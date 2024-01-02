The End of Intense Factory Racing Officially Announced

2019 - 2023....what an incredible journey! A big thank you to our Intense Cycles family and our supporting sponsors, as well as our riders, staff, fans, and friends for the support over the past 5 years. This was truly an enjoyable chapter of life for us and we’ll miss having this crew all together at once. Our team will no longer be with Intense Cycles in 2024, and some of our riders and staff will be moving on to other plans/teams as well. We wish them nothing but the best and are thankful for the time we had together. We will be announcing our 2024 race team in the near future. Happy New Year, see you at the races! — Intense Factory Racing