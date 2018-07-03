VIDEOS

Video: Massive Mountains & Big Thrills - The Dudes of Hazzard

Jul 2, 2018
by Dudes of Hazzard  
The Dudeumentary 2018, Part 1 - As the crow flies

by dudesofhazzard
Joe and Ferg decide to gain some height and head up a nearby mountain. Plenty of adventure ensues and it turns into an all-day epic with a sprint finish to the local chip shop. Some thrill for the boys as usual.

1 Comment

  • + 1
 A good 2 hours over your estimation there Fergy babes. I blame you for missing the chippy!

