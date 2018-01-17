VIDEOS

The Dudes of Hazzard: Liam and Lachlan Slap Dirty Ruts and Shred Sloppy Trails – Video

Jan 17, 2018
by Dudes of Hazzard  
The Filthy Four

by dudesofhazzard
Views: 5,017    Faves: 51    Comments: 1


Who loves to get stuck into some beautiful wintery moist trails? In Scotland we certainly do, so Liam Moynihan and Lachlan Blair decided to have a four-day bonanza on some of Fort Williams finest filth!!


Feast your eyes over The Filthy Four then get out and batter some wintery mud for yourself!

Dudes of Hazzard


Must Read This Week
The Eyecatchers: 7 Intriguing New Bikes - Opinion
83243 views
SRAM's New DUB Cranks and Bottom Brackets - First Look
55201 views
Mondraker Foxy Carbon RR SL Review
53630 views
Ridden and Rated - Six Takes on the Multi-Tool
47340 views
Hope Cuts Price on Made-in-England Carbon Bike
40016 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink's End of Year Roundup is Nothing Short of Epic
32236 views
American Classic Calls It Quits... For Now
31616 views
'Dear Kelly' - Carson Storch's Tribute to Kelly McGarry - Video
29638 views

25 Comments

  • + 18
 Why can I not listen to Rock Lobster without Peter Griffing singing it in my head?
  • + 18
 Top work as always boys! Those bonus clips were brilliant
  • + 4
 That gate!
  • + 1
 The head bonk matched the song perfectly
  • + 1
 @caldwellvisuals All of these were Pie trails no? I Kanye wait for the Biggest Slice
  • + 3
 @JoeRSB: Some were! Oh she's cooking nicely. Stoked for you to see it!
  • + 3
 Ahh mountain biking. You've changed in the 20 years I've known you. You're undeniably more fun now. But whereas we used to enjoy getting out and soaking in natural places together, now apparently it's good times to snap trees. Great riding. Dubious ethics.
  • + 10
 Think of all the ants they killed skidding their back wheel round corners. BURN IN HELL mountain bikers!
  • - 4
flag LuisCR (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yep, the riding is hooliganish enough
  • + 10
 I'm all for calling out dubious ethics in MTB videos but do keep in mind that this is shot in an intensive commercial plantation of non-native trees, not an ancient natural woodland. Also that tree looked dead already so don't get your knickers in a twist just yet.
  • + 1
 @km79: what i sez to my toddlers: always wear a helmet when snapping non-natives trees
  • + 4
 I am not about to encourage anybody to go out and break trees while out for a ride but do people seriously pick up on the conduct of literally every move that is made online now?

I mean is there anything you can do without attracting scrutiny from somebody - I guess they will need to run their next videos through some kind of peer review to make sure nobody has them down as having 'dubious ethics' for climbing a tree and accidentally breaking it.

Have you seen where they live by the way, doesnt make it better or anything but thats a managed forest, they will be cutting them regardless at some point, it isnt a nice old hard-wood tree they are demolishing like our society seems to think is OK when they chop the crap out of them as they overhang the driveway / are too much to maintain / any other reason with 'dubious ethics'
  • + 4
 GTA San Andreas! Yeah baby!
  • + 3
 Sure are some top notch videos on Pinkbike today. Well done boys! That was very entertaining!
  • + 4
 That title could have gone so wrong.
  • + 4
 Absolutely frothing to ride my bike now....shame I just got into bed!
  • + 4
 sweet stuff, amazing skills, how easy they make this look
  • + 2
 Someone reached in and grabbed it,..... was a rock lobster
  • + 1
 Friggen Best Video of the Year thus far!!! This made my day in the Golf Shop wayyyy less boring! #thanks&cheers
  • + 1
 Why are you breaking trees?
  • + 2
 SLAP DIRTY WHATS???!
  • + 1
 Amazing
  • + 1
 sick boyssss
  • + 1
 hold my beer..
  • + 1
 Epic as always!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042764
Mobile Version of Website