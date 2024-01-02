The End of Intense Factory Racing Officially Announced

Jan 2, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Intense Factory Racing has been officially dissolved for 2024. The team has had various rosters during the past five years, but most recently supported Aaron Gwin, Dakotah Norton, Joe Breeden and Seth Sherlock.

bigquotes2019 - 2023....what an incredible journey! A big thank you to our Intense Cycles family and our supporting sponsors, as well as our riders, staff, fans, and friends for the support over the past 5 years. This was truly an enjoyable chapter of life for us and we’ll miss having this crew all together at once. Our team will no longer be with Intense Cycles in 2024, and some of our riders and staff will be moving on to other plans/teams as well. We wish them nothing but the best and are thankful for the time we had together. We will be announcing our 2024 race team in the near future. Happy New Year, see you at the races!Intense Factory Racing

Joe Breeden announced that he'll no longer be riding for Intense Factory Racing last week saying "Sure sad to see this group separate, but has given me great experience for what’s to come. See you at the races." However Dakotah Norton was riding on an Intense dirt jumper yesterday and said that "the new @intensecycles DJ is ripping. Excited to get this thing dialed in and start the new year right."

With MS Racing having announced they'll no longer supporting Mondraker in 2024, could we be seeing a MS-Intense team for 2024?

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Aaron Gwin Dakotah Norton Joe Breeden Seth Sherlock


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,219 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Pinkbike's Ultimate 2023 Bike Nerd Quiz
78038 views
[Updated: Hugo Marini Departs Commencal Muc Off] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of Announced 2024 Team Moves
72593 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
66993 views
The Top 10 Highest Rated MTB Trails on Trailforks in 2023
53650 views
Top Pinkbike Comments of 2023 - Comment Gold
41461 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner
36664 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Innovation of the Year Winner
35928 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner
35102 views

46 Comments
  • 75 3
 Its rebirth is forthcoming: Costco has announced it will now sponsor the newly defunct intense racing team. The team name will now be changed to Kirkland racing team. You can stop by their booth for rotisserie chicken, hot dogs and a dcisounted membership offer. Make sure you check out the warehouse for a six pack of the new Intense 951 bikes and a 90” (230cm) tv.
  • 13 2
 welcome to cosco, i love you welcome to cosco, i love you
  • 19 0
 Kirkland SIGNATURE SERIES
  • 2 1
 That sounds amazing.
  • 4 0
 Bro I live and die for costco dont tease me like that
  • 1 0
 Gold!!!!!
  • 5 0
 I welcome our Costco overlords!! Go Kirkland Factory Wholesale Racing!!!
  • 3 0
 If I can buy a M29 and chicken bake on the same costco trip I'm IN
  • 1 0
 Thanks for converting the screen size to metric.
  • 14 1
 You mean Gwin isn't worth a million dollars a year of Intense sales?
  • 2 0
 Pretty sure gwin and dungey bought into intense … I could be mistaken on this
  • 2 1
 Maybe Gwin is retiring with his recent bike park purchase. #TinFoilHatTheory
  • 4 0
 Does Intense even sell a million dollars worth of bikes a year? Rarely see them in the wild.
  • 1 0
 @mxmtb: I know he is part owner of the racing team, not sure if that extends to the brand as well.
  • 1 0
 @mxmtb: you are correct , both are shareholders
  • 9 0
 Don't know how Intense has the funds to sponsor anything. In the past year I can probably count on one hand the number of Intense bikes I've seen out on the trails and on car racks. And I'm in BC so sample size is not small.
  • 3 0
 I live by their HQ and I can tell you its the same here.
  • 2 0
 BC does have a weird distribution of bikes though.

I see Knolly/Rocky Mountain/Norco every ride, and barely see specialized/scott/trek/Giant.

Costco and MEC sell Intense bikes, so they are probably selling magnitudes more bikes than Knolly.
  • 3 0
 I’ve seen several large rental fleets made up of intense bikes…which in my opinion is the best way to keep people off your bikes, unless the bikes are high end builds (they are always low end builds) and they get proper maintenance (they never do), and they are setup tubeless ( they aren’t).
  • 2 0
 I'm in the UK and have literally never seen one other than with a pro racer sitting on it.
  • 9 0
 2024: All racing cancelled.
  • 8 0
 Good to see they’re keeping up with mainstream trends
  • 5 0
 My guess MS Mondraker will be going back to MS Intense. Gwin and Dak will stay on Intense frames.
  • 5 1
 Did not see that coming... Dak always seems to get the short straw.
  • 3 0
 Dak on mondraker gonna go crazy
  • 3 2
 It was what I year ago or 2 when all their advertising was "racing was always are true north" or som such BS. THis brand can't get out of it's own way.
  • 2 0
 Dude, ur grammer
  • 3 0
 Woof. I’m getting sad.
  • 1 1
 So, Gwin on Santa Cruz then. Or on Canyon? Lots of teams have been dropping riders so maybe he'll even get to ride on multiple teams.
  • 3 1
 No sense letting go of Minnaar and hiring Gwin. Given the current market, I don't expect them to add anyone new to the team.
  • 5 2
 Kirkland Factory Racing
  • 3 2
 I guess those Costco sales didn't help as much as hoped.
  • 2 0
 Leave the UCI.
  • 1 0
 I did not see this coming....
  • 4 2
 This is getting intense.
  • 2 0
 No Seth Sherlock
  • 1 0
 Will Frameworks be the new "stickered up sponsorless pro" frame?
  • 1 0
 Gwin should invest in Frameworks and bring Dak with him.
  • 1 0
 OK, when you want for the good news!
  • 1 0
 Keep em coming
  • 1 0
 Keep em coming
  • 1 0
 Bummer
  • 1 0
 And here we go again....
  • 7 8
 UCI giving the industry a DUI
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.033189
Mobile Version of Website