The Essential Guide to Crankworx Les Gets 2018

RockShox Pump Track Challenge - The finals were fought between 16 men and eight women under a golden sky. Despite the heavy rainfall thanks to the previous day’s thunderstorm, the pumptrack had held up nicely, giving us spectators an incredible competition. With the new breed of pumptrack masters making their presence known, it was a clash of new versus the old(ish) guard in the form of Chaney Guennet and Adrien Loron. However it wasn’t to be for Loron, who went down in the first round of the big final, making it impossible for him to take the win in the second round. We also saw America’s best fight it out in the Women’s final, with Jill Kintner against Kialani Hines but unlike the Men’s final, the old guard fought off the new, leaving Kintner with the win and Hines settling for second place.

