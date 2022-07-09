Video: 555 Raaw Gravity Racing's 'The Downhill Project' Episode 2 - Downhill Is Hard

Jul 9, 2022
by RAAW Mountain Bikes  

World Cup racing is brutal. Close to 200 elite male riders gave it their all at the Fort William Downhill World Cup. Only 60 make the cut for the finals. The first World Cup in Lourdes, France offered very few practice runs, leaving riders guessing about lines, braking points and speeds. When crashes happen they tend to be big and when you’re on a good one you might catch up on the rider in front of you. But all these struggles make for good challenges and when the hard work finally pays off, it tastes so much better.

From the start of the DH project we knew we wanted to design a bike made for racing and dreamed of eventually racing at the highest level, at World Cups. Being there now with Douglas, KJ, Luke, Ryan and everyone involved in the 555 team is a wild adventure with so much to learn. It’s an amazing journey to see the four individuals trying to connect all the dots, becoming one with their bikes and finding the right setups for race runs.

In this second episode of our Downhill Project we take you along for a ride on the roller coaster that is World Cup racing.

One of only a few training runs in Lourdes


Spending time with the bikes during the weekend to make sure everything runs smoothly

Luke less than a second of the cut for the finals on his quali run on Saturday

Ryan before dropping in for his debut elite World Cup in Fort William

In front of his home crowd he finished 51st, what a day!


Luke flying into the finish arena and taking the 23rd position, we’re still speechless.

Photos by Ross Bell
Video by Sleeper.co

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Tree Branch Pierces Isabeau Courdurier's Foot at EWS-E Valberg
77754 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
72667 views
Review: Cotic RocketMAX Gen4 - Stealthy, Steel, and Simple
54227 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
44627 views
Spotted: Specialized Demo Prototype - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
41058 views
Timed Training Results: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
36851 views
Dangerholm's 'Lemmy Forever' Hardtail - A Tribute to Motörhead's Singer & Bassist
36820 views
Video: The Latest Tech From the Lenzerheide DH World Cup - Smoke and Mirrors
30535 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007326
Mobile Version of Website