The Essential Guide to the Leogang DH World Cup 2018

“Even though he took a nasty tumble at Fort William for the second year in a row, there's no betting against Gwin at Leogang - he has won here four out of the seven times he's raced, and that's not taking in to account chainless and tireless runs. Second and third place are more mysterious after the Bill claimed some riders and their bikes, and shed some light on up and coming talent. I think Danny Hart is on form that hasn't really shown early season and will go 2nd. Pierron and that high-pivot monster-truck from Commencal will smash down to third.



I would say that Rachel fell victim to lady luck last weekend, but, nowadays it is not luck with the amount of snapped chains we've seen out of the start gate. Anyway, she is on top form and will power down to her first WC win of the season.



