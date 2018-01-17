Who loves to get stuck into some beautiful wintery moist trails? In Scotland we certainly do, so Liam Moynihan and Lachlan Blair decided to have a four-day bonanza on some of Fort Williams finest filth!!
Feast your eyes over The Filthy Four then get out and batter some wintery mud for yourself!
I mean is there anything you can do without attracting scrutiny from somebody - I guess they will need to run their next videos through some kind of peer review to make sure nobody has them down as having 'dubious ethics' for climbing a tree and accidentally breaking it.
Have you seen where they live by the way, doesnt make it better or anything but thats a managed forest, they will be cutting them regardless at some point, it isnt a nice old hard-wood tree they are demolishing like our society seems to think is OK when they chop the crap out of them as they overhang the driveway / are too much to maintain / any other reason with 'dubious ethics'
