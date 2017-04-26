RACING

The Edge of 17 - Your DH World Cup 2017 Preview

Apr 26, 2017
by Fraktiv  

Sometimes it hurts
THE EDGE OF 17
World Cup DH 2017
Your bite-sized refresher to the upcoming UCI World Cup Downhill season


Troy Brosnan couldn t seem to attack the course the way he usually enjoys and unfortunately slipped off the podium and must now concede the number 2 plate to Hart.
7 Rounds, 2 Continents

Only seven rounds?
That's one more round than the XCO riders get this year.

Only two continents?
Sadly for this year, Mont-Sainte-Anne is the only round outside Europe.

All tracks will be familiar to fans, with Lenzerheide and Lourdes being the newest of the tracks on the World Cup circuit, and Mont-Sainte-Anne and Fort William the oldest.




Ready and waiting for the last big match of the season. Come on down
Time to tune in

Round 1: Lourdes, France: Sunday 30 April, live from 13:00 CEST // 12:00 BST // 04:00 PDT // 07:00 EDT
Round 2: Fort William, UK: Sunday 4 June, live from 14:00 CEST // 13:00 BST // 05:00 PDT // 08:00 EDT
Round 3: Leogang, Austria: Sunday 11 June, live from 13:00 CEST // 12:00 BST // 04:00 PDT // 07:00 EDT
Round 4: Vallnord, Andorra: Saturday 1 July, live from 13:00 CEST // 12:00 BST // 04:00 PDT // 07:00 EDT
Round 5: Lenzerheide, Switzerland: Saturday 8 July, live from 13:00 CEST // 12:00 BST // 04:00 PDT // 07:00 EDT
Round 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada: Saturday 5 August, live from 19:00 CEST // 18:00 BST // 10:00 PDT // 13:00 EDT
Round 7: Val di Sole, Italy: Saturday 26 August, live from 13:00 CEST // 12:00 BST // 04:00 PDT // 07:00 EDT

Note: All times are subject to change so always double check.




Early morning fine tuning in the Mondraker pits.
Descent × Time = Racing

Mont-Sainte-Anne gives no quarters, being the longest race track for 2017 (3,045m), with Lenzerheide being the shortest (1,531m). Andorra and Lenzerheide start at bang on the same elevation (1,879m), which is also the highest of all the rounds.

Fort William's start is closest to sea level (653m) but what it doesn't offer in height it offers in length, being the second longest track of the year (2,831m).

Putting all the numbers together this year, the riders will be racing…
• a total distance of 16,259 metres
• climbing 191 metres
• descending a total of 3,814 metres.




CFDT
That new team smell


The 2017 season has brought a lot of shuffling to the World Cup team deck. Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace, and Ruaridh Cunningham have formed the biggest-named new Elite-level team; Canyon Factory Downhill. Can one of these riders follow in the steps of Aaron Gwin and The YT Mob last year and take the overall series win?




Manon Carpenter is still able to hang on to the number 2 plate but the points gap ahead of Tahnee Seagrave is becoming uncomfortably narrow.
Other shufflings

To name but a few changes…
 • Alex Marin Trillo from Giant Factory Offroad ⇨ Madison Saracen
 • Eliot Jackson from Pivot Factory Racing ⇨ Giant Factory Off-road
 • David Trummer from RRP ⇨ Dirt Zelvy
 • Gaëtan Vige from Commencal Vallnord ⇨ Scott Velosolutions
 • Loris Vergier from Specialized Gravity ⇨ Santa Cruz Syndicate
 • Luca Shaw from SRAM TLD ⇨ Santa Cruz Syndicate
 • Manon Carpenter from Madison Saracen ⇨ Radon Factory Downhill
 • Neko Mulally from Gstaad Scott ⇨ The YT Mob
 • Reece Wilson from Unior Tools ⇨ Bergamont Factory
 • Rupert Chapman from Bergamont Factory ⇨ Pivot Factory Racing
 • Taylor Vernon from Trek Factory Racing ⇨ Unior Tools



Florent Payet lost in a cloud of course fog but still managing to nail 10th place qualie 9.5 seconds back.
The Year of the 29er?

Seeing wagon wheels at World Cup DH races isn't anything new.

Who remembers Mitch Ropelato at Pietermaritzburg in 2013 (although the first corner had some strong views)? And going further back to 2010, Trek and Intense were also trying out big wheels. Technology has moved on—especially with the likes of Fox sneak-peeking their DH-ready 29er fork earlier this month—and we're likely going to see a lot more teams signing up to the 29er club, particularly those with tall riders. We won't know if this will be a game-changing moment for our sport until the rigs are up against the clock.




In for the Kill Finals - Leogang DH World Cup 2016
Rule Changes

The UCI, the sport's governing body have introduced some changes this year:

 • You need at least 40 UCI points (previously 30) to compete
 • Elite Men now have a training session on the morning of race day
 • The numbers of Elite Women and Junior Men have been reduced for race day
 • Junior Women now compete in a separate event.




Gwin disappoint.
The man to beat

A new team didn't diminish Aaron Gwin's ability to win last year. After two wins and three second-place finishes, he won the overall.

Aaron Gwin is top dog going into the new season.




Calm focused and faster than everyone else.
The woman to beat

It wasn't enough for Rachel Atherton to smash the competition last year. She also smashed the records.

Who's going to rise to the challenge and be faster?




Smoldering dust inferno at the Schladming reawakening for the 2014 IXS. Copyright Nathan Hughes
The view from the Gold Harvester

"The first round is always going to be a banger. We all know what our Insta-favourites have been up to in the off-season but until they take to the track on qualifying day we don't have any clue who's grabbing this season by the horns.

Everything's up in the air for the Elite Men. The mighty Gwin is impossible to bet against, having taken the previous three opening rounds. Hart is quite surely about to unleash the beast once again, and there's a bunch of ex-Champs and overall winners as well as the new blood, creating a stack of talent too wide and deep to mention by name.

In the Elite Women's, failing an unexpected solar eclipse, you might fancy Atherton to set quite a fast time to start the season off.

Whatever happens, the Pinkbike team—myself, Dave Trumpore and Ross Bell—can't wait to regurgitate the gold our cameras swallow after a long day in the mountains." – Nathan Hughes

MENTIONS: @fraktiv / @natedh9 / @davetrumpore / @rossbellphoto


23 Comments

  • + 6
 Can it real be called the World Cup if it only makes it out of Europe once?
  • + 4
 why not? the NFL proclaims the superbowl winners world champions as does the baseball crowd withe the "world series",
  • + 2
 Are we still counting UK as part of Europe?
  • + 2
 Well, you know, there's also a World Series of baseball...
  • + 3
 @Zaff: The EU and Europe are not the same thing Wink
  • + 1
 @Zaff: Europe is a continent. The UK hasn't physically moved. It's still a part of the continent of Europe, whilst not being a part of the European Union. Europe ≠ European Union. Nothing to do with politics and everything to do with geography.
  • + 1
 @b45her: Yes but they also elected Donald Trump, so, y'know.......
  • + 3
 wouldn't it be more like... Racing = descent / time ?!
Otherwise would be slower -> more time -> more racing. doesn't make any sense at all...
  • + 1
 With 29r dh bikes gaining traction it probably wont take long for racers to want more stopping power for those wagon wheels. I predict the new Boost Post Mount standard and Plus rotors in the near future....because "New Standards" are the new standard.
  • + 4
 think 29er might work well at Fort-Will
  • + 4
 Can't wait to see the races and some 29ers.
  • + 1
 MTBR just posted up an article indicating The Santa Cruz Syndicate will be running 29er versions of the V10 for Lourdes this weekend.
  • + 2
 Don't forget that Danny hart will have the rainbow jersey curse on his shoulders
  • + 2
 Wasn't there supposed to be a stop somewhere in Eastern Europe? Czech Republic or something like that?
  • + 1
 That's next year. Lošinj, Croatia.
  • + 1
 Today, the sun has come out despite the fact its raining. No more Trump, no more BS. WCDH IS BACK! Claudio in 3,2,1...aaaand ACTION!
  • + 3
 V10 29er on insta
  • + 2
 Cannot wait to see how the season kicks off !!
  • + 1
 GWIN.
  • + 0
 Only two continents? Not much of a 'World' Cup...
  • + 1
 Phuck yeah!!!!!!!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



