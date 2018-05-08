The Essential Guide to EWS Montagnes Du Caroux 2018

“We’re heading to just the third round of the year, but already we are arriving at a make-or-break point for the whole season. With two wins from two rounds in the bank, Sam Hill has unquestionably established himself as the man to beat this season; his ride in Colombia was little short of mind bending.



As we head back across the Atlantic to France, we reach crunchtime for the French contingent. If they want a chance to lift the title in five month’s time, they need to beat Hill on track, and if they can’t do it here at home, where else can they beat him?



For the top step, it has to be Hill. Talking to a local



