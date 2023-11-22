Specialized Cactus Cup & the Belgian Waffle Ride Combine Forces For 'Duel in the Desert' Event

Press Release:

Specialized Cactus Cup and the Belgian Waffle Ride are set to merge for a thrilling back-to-back cycling extravaganza!

Race Details:

• Dates: March 2 (Belgian Wafer Ride) and March 9 (Cactus Cup 40-mile XC race)

• Location: McDowell Mountain Regional Park, Arizona





• Belgian Waffle Ride: A spectacular weekend of unique unroad racing and the BWR Unroad Expo open to all.

• Cactus Cup: A legendary weekend packed with warm weather, good vibes, and intense racing. Notably, the Cactus Cup is Arizona's Original Mountain Bike Stage Race, with a rich history dating back to 1991.





