended to meet the growing appetite for very long and very slack bikes. Each bike is offered with 29” and 27.5” wheels with clearance for up to 3” tyres, with 2.6” tyres specced on the regular Stumpjumper and the Evo, the Stumpjumper ST rolls on 2.3” tyres. Specialized has dropped its previous focus on separate plus, or Fattie in Specialized language, bikes from the new range. You can go plus if you want, but Specialized isn't offering that option.











Frame Redesign



The three new bikes essentially share the same frame design, albeit with a slight front triangle difference between the different wheel sizes. The Stumpjumper and Stumpjumper ST simply use different shock hardware and a fork to achieve the different suspension travel and geometry numbers, while the Evo stands out by only being offered, currently, in aluminum.





We pulled out all the stops to lighten and stiffen up the frame, and what we arrived at was a vastly more efficient structure with a new sidearm design. The sidearm design directly connects all three mounting points of the rear-end and shock to the frame, and this creates a significant increase in both stiffness and performance over bumps. More explicitly, frame flex has been minimized when the rear suspension is active. In CAD, we were able to put the new 3D shape against the last iteration of the Stumpjumper, and with Finite Element Analysis (FEA), we were able to prove that the new layout was 20% more efficient. At the end of all of this, we’ve ended up with one of the lightest trail frames on the market. — Specialized



The frame has a radical new design, but it still manages to echo the outline of the old model. The key new feature is the sidearm top tube that increases frame stiffness, with a new shock linkage and compatibility with standard metric shocks. There’s space for a coil shock and water bottle in the front triangle, and the SWAT storage has been refined and volume has increased. A significant change is the 1x focus - all bikes are specced with 1x drivetrains and there's no way of fitting a front mech.



The swingarm has been revised with a claimed 8% improvement in the stiffness and a whopping 100g weight saving. There’s an all-new bottom bracket shell that sheds substantial weight, and press-fit has been replaced by an externally threaded bottom bracket. The seat tubes are shorter allowing for longer dropper posts, with Specialized speccing 160mm posts on the larger frame sizes.



Other key details include a full internal channel guiding the rear brake hose through the down tube, bottom bracket and main pivot and into the chainstay, leading to much shorter build times and less swearing. Producing a quieter ride has also been a focus, with a new ridged rubber chainstay protector that is aimed at precisely matching where the chain impacts the frame, based on the company’s in-house testing.









Stumpjumper ST



Replacing the Camber, a bike that was popular with people that wanted a lightweight trail bike, the new Stumpjumper ST is intended to be a more trail capable with less suspension travel and steeper geometry than the full-fat Stumpjumper.



It combines a 130mm fork with 120mm rear travel on 29” wheels and 130mm front and rear on 27.5” wheels. The frame is the same as the longer travel Stumpjumper, so you could conceivable ‘upgrade’ to the longer travel bike, with the main differences being in the shock and fork.





We love the fast and planted feeling of the new Stumpjumper, but not everyone needs 150mm of travel. And if you're in the market for a trail bike that’s more nimble and snappy in hard accelerations and long climbs, the S-Works Stumpjumper ST 29 should be your first choice. — Specialized



The equipment reflects the differences between the two bikes. There are eight models in the range, two aluminum and six carbon, with prices ranging from $1,800 USD to $9,500. The range-topping S-Works bike gets SRAM XO1 Eagle with Fox Float 34 Factory fork and Float DPS Factory shock, with Purgatory/Butcher 2.3” tyres on Roval Traverse carbon wheels.















Stumpjumper



The standard Stumpjumper has 150mm front and 140mm rear travel with 29” wheels, and 150mm both ends with 27.5” wheels.



There are ten models on offer, starting with the Comp Alloy at $3,000 USD, rising through the Comp Carbon ($4,200) with carbon front and rear triangles, and topping out with the S-Works for $9,500. You can also buy the S-Works frameset for $3,200 if you want to build your own bike from scratch.



A look at the spec sheet on the top-end bike reveals a Fox 36 fork up front and a Float DPX2 shock out back, 2.6” Purgatory and Butcher Grid tyres on carbon Roval wheels, a 160mm Command Post dopper, SRAM XO1 Eagle and Guide RSX brakes and a 780mm Specialized carbon handlebar.



As well as the eight men’s bikes there are two women’s bikes, the Stumpjumper Comp Alloy 27.5 and Stumpjumper Comp Carbon 27.5, with the size range dropping down to an XS, going up to a Large. The equipment is the same on both bikes, focused around a Shimano SLX drivetrain and brakes, with 2.6” Purgatory and Butcher Grid tyres on Roval aluminum wheels and suspension duties take care off by a Fox Float Rhythm 34 fork and Float DPS Performance shock.















Stumpjumper EVO



There were a lot of people sad to see the retirement of the Evo in the last Stumpjumper release, but after a few years on the bench, it’s back, longer and slacker than ever before. While some might accuse Specialized of being conservative with the geometry of the regular Stumpjumper, the new Stumpjumper Evo allows them the freedom to go much more progressive without alienating the many.





Let's get something clear—the Stumpjumper EVO Comp Alloy 29 isn't a ‘normal’ trail bike. It's built to get gnarly, and there's no real way around that. It has a slacked-out front-end and a longer top tube, so the EVO has heavier steering, exceptional front-end traction, and it begs you to boost every lip and do cutties as often as possible. And with all the speed that 29ers are known for, you're going to be able to bomb down trails that you thought you couldn't touch without a full-blown DH rig. When the goin' gets rowdy, the rowdy get goin’. — Specalized



So the new Stumpjumper Evo has the same suspension travel as the standard Stumpjumper, 150mm front and rear with 27.5” wheels and 150mm front and 140mm rear with 29” wheels, but the real difference is in the geometry and build kit. The build, which at $3,600 is clearly targeted at hitting a certain price point of accessibility, centers around the new Fox Float 36 Rhythm fork with a Float DPX2 Performance shock, Butcher Grid 2.6” tyres, alloy Roval wheels and an X-Fusion Manic 150mm dropper post.



Just two sizes in each wheel size will be offered, but Specialized has moved away from the conventional sizing nomenclature, with new S2 and S3 designations to describe the two sizes it is offering.



The S3 sized 27.5” wheeled model has a 490mm reach, 63.5-degree head angle, 440mm chainstays, 1258mm wheelbase and 75.6-degree seat angle. The S3 sized 29” wheeled bike has a 475mm reach, 63.5-degree head angle, 443mm chainstays, 1253mm wheelbase and 75.6-degree seat angle.









