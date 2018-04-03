VIDEOS

The Downhill Scene In Santa Cruz Isn't 'Outta Gas' - Video

Apr 3, 2018
by Calvin Huth  
Outta Gas - Isaac Wallen - No Bad Days

by CalvinHuth
His Gramps Wrote a Textbook. The woods runs deep
The woods run deep. A college textbook written by Wally's Grampa.

bigquotesI feel mountain biking itself is beautiful in the way it brings so many people together. Calvin and I live about 1000 miles apart, and I would call him one of my good friends. There aren't many other sports where the community is so large and spread out, but also so tight. After spending some time with Calvin we realized how we shared a similar eye for things, on and off the bike. Both of us being camera nerds, our minds mesh and understand things that we cannot explain. Our eyes are like looking through camera lenses. We examine our surroundings as a still image, or as a captured motion. This clearly made the process a heck of a lot simpler. Having these distinct similarities truly set us out to score big on this project. Often film days can be stressful, and filled with disagreements. However, working with Calvin, the pressure was off and it felt like a normal session with the homies. So many laughs, so many bangers.

The downhill scene in Santa Cruz has sadly slowly dwindled into a passionate handful of us. It is rare to see a truck full of dual crown forks piled in setting for the summit. With a small number of dudes left, I will say, we crush it. For those who know where to go, the hidden gems still remain and they are running better than ever. When digging this trail for this video, we set out to finish a portion of this line in a short amount of time. With about 27 hours in three days, we were more than happy with how things turned out. Adding to the number of trails for bigger bikes is something to only fuel the fire of the DH bike world here. For myself and our tight-knit crew, the scene is still thriving and more juiced than ever. But for the rest, it’s “Outta Gas”.Isaac Wallen

Building
Dig

Vintage
Santa Cruz Vibes

bigquotesI first met Wally, Isaac Wallen, in the spring of 2017. It was my first road trip to Santa Cruz, California, and I was fresh off an ankle surgery. Unable to ride, I stuck to cameras and daydreaming about their trails and jumps. When I arrived, I quickly realized why Santa Cruz has made such an impact on our sport, and why so many amazing riders continue to come out of there. The whole area breeds steeze. Sexy old trucks, vibey surfer feel and American passion. What a combination! When you head to the hills you quickly find yourself in little America. Santa Cruz and its surrounding areas have everything a rider could ask for.

Everyone in Santa Cruz seems to ride with this air of confidence. Wally is no exception. The first day I arrived this trip he brought me to the trail he had just finished. After briefly explaining what I can expect he dropped in and leaned so hard into this corner I thought he had messed up. He hits every corner like it owes him money. He’s a shark! His taste in music, vintage trucks and riding style is contagious to be around. So hyped to be able to work on a project with such a rad dude, and to have close ties with the Santa Cruz scene! No Bad DaysCalvin Huth

Go ride bikes.

Songs:
Bring It On Home to Me - Sam Cooke
Heartfull of Soul - The Yardbirds

84 Comments

  • + 97
 Rad video. It's a bummer we need to go out and build unsanctioned tracks in the US to push modern day dh bikes. Trails need to be steeper, faster, and all around gnarlier than they can be legally built for modern dh bike and riding. Good on you for pushing our sport in an area that progression feels stagnant. Until we get our heads straighter about difficult trails and building them, imma stay unsanctioned as fuck with a shovel in my hand and a doobie in my mouth.
  • + 25
 @mustbike good things happening in humboldt, CA. Two legal proper dh tracks and a badass blue flow trail built on private timber property
  • - 7
flag AutumnMedia (21 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Sounds like you need to take a trip to Windrock Tennessee my friend...
  • + 7
 @Jimmy0: good things have always been happening in humbolt. Ahem ahem.....
  • + 1
 @Xc2dh1: now we'll be known for something else
  • + 7
 WELL. SAID. I moved to Oregon from Massachusetts to school and all the Portlandites have no idea what a gnarly trail is. So few exist out here, besides Black rock, Mt Hood's race course, and maybe Cline Butte in Redmond... I miss the gnar of the east coast, and it would be great if some fast gnarlier trails would start up again.
  • + 3
 @dannyhuber: You said it. We use Sandy Ridge for exercise and Black Rock for fun. Timberline needs to sac up and build out.
  • + 3
 @dannyhuber: One reason I choose to move away... Check out some of the old school trails at Post Canyon for some good hucks and downhill tracks, back 15 years ago is was mint.
  • + 3
 I don't get it - these trails are either on private land or unsanctioned and not well known?
  • + 2
 @Jimmy0: wish that was happening when I lived up there. Back then, everyone was sitting in trees and protesting logging and the timber companies weren't letting anyone on their property, like they used to for hiking, hunting, etc prior to all that nonsense. That type of land has got to be amazing for mtb!
  • + 1
 @ADGproductions: Thanks for the info! I'm afraid I have yet to hear of post canyon.. What area of the State is it in?
  • + 1
 @dannyhuber: Post Canyon is out in Hood River--A lot of good stuff out there.
  • + 2
 @Jimmy0: stoked to hear that since I’ll be moving up there in August for school.
  • + 1
 @treymotleyDH: good choice, im sure ill see you out there
  • + 1
 @LOTCP: regarding timberline, its on Natl Forest so anything they build has to go through the red tape of the forest service. Bachelor has it accomplished to TL can do it. As long as they keep it in the ski runs it would probably be ok'd by the nazi forest service.
  • + 1
 @KevinH69: Yeah I heard as much. Bachelor could use some bigger jump lines. My riding buddy is neighbor with the mountain manager (at TL) so I get snippets of information from time to time. I think it'll happen. I hope it'll happen. The freeride line at Skibowl got neutered last year so we're down to Black Rock and my regular, TNT. See you on the dirt bro.
  • + 37
 Need more edits like this on PB front page.

"no names" ripping DH.
  • + 20
 On a Banshee!
  • + 13
 Banshee for life!!! @endlessblockades:
  • + 9
 @SANTACRUZ-SENDERS:

Keep it lit on the Raw Darkside!
  • + 21
 Love the "Helicopter" sounds during the drone shots...
  • + 17
 Maybe one day I'll make it. For now I'm team minnow
  • + 13
 that wood step down is proper f*cking scary! I hit that on my coil sprung Patrol, went 70% as far and still bottomed front and back! lol. thought I broke my ankle. SC for life!
  • + 7
 Nice
  • + 11
 Can't tell you how exciting and refreshing it is to see some trails I DON"T recognize. The forest gnomes have been busy and I'm stoked.
  • + 10
 “Hits every corner like it owes him money” touché to that, pretty sure I ran in to him and his buddies a few times, they’re definitely on the move! Super sick video!
  • + 7
 And Kerr exits every corner like he owes the corner money.
  • + 5
 Dudes.....this was AWESOME! Really interesting edit with some great riding......makes me want to get out and ride! Keep it up!
  • + 6
 Calvin Huth's entire Youtube channel is underrated. His video quality vastly exceeds his follower/view count.
  • + 4
 Download a copy of Sam Cooke's greatest hits. You won't regret it and if you don't like it, you officially have no taste. Riding was sick too. Thanks for the pre season stoke.
  • + 1
 Agree 100%. I have spent many days listening only to Sam Cooke on random.
  • + 7
 You nailed the janky wooden step-down! So sketchy!!! Nice one!
  • + 7
 Finally! Soooooooo goood!
  • + 7
 So. Much. GROUND STEEZE
  • + 6
 We want FOGEL
  • + 8
 I WANT FOGEL TOO! He's actually one of the biggest reasons I am where I am! Three cheers for the 1 foot x-up!
  • + 5
 That was some good riding???? #bansheedarkside
  • + 5
 Thanks for the underground work guys.
  • + 5
 YESSSS WALLY!! so sick man! every shot is a banger! hope your good bro!
  • + 5
 Add another DH rider holding the torch in SC to the list.
  • + 4
 I was in santacruz this winter and the trails there are so sick! It was such a great experience!
  • + 3
 Great video fellows!!!! you guys can ride and those trails look so sick!!! congrats
  • + 4
 that was very enjoyable to watch
  • + 3
 That’s the raddest video! Awesome shots, awesome music. Inspires me to get out on the trails and hit something! ; )
  • + 4
 Best I've seen in a long time. Props.
  • + 3
 awesome, rode up on that drop this winter and was like hah nope
  • + 1
 Took a trip to SC and immediately fell in love. If housing wasn't so damn expensive, I'd be making immediate plans to live there. As it is, gotta plan it out.
  • + 2
 Some of those trails look familiar but can you post step by step directions to the trailhead? Maybe a map too.
  • + 1
 Oh yes please, I'm sure the entire strava community will thank you.
  • + 3
 The most majestic angle for a crash I've in a while.
  • + 4
 Loam sweet loam!
  • + 3
 such a nice edit. good story guys. keep it up!
  • + 3
 Was it even a question SC was out of gas?!
  • + 3
 Stoked you guys keep charging. Sick building too.
  • + 2
 Mad skillz and ridiculously fast. So fun to watch!
  • + 1
 Nice video Isaac! Thanks for showing all of us a little slice of heaven. See you out there!
  • + 1
 Fkn sick riding and great soundtrack.Would love to ride DH bikes in SC with you guys
  • + 3
 Awesome edit
  • + 2
 Fuck yeah boys, proper art. Represent!!
  • + 0
 What I wanted to say - f*ck you teenage dorks who put ILLEGAL trails in my neighborhood onto this trailforks program.
You want it closed you dumbf*cks?
  • - 12
flag Beez177 (20 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 The mindset is short sighted in these young riders. They think they're " keeping it real" . Older more experienced riders have been around the block and see what is actually good for trail access and what's not. Unfortunately you and I are in the minority on here.
  • + 29
 I'm not putting anything on trail forks or whatever you saying. Sounds like a bad situation. Sorry for you man
  • + 3
 You have no idea what your talking about. Keep moving
  • + 1
 Response to axxe. ^
  • + 4
 It appears that you don't? Both of the above profiles complaining about trail forks and building trails in their backyards live in areas quite far from where any of the lines in the video are @Loamhuck:
  • + 3
 @Loamhuck: thank you! Very confused with what they are implying? Both profiles are located far from the areas these trails are in!
  • + 6
 @SANTACRUZ-SENDERS: I think it's not aimed at you guys, but just a general - don't put secret trails on Trailforks mixed with some get off my lawn.
  • + 3
 @Beez177: sorry bout your childhood
  • + 1
 Salty old kook is probably talking about Carlmont.
  • + 3
 "OH MY" Sick edit guys!
  • + 3
 That trails sweat
  • + 2
 Wow that guy rips. Maybe not hard enough to be on team shark though.
  • + 2
 I got gas... but my car dont
  • + 1
 mate u should be racing wc dh you look so fast
  • + 1
 Very Nice Riding, good to watch.
  • + 2
 NICE! love that old Ford
  • + 2
 straight up ripping.
  • + 1
 Out of Gas??? Your not the only one with hidden gems. Nice riding..
  • + 7
 I am very aware! If you are coming from Santa Cruz as well you would understand the caption and what I was intending. The numbers of DH riders are diminishing. If you are one of those guys still holding the torch more power to you man! Super rad. See you on the trails.
  • + 1
 Rad vid!
  • + 1
 Pretty sick for a gomer
  • + 0
 @santacruz-senders Demo?
  • + 1
 Nope!!
  • - 2
 that music was dad joke retro

Post a Comment



