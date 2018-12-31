Video: Graham Agassiz' Endless Migration

The Endless Migration // Heeding the Words of Mother Nature
As the days grow shorter and the cold sets in, it’s only natural to migrate. But as we do, we must heed the words of Mother Nature. Each instance of change is a lesson to be learned, and there's wisdom in the beauty all around us. All we have to do is listen. Heading south in hopes of prolonging the days before winter arrives, Graham Agassiz welcomes the revelations of the road.
