The End of Intense Factory Racing Officially Announced

Intense Factory Racing has been officially dissolved for 2024. The team has had various rosters during the past five years, but most recently supported Aaron Gwin, Dakotah Norton, Joe Breeden and Seth Sherlock.
|2019 - 2023....what an incredible journey! A big thank you to our Intense Cycles family and our supporting sponsors, as well as our riders, staff, fans, and friends for the support over the past 5 years. This was truly an enjoyable chapter of life for us and we’ll miss having this crew all together at once. Our team will no longer be with Intense Cycles in 2024, and some of our riders and staff will be moving on to other plans/teams as well. We wish them nothing but the best and are thankful for the time we had together. We will be announcing our 2024 race team in the near future. Happy New Year, see you at the races!—Intense Factory Racing
Joe Breeden announced that he'll no longer be riding for Intense Factory Racing last week saying "Sure sad to see this group separate, but has given me great experience for what’s to come. See you at the races." However Dakotah Norton was riding on an Intense dirt jumper yesterday and said that "the new @intensecycles
DJ is ripping. Excited to get this thing dialed in and start the new year right."
With MS Racing having announced they'll no longer supporting Mondraker in 2024, could we be seeing a MS-Intense team for 2024?
