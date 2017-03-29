The Dudes of Hazzard, Dreams Shattered - Video

Mar 29, 2017 at 4:09
Mar 29, 2017
by Dudes of Hazzard  
 
The Dudes of Hazzard - Dreams Shattered

by dudesofhazzard
In this winter special, we go behind the scenes and follow the story of local Dudes fan, Lachlan Blair. He has always dreamed to one day meet the infamous Dudes boys and when it appears to him in a dream, he decides his best chance to get in a film and reach stardom is to "creep about the boys". A classic tactic but find out in the documentary how he fairs in his mission.

Sliding into filthy ruts Fort William style

A perfect way to get set for the summer. Let's just hope Lachlan gets his chance before Ferg gets back from NZ!

dreams shattered

6 Comments

  • + 2
 finally
  • + 1
 excellent!
  • + 1
 Pete is my hero.
  • + 1
 Brilliant movie chaps
  • + 1
 Gold n Delicious.
  • + 1
 that's hilarious

