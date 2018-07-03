Pinkbike.com
Video: Massive Mountains & Big Thrills - The Dudes of Hazzard
Jul 2, 2018
by
Dudes of Hazzard
The Dudeumentary 2018, Part 1 - As the crow flies
Joe and Ferg decide to gain some height and head up a nearby mountain. Plenty of adventure ensues and it turns into an all-day epic with a sprint finish to the local chip shop. Some thrill for the boys as usual.
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 1
glasvagas
(53 mins ago)
A good 2 hours over your estimation there Fergy babes. I blame you for missing the chippy!
[Reply]
