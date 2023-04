Words: ENVE



0% Loaded prev 1/10 next

Last fall we brought in some of our top mountain athletes to visit ENVE HQ. We gave them a tour of the facility, showed them a few of the best local riding spots, and had a little fun along the way.Based on Brett Tippie’s laughs, we believe they had a good time.Special thanks to Cole at Sierra Cars for an unforgettable day in the desert.Videography: Ethan Bradshaw Photography: Scott Osborn