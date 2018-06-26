The Essential Guide to EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018

“Are we really at the halfway point of the season already? It feels like we’re barely getting going with the title race.



The big news for the overall going into this race is that a training injury for Adrien Dailly has ruled him out for the foreseeable future. Doing some rough sums, Martin Maes is close enough to challenge Sam Hill’s points lead, but Richie Rude is the one I would put money on to be able to beat Hill consistently on track. To put the chase in perspective, for Rude to take the title, he needs Hill to suffer from some bad luck because even if Rude was to win every remaining round, Hill could finish sixth each time and still take the title.



