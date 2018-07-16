The Essential Guide to EWS La Thuile 2018

“Here we go for race five, over the hump and starting down the season’s home straight. In the Pro Men’s competition Sam Hill has a stranglehold on the race for the title, and with the form he’s on, I don’t think there’s anyone who can beat him consistently enough to deny him the crown. I said last time out that he may hold something back in the name of consistency, but he made me eat those words. When you consider that he stormed to his first EWS podium in La Thuile in 2016 and that much of this course plays to his strengths - Robin Wallner describes part of the course under the lift like a mini Val di Sole, and that there are two new fresh-cut stages - how can you bet against him?



