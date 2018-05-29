The Essential Guide to the Fort William DH World Cup 2018

“It’s been six years since Gwin won at the Bill. 2012 were the early days of his domination and it was an uncharacteristic slip that likely gave Minnaar his win last year; he won’t be making the same mistake again. Minnaar will be pushing his limits on his favourite place to podium, and Luca Shaw will continue his great form from this year, but that third place is wide open for a whole bunch of hungry and capable riders. Rachel Atherton will have anger in her veins after that 3.5 second slap in the face in Losinj; she will power down to another gold. Nicole is in the form of her life and will be pushing hard for second. Seagrave is also at her best ever, but her previous form shows that the Fort is not her forté, and I think she’ll settle for third.”



Pinkbike's World Cup Predictionator Pinkbike's World Cup Predictionator