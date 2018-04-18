The Essential Guide to the 2018 Lošinj DH World Cup





The ESSENTIAL GUIDE to the 2018 LOŠINJ WORLD CUP Words by Farah Ahmed







“Everything flows and nothing abides,

everything gives way and nothing stays fixed.”

- Heraclitus, c. 535-475 BCE



This weekend, the UCI World Cup Downhill circus returns to our lives and breaks new ground on one of the largest islands in a Croatian archipelago, the historic and picturesque Lošinj.



Like any warm-blooded fan of the Church of Downhill, you’ve probably been surviving the off season by watching athletes’ goings-on via their Instagram stories or reminiscing on a topsy-turvy 2017 season by rewatching race videos on YouTube over and over again. With an occasional taster of what’s in store thrown in here and there (Crankworx and Southern Hemisphere national series), nothing quite tests the mettle of the world’s best until the first UCI DH World Cup race of the season comes around.



As Heraclitus was hinting at all those thousands of years ago, there’s an ever-present change in the universe. The UCI MTB Downhill World Cup doesn’t escape Heraclitus’s observations. It’s time to throw out what you knew last year and reset the clock, there’s a new season in town.



Lošinj amplifies the ‘change is a constant’ theme by being a wholly new track for the UCI DH circuit, and with a street section thrown in at the end, it’s really going big on the 'being different' vibe. Who can forget the start to last season when the clouds came in and played havoc to the last riders on track in Lourdes? Lošinj is an island and the weather on hilly islands is known to be changeable. You never know what conditions may be, especially at the crossover of seasons. Could Mother Nature repeat 2017's mischievous performance and put on a little torrential rain for the first race of the season? Time will tell.



With the hours counting down, there’s only one question you need to ask yourself… Are you ready for what the 2018 World Cup has in store?







The Track



Note: The Trailforks map is approximate and is awaiting validation.





Track preview with Angel Suarez, credit: YT Industries Track preview with Angel Suarez, credit: YT Industries Track preview with Jernej Cokan, credit: MZ Pix Track preview with Jernej Cokan, credit: MZ Pix







Around 1.3km in length, with an elevation change of 240m and a starting gate at 245m above sea level, the stats on paper make the track sound deceptively easy. But dig a little deeper into the promo videos and the social media updates from the builders, you’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise.



The track starts at the top of a hill named after Sveti Ivan (Saint John), and overlooks the town of Veli Lošinj. A little chapel dedicated to Sveti Ivan is situated nearby and has some stunning panoramic views of the surrounding archipelago.



After riding what appears to be a bit of a pedally section from the start gate, the track gets cracking as riders veer right and into more traditional racing terrain. Covered by a mix of sweet-smelling pine trees and vegetation such as myrtle and laurel, the ground has a bit of a bite to it; limestone and dolomite rocks carpet the place. Made by nature to make wheel-builders weep, this stuff looks brutal and seems to go on and on. If that wasn’t enough, riders have to ping-pong their way through (and sometimes over) a maze of ancient agricultural dry-stone walls. A few man-made features aside, this bit of track can be comfortably labelled as ‘technical’. Halfway down, the track seems to abide a little, opening up to a more mellow looking wooded section. Riders will likely use this section to collect their thoughts as well as catch their breath before the track heads into the narrow street section of Veli Lošinj – think zig-zaggy streets penned in by unforgiving brick/stone walls – a completely new thing for a UCI World Cup race.



What most of what the riders will probably be worrying about is precision-line choice in those rough rocky sections at the top, as well as their last-minute hopes that their off-season training is going to be enough to get them through what will be an exhausting weekend. Those watching on TV will be wondering if the short track means we’ll be getting coverage of as many sections as possible in the broadcast (we can only hope, right?).







Previous podiums at Lošinj

It’s a new track to the international calendar so there’s no truly meaningful comparative data yet. However, there was a Unior Downhill Cup held in April last year which gives us a flavour of how fast the times could be for the majority of the field. Then again, the track will be altered for this weekend’s race and the conditions will no doubt be different, so read into last year’s UCI Category 1 race results as you wish.



ELITE MEN

1 // PEKOLL Markus // 2:37.188

2 // ŽABJEK Jure // 2:39.624 // + 2.436

3 // VAUH Miran // 2:43.108 // +5.920

4 // LOWE Josh // 2:45.371 // +8.183

5 // TETZLAFF Boris // 2:45.888 // +8.700



1 // PEKOLL Markus // 2:37.1882 // ŽABJEK Jure // 2:39.624 // + 2.4363 // VAUH Miran // 2:43.108 // +5.9204 // LOWE Josh // 2:45.371 // +8.1835 // TETZLAFF Boris // 2:45.888 // +8.700 ELITE WOMEN

1 // HRASTNIK Monika // 3:14.447

2 // HORVAT Špela // 3:32.568 // +18.121

3 // PRIMOŽIČ Katarina // 3:53.115 // +38.668

4 // BULSKA Agata // 3:56.654 // +42.207



1 // HRASTNIK Monika // 3:14.4472 // HORVAT Špela // 3:32.568 // +18.1213 // PRIMOŽIČ Katarina // 3:53.115 // +38.6684 // BULSKA Agata // 3:56.654 // +42.207







Watching it in person







Like most venues these days, you have to pay to watch from the sidelines but don’t worry, it’s not a hefty amount like some other World Cup venues. Tickets for either Saturday or Sunday will set you back 80HRK (Croatian Kuna) per day. 80HRK is around £10GBP, $13USD, $17CAN or 11EUR per day. Alternatively, you can buy a two-day pass for 120HRK (£14GBP, $20USD, $25CAN or 16EUR). Not bad eh? You can buy tickets online by purchasing them through the box office



. Alternatively, there is a box office in Veli Lošinj itself.



Sadly for the lux-loving among you, there aren’t any more VIP tickets available.







The weather forecast



Credit: Lošinj Tourism Credit: Lošinj Tourism

Friday, April 20 - Practice

Mild with plenty of sunshine // 20°C // 0% precipitation // wind 17km/h // 26km/h gusts



Saturday, April 21 - Qualifying

Sunny and pleasant // 18°C // 0% precipitation // wind 11km/h // 18km/h gusts



Sunday, April 22 - Finals

Mostly sunny // 18°C // 5% precipitation // wind 9km/h // 13km/h gusts



Weather forecast as of Monday 16 April. Live updates from - Practice- Qualifying- FinalsWeather forecast as of Monday 16 April. Live updates from Accuweather







Aston’s predictions



With all the Elite Men seeming to be on top form and injury free coming into the start of the new season, along with an all-new track, the playing field is wide open. There are too many riders to list who could send a storming run to the seaside, but I’m going to stick with the stalwarts this time around. Gwin always seems to have something extra up his sleeve and might need to pull it out here to keep ahead. Minnaar still has a steely focus on winning and will be hungry after bad luck ended 2017. Bruni is pure class and has been here testing over the winter, so should be dialled from day one.



For the Elite Women, after an injury-affected 2017 season, Atherton appears to be back in the game after taking her first British National win of the season, beating second-placed finisher Tahnée Seagrave by nearly three seconds on a three-minute track. I think Seagrave will continue her form from 2017 with added strength and maturity to be a top-step threat at every race this year. Third place will be a tough battle between Nicole and Hannah, but I think Nicole will take this one. — Paul Aston, Pinkbike's World Cup Stargazer





ELITE MEN

1 // Aaron GWIN

2 // Greg MINNAAR

3 // Loïc BRUNI



1 // Aaron GWIN2 // Greg MINNAAR3 // Loïc BRUNI ELITE WOMEN

1 // Rachel ATHERTON

2 // Tahnée SEAGRAVE

3 // Myriam NICOLE



1 // Rachel ATHERTON2 // Tahnée SEAGRAVE3 // Myriam NICOLE







Must know, must see, must do

The island of Lošinj is swathed in history. Likely to have been inhabited in prehistoric times, the Romans travelled around and stayed on the islands that form the Cres-Lošinj archipelago, with a few ruins of buildings still in evidence.



In the Middle Ages, the island was owned by nobility but remained unpopulated until it was settled by mainlanders around the 13th century. It soon became a bustling place for traders, seafarers and shipbuilders thanks to its location close to the much sought after Venetian trade centres further up the Adriatic coast.



In the 19th century, ownership of the land was transferred to the Austrian monarchy, and soon became a favourite holiday destination of European royalty and their entourage of the rich and famous. The clean air and a bounty of medicinal plants that covered the island drew in the likes of the Habsburg family which was until the First World War put a halt on life as everyone knew it. Colourful holiday villas that the European elite frequented are still scattered around the island today, bathing in the warm southern European sun that’s received most of the year round.



When you’re not taking in the historic towns and pretty churches, don’t forget to check out the Croatian Apoxyomenos. This bronze statue is thought to date back to between 100-200BCE and was discovered on the seabed in the 1990s off an island in the archipelago. The statue depicts an athlete post competition/exercise, having just ‘scraped’ the sweat, oil and dust off his body with a ‘strigil’ - a small curved instrument used in ancient times. It’s thought this particular figure was the only surviving artefact from a Roman shipwreck. You can now see the statue in its fully restored glory at the Lošinj museum in Mali Lošinj, just up the road from Veli Lošinj.



Credit: Nadir Mavroviå / Lošinj Tourism Credit: Nadir Mavroviå / Lošinj Tourism Credit: Bosnic+Dorotic / Lošinj Tourism Credit: Bosnic+Dorotic / Lošinj Tourism



If you want to look for your own shipwreck bounty, diving is pretty popular in Lošinj, and there’s plenty of companies that will take you out to discover what lies beneath. Alternatively, for those who like to be on the water rather than in it, sailing is a popular pastime for the locals as well as tourists. There are over 100 other islands to explore including Cres (the largest), Unije, Ilovik, Susak and Vele Srakane, and tens of uninhabited ones. If you’re lucky you might be able to find a cove of your own to sit back and relax on.



If you happen to get on a boat, you might get to see bottlenose dolphins swimming around. Sadly the busy waterways and overfishing has meant there aren’t as many to be seen these days but if you want to know more about them and the other marine wildlife in the sea, Veli Lošinj is home to the Blue World Institute of Marine Research and Conservation’s Marine Education Centre. Here you can learn about the institute’s research and conservation programmes, and you can even adopt a dolphin which helps towards the conservation of these amazing creatures of the sea.





Credit: Marko Vrdoljak / Lošinj Tourism Credit: Marko Vrdoljak / Lošinj Tourism Credit: The Blue World / Lošinj Tourism Credit: The Blue World / Lošinj Tourism







The schedule

Wednesday 18 April

• 15:00-16:00 Downhill Course Walk by Broadcaster



Thursday 19 April

• 08:30-11:00 // Downhill Course Inspection by UCI

• 11:00-12:00 // Downhill On Board Course Preview

• 13:00-14:00 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Elite Teams

• 14:00-16:00 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - All Riders



Friday 20 April

• 08:00-11:30 // Official Downhill Training - Group B

• 11:45-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A

• 15:30 // Downhill Timed Training Session

• 17:00 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams



Saturday 21 April

• 08:00-09:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group B

• 10:00-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A

• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women

• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men

• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women

• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men



Sunday 22 April

• 08:00-09:00 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women

• 09:45 // Final - Junior Women

• 10:15 // Final - Junior Men

• 11:00-12:00 // Official Downhill Training - Elite Men

• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women

• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men



Note: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organiser.







How to watch

Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team of photographers in Croatia this week. With this being the first race of the season in a wholly different location, there’ll probably be even less sleep for them as they find their way around the new track. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics and results from the track walk on Thursday, timed training on Friday, qualifying on Saturday, and finals on Sunday.



For the Elite Women and Elite Men finals, you can watch the action on Red Bull TV on Sunday 22 April from 12:30 CEST (Elite Women coverage) and 14:00 CEST (Elite Men coverage).



Here’s a breakdown of what these times mean in these main locations (w = Elite Women’s coverage, m = Elite Men’s coverage):



• 03:30 (w) // 05:00 (m) // Sunday // Vancouver, Canada (PDT)

• 06:30 (w) // 08:00 (m) // Sunday // Washington DC, USA (EDT)

• 11:30 (w) // 13:00 (m) // Sunday // London, UK (BST)

• 12:30 (w) // 14:00 (m) // Sunday // Berlin, Germany (CEST)

• 20:30 (w) // 22:00 (m) // Sunday // Sydney, Australia (AEST)

• 22:30 (w) // 00:00 (m) // Monday // Auckland, New Zealand (NZST)



Note: These times are subject to change. Please check with your local provider.





Click here to enter Pinkbike's Fantasy Downhill presented by Trek.



