The Essential Guide to EWS Aínsa 2018

“How do we talk about the Pro Men’s race without mentioning what Martin Maes has achieved since the last round in Whistler? I can’t think of a better advert for the discipline either. With his results in Fort William, La Bresse, and now Lenzerheide, he has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that if he wanted to be, he could be a top-of-the-foodchain-downhiller. Yet when asked if he fancies switching his answer was clear - he’s having more fun riding enduro. While all that is very exciting, it drags attention away from the fact that he put more than 40 seconds into Sam Hill last time out in Whistler. Maes has won before but never in that fashion and I’m excited to see how much more momentum he carries with him into this round.

Pinkbike's EWS Predictionator