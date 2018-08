“It always seems impossible until it's done.”

- Nelson Mandela, 1918-2013

The Location

The Events

The Canadian Open DH Track

The Air DH Track

The Garbanzo DH Track

What Happened At The Last Round

100% Dual Slalom:



Less than three hours later after her Downhill win, Atherton would clock another top time and celebrate a career first. The rescheduled 100% Dual Slalom Les Gets brought together a who’s who of the world best riders from a cross-section of disciplines. Atherton would face off against Jill Kintner, who’s won the past six Crankworx Dual Slalom contests. In the final matchup, Kintner went down in the grass on one of the final gates, and Atherton took her second win in three hours. Bernard Kerr, Ed Masters and Kyle Strait made up the men's podium and Tahnee Seagrave came third in the women's race.



The Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank:



The Whip-Off event kicked off the Les Gets week and saw Vinny Armstrong from New Zealand dethroning Casey Brown who for years has been the dominant whipper in the Women’s category. In the Men’s, we saw Ryan Howard winning best in class for his amazing sideways style.





The RockShox Les Gets Pumptrack Challenge:



The RockShox Les Gets Pumptrack Challenge - Under a vibrant pink sky, we saw a new face beating the Pumptrack master Jill Kintner; Mathilde Bernard shocked everyone and by the looks of it even herself as she took the win. Meanwhile, it was Keegan Wright against Tomas Lemoine in the finals, with Wright going on to make a clean sweep for the win.



The Muc-Off Dual Speed & Style:



The Muc-Off Dual Speed & Style Les Gets featured banging tricks, steezy style and lightning-fast pace. Kyle Strait, Tyler McCaul and Sam Reynolds went home with the hardware.



Crankworx Les Gets Downhill



The renowned 2004 World Champs track saw Troy Brosnan seeing off home crowd favourite Amaury Pierron, to take the win by a small margin. In the Elite Women’s field, Rachel Atherton would show her dominant form on the historic track, crossing the line with 3.25 seconds to spare over Myriam Nicole.



Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle



It was plain sailing for Nicholi Rogatkin as he secured an unbelievable first of two runs, giving him the highest score from the clearly impressed judges. If that wasn’t enough he then put in an incredible second run, notching a score of 94.5. Brett Rheeder wasn’t able to get close to Rogatkin, and although it was an impressive second run, he could only manage a score of 92.



King and Queen of Crankworx Standings

KING OF CRANKWORX

QUEEN OF CRANKWORX

Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle Championship Standings

The Crankworx Slopestyle Triple Crown

Only Canadian riders have come close to winning the Triple Crown, but could it be finally won by an American?

What Happened Here Last Year

Clif Dual Speed & Style:



It would be a battle between Adrien Loron and Tomas Slavik in the finals. With Loron throwing in a backflip no-hander and a 360 table, he secured a first place finish against Slavik.



Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized:



In the Pro Women’s race, we saw Cecile Ravanel continue her form into Whistler by winning every single stage. Meanwhile, Isabeau Courdurier gave it her all to gain second place ahead of Katy Winton in third. In the Pro Men’s field, despite Sam Hill taking a massive early lead on stage 1, it was Jesse Melamed - hometown hero and last year’s runner-up - who clawed his way back to win stages 2, 3 and 4, giving him the overall win of the day.



Garbanzo DH:



Pretty much like clockwork, we saw repeat Garbo winner Marcelo Gutierrez dominate the track yet again, despite a good effort by eventual second-place finisher Jack Moir. In the Elite Women’s race it was Tracey Hannah who maintained her pace and composure all the way down, crossing the line with time to spare ahead of the best of the rest.



Fox Air Downhill:



A long time coming on a track like this but finally we saw the pumptrack master Adrien Loron take his first Air Downhill win in Whistler. Meanwhile, Jill Kintner dominated the women’s field, earning her valuable points for the battle for the Queen of Crankworx.



Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by Spank:



A cacophony of sideways action saw a whole bunch of style but also a lot of pain for riders who were going all out at Crabapple Hits. Bubba Warren secured second place but also a hard injury to his ankle as he landed. Meanwhile Allan Cooke and Casey Brown reigned supreme in front of a jubilant crowd.



Pumptrack Challenge Presented by RockShox:



The BMX tribe yet again threw down the challenge to their mountain biking-kin on the pumptrack. Jill Kintner wasn’t able to claw back time from Caroline Buchanan, and in the Men’s event, neither was Adrien Loron against Ryan Nyquist.



Giant Dual Slalom presented by 100%: -



It seemed like a straightforward affair in Whistler for the stalwarts of Crankworx and it pretty much was; a perfect repeat of last year’s podium Tomas Slavik and Jill Kintner secured the win in their respective categories.



Canadian Open DH presented by iXS:



On an incredibly dry track we saw Troy Brosnan aim for his third Canadian Open DH win. Brosnan’s determination would find him crossing the line in first place, with fellow Australian Tracey Hannah picking up the win in the Elite Women’s category.



Red Bull Joyride:



The crowning event at Crankworx Whistler saw a lot of riders getting it wrong early. This mixed things up considerably, as well as increasing the stress levels for riders on their second runs; even Semenuk made a few small mistakes on his first run but it didn’t matter. Others were doing the same and in the end he didn’t need to do anything further because no one else could better his score. The lengend would take his sixth victory in Joyride.



Previous Winners at Crankworx Whistler

Canadian Open Enduro

2017 // Jesse MELAMED // CAN

2017 // Cécile RAVANEL // FRA

2016 // Richie RUDE // USA

2016 // Cécile RAVANEL // FRA

2015 // Richie RUDE // USA

2015 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR

2014 // Jared GRAVES // AUS

2014 // Cécile RAVANEL // FRA

2013 // Jared GRAVES // AUS

2013 // Anne Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA

2012 // Jerome CLEMENTZ // FRA

2012 // Katrina STRAND // CAN

2011 // Brian LOPES // USA

2011 // Anne Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA

2010 // Remy ABSALON // FRA

2010 // Anne Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA

2009 // Brian LOPES // USA

2009 // Fionn GRIFFITHS // GBR



Air Downhill

2017 // Adrien LORON // FRA

2017 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2016 // Bas VAN STEENBERGEN // CAN

2016 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2015 // Steve SMITH // CAN

2015 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2014 // Mick HANNAH // AUS

2014 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2013 // Steve SMITH // CAN

2013 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2012 // Steve SMITH // CAN

2012 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

2011 // Andrew NEETHLING // RSA

2011 // Anne Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA

2010 // Brian LOPES // USA

2010 // Anne Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA

2009 // Brian LOPES // USA

2009 // Fionn GRIFFITHS // GBR

2008 // Brian LOPES // USA

2008 // Rebecca MCQUEEN // CAN

2007 // Brian LOPES // USA

2007 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR

2006 // Brian LOPES // USA

2006 // Jen ASHTON // CAN

2005 // Cedric GRACIA // FRA

2005 // Sabrina JONNIER // SUI

2004 // Nathan RENNIE // AUS

2004 // Claire WHITEMAN // AUS



Whip-Off Championships

2017 // Allan COOKE // USA

2017 // Casey BROWN // CAN

2016 // Finn ILES // CAN

2016 // Casey BROWN // CAN

2015 // Andreu LACONDEGUY // ESP

2015 // Casey BROWN // CAN

2014 // Finn ILES // CAN

2014 // Casey BROWN // CAN

2013 // Bernardo CRUZ // BRA

2013 // Casey BROWN // CAN

2012 // Tyler MCCAUL // USA

2012 // No women’s event



Canadian Open Downhill

2017 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS

2017 // Tracey HANNAH // AUS

2016 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS

2016 // Tracey HANNAH // AUS

2015 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS

2015 // Casey BROWN // USA

2014 // Marcelo GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS // COL

2014 // Tracey HANNAH // AUS

2013 // Steve SMITH // CAN

2013 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

2012 // Steve SMITH // CAN

2012 // Casey BROWN // CAN

2011 // Steve SMITH // CAN

2011 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2010 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR

2010 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

2009 // Sam HILL // AUS

2009 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

2008 // Sam HILL // AUS

2008 // Rachel ATHERTON // CAN

2007 // Fabien BAREL // FRA

2007 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR



Dual Speed and Style

2017 // Adrien LORON // FRA

2017 // No women’s event

2016 // Thomas GENON // BEL

2016 // No women’s event

2015 // Tyler MCCAUL // USA

2015 // No women’s event

2014 // Kyle STRAIT // USA

2014 // No women’s event

2013 // Martin SODERSTROM // SWE

2013 // No women’s event

2012 // Brendan FAIRCLOUGH // GBR

2012 // No women’s event

Garbanzo Downhill

2017 // Marcelo GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS // COL

2017 // Tracey HANNAH // AUS

2016 // Marcelo GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS // COL

2016 // Miranda MILLER // CAN

2015 // Marcelo GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS // COL

2015 // Claire BUCHAR // CAN

2014 // Marcelo GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS // COL

2014 // Claire BUCHAR // CAN

2013 // Marcelo GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS // COL

2013 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

2012 // Steve SMITH // CAN

2012 // Casey BROWN // CAN

2011 // Sam BLENKINSOP // NZL

2011 // Claire BUCHAR // CAN

2010 // Chris KOVARIK // AUS

2010 // Anne Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA

2009 // Justin LEOV // NZL

2009 // Miranda MILLER // CAN

2008 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR

2008 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2007 // Sam HILL // AUS

2007 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR

2006 // No event

2006 // No event

2005 // Brian LOPES // USA

2005 // Maria STREB // USA

2004 // Cedric GRACIA // FRA

2004 // Kathy PRUITT // USA



Pumptrack Challenge

2017 // Bodi TURNER // AUS

2017 // Caroline BUCHANAN // AUS

2016 // Mitch ROPELATO // USA

2016 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2015 // Adrien LORON // FRA

2015 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2014 // Barry NOBLES // USA

2014 // Caroline BUCHANAN // AUS

2013 // Adrien LORON // FRA

2013 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2012 // Mitch ROPELATO // USA

2012 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2011 // Mitch ROPELATO // USA

2011 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2010 // Mitch ROPELATO // USA

2010 // Jill KINTNER // USA



Dual Slalom

2017 // Tomas SLAVIK // CZE

2017 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2016 // Tomas SLAVIK // CZE

2016 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2015 // Dakotah NORTON // USA

2015 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2014 // Mitch ROPELATO // USA

2014 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2013 // Graeme MUDD // AUS

2013 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2012 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS

2012 // Melissa BUHL // USA

2011 // Mitch ROPELATO // USA

2011 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2010 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR

2010 // Micayla GATTO // CAN

2009 // Kyle STRAIT // USA

2009 // Jill KINTNER // USA

2008 // JD Swanguen // USA

2008 // Anneke BEERTEN // NED

2007 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2007 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR



Joyride/Slopestyle

2017 // Brandon SEMENUK // CAN

2016 // Brett RHEEDER // CAN

2015 // Brandon SEMENUK // CAN

2014 // Brandon SEMENUK // CAN

2013 // Brandon SEMENUK // CAN

2012 // Thomas GENON // BEL

2011 // Brandon SEMENUK // CAN

2010 // Cam ZINK // USA

2009 // Greg WATTS // USA

2008 // Andreu LACONDEGUY // ESP

2007 // Ben BOYKO // CAN

2006 // Cam ZINK // USA

2005 // Paul BASAGOITIA // USA

2004 // Paul BASAGOITIA // USA



The Weather Forecast

Saturday 11 August - Clif Dual Speed & Style presented by Muc-Off

Cloudy, a couple of showers and a thunderstorm; cooler // max 20°C // 63% precipitation // wind 7km/h // 11km/h gusts



Sunday 12 August - A Line Women’s Only Session and CamelBack Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized

Some clouds, then sunshine; beautiful // max 23°C // 3% precipitation // wind 6km/h // 7km/h gusts



Monday 13 August - No main events

Mostly sunny // max 30°C // 0% precipitation // wind 4km/h // 7km/h gusts



Tuesday 14 August - Garbanzo DH and Dirt Diaries Screening

Plenty of sunshine; very warm // max 31°C // 0% precipitation // wind 6km/h // 9km/h gusts



Wednesday 15 August - Fox Air DH and Deep Summer Photo Challenge Screening

Sunshine // max 25°C // 0% precipitation // wind 7km/h // 13km/h gusts



Thursday 16 August - Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by Spank and RockShox Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge

Considerable cloudiness; not as warm // max 26°C // 25% precipitation // wind 7km/h // 9km/h gusts



Friday 17 August - 100% Dual Slalom

Rather cloudy // max 30°C // 1% precipitation // wind 4km/h // 18km/h gusts



Saturday 18 August - The Women’s-Only Jump Jam and Red Bull Joyride

Mostly sunny; very warm // max 20°C // 0% precipitation // wind 6km/h // 18km/h gusts



Sunday 19 August - Canadian Open DH presented by iXS

Plenty of sunshine // max 27°C // 0% precipitation // wind 7km/h // 22km/h gusts



Weather forecast as of Monday 18 June. Live updates from Accuweather

Watching It In Person

Must Know, Must See, Must Do

The Schedule

Saturday 11 August

Sunday 12 August

Tuesday 14 August

Wednesday 15 August

Thursday 16 August

Friday 17 August

Saturday 18 August

Saturday 19 August

The Coverage

Clif Dual Speed & Style presented by Muc Off

CamelBak Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized

Fox Air DH

RockShox Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge

100% Dual Slalom

Red Bull Joyride

Canadian Open DH presented by iXS

The lesser-spotted Semenuk. Will he grace us with his presence at Crankworx Whistler?

There’s not much to say about Whistler Bike Park other than if you haven’t made it out to sample the trails you need to stop what you’re doing right now and make your way there to experience the joy for yourself. Like Wimbledon is to tennis, and Lords is to cricket, Whistler is synonymous with mountain biking. Lap the park as much as you like or explore further into the forests to find the original trails from back in the day; Whistler has it all and then some (more on that later). If you’re in for MTB-celebrity spotting then Whistler is the best place to go because pretty much everyone who’s anyone to do with mountain biking descends on Whistler for the Crankworx week to either compete, do deals, or just watch the best athletes in the world fight it out across a variety of different disciplines. But careful (especially on your bank balance - this place isn’t cheap)... once you’ve been you’ll always want to come back.There are nine main events in Whistler for 2018, and plenty of other things to see and do while you’re here in the time in between watching them. Other activities include women-specific clinics hosted by SRAM, the traditional women’s-only A Line session, a Rockshox series of seminars on suspension, autograph signings, Kidsworx, photography and videography competition screenings - Deep Summer and Dirt Diaries - the North of Nightfall premiere, plus don’t forget the expo and demo area in the Whistler car lot over the road from the main village, it’s also where the team pits are, so keep your eyes peeled for your favourite rider.1st // Sam BLENKINSOP // NZL // 740 // No change2nd // Tomas LEMOINE // FRA // 550 // -190 // No change3rd // Keegan WRIGHT // NZL // 455 // -285 // New to top 54th // Kyle STRAIT // USA // 425 // -315 // New to top 55th // Adrien LORON // FRA // 420 // -320 // No change1st // Jill KINTNER // USA // 1165 // No change2nd // Casey BROWN // CAN // 765 // -400 // No change3rd // Vaea VERBEECK // CAN // 665 // -500 // No change4th // Kialani HINES // USA // 375 // -790 // No change5th // Emilie SIEGENTHALER // 340 // -825 // No changeCrankworx Whistler is the final stop of the world tour. At the end of the event, those who’ve accumulated the most points are crowned 2018 King and Queen and will each receive $20,000 (CAD). The second place overall male/female rider will each receive $10,000 (CAD), with the third placed riders receiving $5,000 (CAD) each.1st // Brett RHEEDER // CAN // 2800 // No change2nd // Nicholi ROGATKIN // USA // 2656 // -144 // No change3rd // Thomas LEMOINE // FRA // 2160 // -640 // Moves up from 5th4th // Diego CAVERZASI // ITA // 2010 // -790 // Moves down from 3rd5th // Erik FEDKO // GER // 1866 // -934 // Moves up from 6th6th // Thomas GENON // FRA // 1804 // -996 // Moves down from 4th7th // Simon PAGÈS // FRA // 1522 // -1278 // No change8th // Anthony MESSERE // CAN // 1374 // -1426 // No change9th // Ryan NYQUIST // USA // 1368 // -1568 // No change10th // Szymon GODZIEK // POL // 1190 // -1610 // No changeRiders must win three of the four Crankworx slopestyle events to be able to win one of the ultimate freeride honours; the Crankworx Slopestyle ‘Triple Crown’. No one has managed it since its inception in 2015, which means no one has managed to claim the $25,000 (CAD) in prize money. With Rheeder taking the win in Rotorua, Rogatkin came out fighting in Innsbruck, making the Les Gets stop all important for both of them. It was Rogatkin who took the win there, leaving him the only rider in contention for the elusive Triple Crown.Note: This list excludes Kidsworx results, Fat Tyre Crit, and events that no longer exist as part of the current Crankworx Whistler competition, e.g. Best Trick, Garbanzo Enduro, Womenzworx (the women-only version of Joyride), XC etc…Access to Crankworx Whistler is free but if you wanted to treat yourself there are VIP tickets available for the following:• Red Bull Joyride VIP Experience (from $129 CAD)• Crankworx Skybox at Red Bull Joyride presented by Bearfoot Bistro (from $649 CAD)• Deep Summer Photo Challenge VIP Experience (from £8.33 CAD)• Dirt Diaries Video Challenge VIP Experience (from £8.33 CAD)• Crankworx World Tour Awards & After-Party (from $35 CAD online or $40 CAD at the door)All tickets are subject to booking fees and local taxes but if you’re interested you can book online here. Before the Europeans took the land that Whistler stands on today, the area was shared between two First Nation communities; the Sk̲wx̲wú7mesh (Squamish) and L̓il̓wat7úl (Lil'wat). For thousands of years, the two communities used the area as a rich natural larder for food and materials.However, things changed dramatically with the invasion of hoards of Europeans on their way to find precious metals and furs. With the permission of their governments in cities thousands of miles away, they would push the indigenous communities out, dividing up the land whichever way they wanted (price dependant of course). The Sk̲wx̲wú7mesh and L̓il̓wat7úl would be rounded up into reservations while the Europeans plundered the land.When the British Navy were out charting the coastal area and the land adjacent to it, they noted the highest peak in the area and clearly with all sorts of originality running through their veins, they named it London Mountain. The mountain would eventually change its name to Whistler Mountain, apparently on account for the scores of marmots whistling on it.Fast forward into the early 20th century and while Europe was starting to battle it out on the fields of northern Europe in 1914, two people - Myrtle and Alex Philip - would call the shores of Alta Lake their home and establish a fishing and weekend retreat business there. They were soon followed by others trying to make their mark through leisure activities in the picturesque shadow of Whistler Mountain, and thanks to the Pacific Great Eastern railway, the tourists began arriving in their droves.Over a hundred years later, Whistler is now the centre of all things mountain biking as well as being pretty alright in the winter months for skiing and snowboarding. Whistler was one of the main locations for the Vancouver Winter Olympics a few years ago.If you’re in Whistler and you have a bit of time on your hands in between riding and watching other people riding (i.e. Crankworx), there’s plenty of other things to see and do. A must is to go up to the top of Whistler Mountain to get an incredible view of the Coastal Range. It’s chilly up there mind you, so don’t forget to wrap up warm. If you’re flush with cash you can get a helicopter ride up, and if you fancy riding down there’s room for your bike too. For those on foot, there’s the peak-to-peak chair which is a great experience as long as you’re not afraid of heights which is especially important if you’re lucky (or is that unlucky?) enough to get one of the gondolas with the ‘see through’ floor.There are glacial treks, wildlife watching (I’m talking about actual wildlife not the population of the 2am dance floor in one of the many Whistler clubs) canoeing, paddle boarding, bobsleigh running (yes, the Whistler Sliding Centre is open in the summer, and the price of the ticket goes back into Whistler Sport Legacies, a not-for-profit organisation that provides access to sports for everyone of all ages and abilities), as well as plenty of museums and art galleries to visit in between the people watching in the vibrant Whistler Village.If you become tired of the same thing, then drop into the Squamish and Lil’wat Nations Cultural Centre. Here’s you can delve into the art, history and culture of the original inhabitants of the Whistler area. Every hour on the hour there are tours during operational hours, and there’s also a gift shop to help you bring back something extra special for family and friends back home. Engross yourself further into the culture by signing up to a workshop where you’ll hear from a skilled craftsman about the item you’ll make from scratch, and if you’re hungry, eating in at the centre’s cafe and trying out modern First Nations cuisine such as bannock (flatbread), salmon and venison at the centre’s cafe.Finally, if you're one of those types that love mixing business with pleasure and also like all things marketing, then you're in luck because Whistler is also hosting Sponsorship X this week. If you want to hear some quality talks from industry insiders from some big global brands then hit it up.• 17:00-19:00 // Clif Dual Speed & Style presented by Muc-Off *• 09:00-12:00 // A Line Women’s Only Session• 17:30-19:30 // CamelBack Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized *• 15:00-17:00 // Garbanzo DH• 20:30 // Dirt Diaries Screening• 15:30-17:30 // Fox Air DH *• 20:30 // Deep Summer Photo Challenge• 14:30-16:00 // Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by Spank• 20:00-22:00 // RockShox Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge *• 18:00-20:00 // 100% Dual Slalom *• 10:45-12:00 // The Riverside Women’s-Only Jump Jam• 16:30-19:00 // Red Bull Joyride *• 14:00-16:00 // Canadian Open DH presented by iXS *If you haven’t been able to get yourself over to Whistler then the next best thing is to watch what goes down via Pinkbike. Tune in to catch photo epics and results from all the main events, including highlight videos brought to you by Brett Tippie and trusty camera crew. All our tech editors will be on the prowl to bring you all the latest news on the latest from the pits.There are a total of seven events that are being broadcast, all of which will be available via Pinkbike’s homepage, at the following times in these locations:• Saturday 11 August // 17:00 // PDT• Sunday 12 August // 02:00 // CEST• Sunday 12 August // 01:00 // BST• Sunday 12 August // 10:00 // AEST• Sunday 12 August // 12:00 // NZST• Sunday 12 August // 17:30 // PDT• Monday 13 August // 02:30 // CEST• Monday 13 August // 01:30 // BST• Monday 13 August // 10:30 // AEST• Monday 13 August // 12:30 // NZST• Wednesday 15 August // 15:30 // PDT• Thursday 16 August // 00:30 // CEST• Thursday 15 August // 23:30 // BST• Thursday 16 August // 08:30 // AEST• Thursday 16 August // 10:30 // NZST• Thursday 16 August // 20:00 // PDT• Friday 17 August // 05:00 // CEST• Friday 17 August // 04:00 // BST• Friday 17 August // 13:00 // AEST• Friday 17 August // 15:00 // NZST• Friday 17 August // 18:00 // PDT• Saturday 18 August // 03:00 // CEST• Saturday 18 August // 02:00 // BST• Saturday 18 August // 11:00 // AEST• Saturday 18 August // 13:00 // NZST• Saturday 18 August // 16:30 // PDT• Sunday 19 August // 01:30 // CEST• Sunday 19 August // 00:30 // BST• Sunday 19 August // 09:30 // AEST• Sunday 19 August // 11:30 // NZST• Sunday 19 August // 14:00 // PDT• Monday 19 August // 23:00 // CEST• Monday 19 August // 22:00 // BST• Monday 20 August // 07:00 // AEST• Monday 20 August // 09:00 // NZST