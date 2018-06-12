The Essential Guide to Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Rotorua Downhill - After 24 hours of constant rain, the riders were in for a race on what must have seemed like peanut butter. In the Women’s race, Tahnée Seagrave took her first Crankworx podium despite taking completely different lines on race day thanks to the adverse track conditions. Seagrave was followed by Emilie Siegenthaler in second, and Miranda Miller in third. In the Men’s race, it was the gloveless New Zealander Sam Blenkinsop who took the win after what he claimed was one of his cleanest runs. Joining him on the podium was Mick Hannah in second and in his first international Elite-level race, Finn Iles.

