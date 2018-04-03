The Downhill Scene In Santa Cruz Isn't 'Outta Gas' - Video

I feel mountain biking itself is beautiful in the way it brings so many people together. Calvin and I live about 1000 miles apart, and I would call him one of my good friends. There aren't many other sports where the community is so large and spread out, but also so tight. After spending some time with Calvin we realized how we shared a similar eye for things, on and off the bike. Both of us being camera nerds, our minds mesh and understand things that we cannot explain. Our eyes are like looking through camera lenses. We examine our surroundings as a still image, or as a captured motion. This clearly made the process a heck of a lot simpler. Having these distinct similarities truly set us out to score big on this project. Often film days can be stressful, and filled with disagreements. However, working with Calvin, the pressure was off and it felt like a normal session with the homies. So many laughs, so many bangers.



The downhill scene in Santa Cruz has sadly slowly dwindled into a passionate handful of us. It is rare to see a truck full of dual crown forks piled in setting for the summit. With a small number of dudes left, I will say, we crush it. For those who know where to go, the hidden gems still remain and they are running better than ever. When digging this trail for this video, we set out to finish a portion of this line in a short amount of time. With about 27 hours in three days, we were more than happy with how things turned out. Adding to the number of trails for bigger bikes is something to only fuel the fire of the DH bike world here. For myself and our tight-knit crew, the scene is still thriving and more juiced than ever. But for the rest, it’s “Outta Gas”. — Isaac Wallen