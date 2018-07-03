The Essential Guide to the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

With three World Cups done and dusted, we’re off to the blistering heat of Val di Sole in Italy for the fourth round of what is turning out to be a great season of downhill racing. The Elite Men’s field is all over the place, with the new-old guard - the likes of Gwin, Brosnan, Bruni, and Hart - fighting off an offensive by the new-new guard in the form of Shaw, Greenland, Vergier, and the cream that has risen to the top... Pierron. With Minnaar out of action due to injury, he watches from the sidelines as the others clamber to chip away at his impressive achievements he’s built up over the years. Similar to the current in-play sporting championships elsewhere - think those footballers playing in Russia or those drivers in their fast cars heading to Silverstone this weekend - the theme of this season in downhill is a wide-open race to the top step. And that's not a bad thing for us race fans.
Meanwhile, in the Elite Women’s field, things are looking to be slightly more predictable. With Seagrave catching a breeze in Leogang and sailing past the tape on one of the fastest sections of the track, she was disqualified at what is a crucial time of the season.. Before that she was in reach of the top two - Atherton and Nicole - but although she’s still in third spot overall, she’s dropped back over 100 points, making the fight for the top step in the overall title race looking like it’ll be a two horse fight rather than three. Then again, you never know what might happen, and an unlucky race run for either Atherton or Nicole will give Seagrave a chance to bounce back in the points and give her that much-needed chance of the battling it out in rest of the season.
The Track
The Val di Sole track is one of the most demanding on the circuit. Named the Black Snake, this slippery beast of a trail runs down the mountainside with an average 22% gradient with some of the sections featuring a gradient of 40%. This track is fast as it is wild.
From the start gate, the track is fairly open with lots of fast-flowing berms including a road gap and a few jumps, the last of which has an unsighted landing. Get past that and you’re into the woods. The woods are what makes or breaks the riders’ run; roots, rocks and off-camber sections can be costly but line choices are plentiful thanks to the wide nature of the track.
With big boulders hiding loose rocks, this section will be as challenging as ever and thanks to the dry conditions forecasted, riders are going to have to watch out for pockets of loose, deep dirt that lie in wait ready to catch a front wheel and suck the rider in.
Out of the woods and the following section is rough, open and full of roots, rocks and tree stumps. The track then shoots back into the woods and weaves itself in and out of its perimeter thanks to a series of tight man-made berms.
The rocks and roots intensify, as do the drops when the track narrows heading deeper into the woods and one of the oldest sections of the Val di Sole course. The rocks and roots begin to disappear as the track progresses down the hillside, opening up more and more, allowing riders to gain speed. It’s not long until the track tightens up again, though, and pushes riders into a series of tricky, steep turns.
Out of the woods, and with the finish line just about in sight, the track picks up even more speed and with a couple of jumps and turns - with one being particularly notorious thanks to a once young Australian - the track is over.
What Happened At The Last Round
Leogang played host to a hot and wild weekend of racing, with the track running faster than ever. In the Elite Women’s race, Seagrave, who had won at Fort William the weekend prior, looked good on track but a small mistake led her off course and to an eventual disqualification. With Atherton having secured a fast run, it was left to Nicole to put down a trouble-free race. It wasn’t to be for the Frenchwoman as she made a number of small errors on her way down, costing her precious time and landing her in second place.
Credit: Red Bull
In the Elite Men’s race everyone was on tenterhooks, worried about whether it might actually rain but the grey clouds just turned out to be a threat and nothing else. On track, Gwin had put down an exceptional run even though he was nursing a thumb injury from Fort William the previous week. Having qualified down the line, the sharp end of the field following him didn’t seem to be able to put any kind of worthwhile dent into his time.
Then came the Frenchman Pierron. He would take to the track like a man possessed and looking at the splits we were all wondering how much damage he was doing to Gwin’s time; he was up at split one and then down on the next one. As he got to the bottom it was clear that Pierron was bringing the hammer down on Gwin’s time, crossing the line and lighting the board up green.
The final man up on the mountain was Shaw and it looked like he too was putting the hammer down... but maybe a bit too much. Half a minute from the finish line he caught his wheel and went over the bars. The day was Pierron’s, and the crowd - particularly the large French contingent - went wild.
Credit: Red Bull
Rider StandingsELITE MEN
1st /// Amaury PIERRON // FRA // 503 // Moves up from 3rd
2nd // Aaron GWIN // USA // 451 // -53 // Moves down from 1st
3rd // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 413 // -90 // Moves up from 4th
4th // Loris VERGIER // FRA // 407 // -96 // Moves down from 2nd
5th // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR // 316 // -187 // Moves up from 10th
6th // Samuel BLENKINSOP // NZL // 302 // -201 // Moves down from 5th
7th // Luca SHAW // USA // 301 // -202 // Moves down from 6th
8th // Danny HART // GBR // 286 // -217 // Moves down from 7th
9th // Dakotah NORTON // USA // 262 // -241 // No change
10th // Brook MACDONALD // NZL // 247 // -256 // New to top 10ELITE WOMEN
1st // Myriam NICOLE // FRA // 610 // No change
2nd // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR // 600 // -10 // No change
3rd // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR // 436 // -174 // No change
4th // Tracey HANNAH // AUS // 410 // -200 // Moves up from 6th
5th // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 336 // -274 // Moves down from 4th
6th // Emilie SIEGENTHALER // SUI // 316 // -294 // Moves up from 7th
7th // Monika HRASTNIK // SLO // 306 // -304 // Moves up from 9th
8th // Katy CURD // GBR // 250 // -360 // No change
9th // Cecile RAVANEL // FRA // 245 // -365 // Moves down from 5th
10th // Mariana SALAZAR // 177 // -433 // No change
What Happened Here Last Year
Last year, Val di Sole held the final race of the season, so it was all or nothing for those clambering for points in the last thrust for the overall. With Atherton on her comeback after being injured for so long, qualifications in the Elite Women’s field had dealt us an interesting hand; Hannah would qualify first but overall-leader at the time, Nicole would crash. Meanwhile, Seagrave was hungry for more wins to finish up the season on a high note.
Come race day, Nicole was showing green at every split, and when she crossed the line she knew that she had done what she needed to secure the overall win. The win on the day would be icing on the cake. Atherton would be fast up top but would eventually slow in the tougher sections of the track, crossing the line and closing the door on her difficult 2017 season. Meanwhile, Seagrave looked smooth and steady and completely in the zone as she grappled the technical sections of the track. Her love for these sorts of tracks shone through and she crossed the line with over three seconds to spare in front of Nicole.
The last rider on track was Hannah but the splits soon revealed she wouldn’t able to surpass Seagrave’s time. The Australian crossed the line and would slot in behind Nicole, leaving Seagrave rounding off her 2017 season in style by not just having taken the win on the day, but second in the overall.
Credit: Red Bull
Eddie Masters wasn’t wrong when he called the final Elite Men’s race of the 2017 season “the battle of the titans” during his course preview with Claudio last year. The fight between Minnaar and Gwin was as close as you could get. Meanwhile, the French and British contingent were going head-to-head in the run-up to the titans going out on track. First up it was Brayton who would knock Payet off the hot-seat. It wasn’t long to wait before Greenland dethroned his countryman. Greenland sat in first for a while until Pierron got out on track and showed us what would be a glimmer of what we would have in store for the 2018 season. Pierron’s time was too much for Brosnan and Bruni to beat, and it was down to the titans to take their place in the history books.
Minnaar took to the track in his usual confident and smooth looking way but tragedy struck in the woods and his rear wheel suffered a mighty punch. Limping home he contemplated what could have been and what Gwin would unfurl before his eyes.
Taking a leaf out of Brayton’s book, Gwin was full gas to flat down the Val di Sole track. Railing corners, boosting over rocks and roots, the man looked as though he was on the run of his life; and arguably it was. Not content with just coasting down to secure his win, he made every bit of the track count, and that’s what he did; crossing the line faster than anyone else and into the history books.
Credit: Red Bull
Previous Winners
ELITE MEN
2017 // Aaron GWIN // USA
2016 // Danny HART // GBR*
2015 // Aaron GWIN // USA
2013 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR
2012 // Aaron GWIN // USA
2011 // Aaron GWIN // USA
2010 // Marc BEAUMONT // GBR
2008 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR*
ELITE WOMEN
2017 // Tahnée SEAGRAVE // GBR
2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR*
2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2013 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2012 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2011 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA
2010 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA
2008 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR*
Note: * denotes World Championship race.
The Weather Forecast
Don’t forget to wear sunblock - the UV index is going to be extreme!
Watching It In Person
There’s a lot going on in Val di Sole this race weekend, with not just the Downhill riders competing but 4X, XC, and short-track XC. There’ll also be concerts, demos and lots of other side events. Tickets are available to buy to watch the races on Saturday and Sunday, and they’ll also gain you access to the expo, grandstands, gondola access, and the other events. It’s free admission for all other days. A two-day weekend ticket will cost you €20 plus booking fee. Alternatively, you can either opt for a ticket for Saturday or Sunday which will cost you €15 each, plus a booking fee. Kids up to 8 years of age go free.
If you want to splash out then there are VIP tickets available which cost €150 (plus booking fee) and cover both Saturday and Sunday. This gives you everything the general ticket does, plus reserved seating in the grandstands, reserved parking, and access to the VIP area which offers a catering service. If you want to splash out with your kids and they’re 8 years old or over, then there's a reduced ticket price of €50 and kids up to 3 years old enter for free.
Presales are available up until Wednesday 04 July here
, otherwise you can purchase your ticket from Wednesday at the Funivie Daolasa ticket office.
Must Know, Must See, Must Do
Situated in the Trentino Valley of northern Italy, Val di Sole - or the Sole Valley (which means literally 'valley of sun') - is a vast area covering a number of towns and villages, with Malè being the main town.
Trentino is an autonomous province of Italy and is most famous for the Dolomites mountain range which forms a dramatic reminder of the power of nature. Archeological evidence suggests that the valley was once inhabited by man during the Stone Age who settled here because of its favourable climate at the foothills of the European Alps. The Raetians from the central and eastern Alps worked their way down to the area around 500 BC, bringing with them agriculture and animal husbandry. A few hundred years later, the Romans took over the area after a final defeat of the Raetians, and it was soon integrated into the Roman Empire, and with that came a proper transport network as well as Roman citizenship to the lucky residents.
Once the age of Rome was over, the area saw a number of invading forces including Bavarians, Byzantines, and Lombards, and around the 8th Century the area was subsumed into the Kingdom of Italy and by association the Holy Roman Empire. Around the same time as the Battle of Hastings was happening in Britain, over in Italy, Conrad II gave the area to the Prince-Bishops of Trent. They ruled for eight centuries which eventually lead to the reasons why this area has been able to still rule with a degree of autonomy we see today.
In the 19th Century when Napoleon was making his mark, the Trentine people were notably resistant to the French invaders, and with the fall of Napoleon’s second rule in 1815, the Bishopric of Trent was disbanded and the area became part of Tyrol which was mostly German. Due to the area’s strategic importance in the First World War, a series of fortifications were built by the Austria-Hungary Empire to fend off the Italians who wanted their land back and to be a launchpad for the Empire’s invasion of northern Italy. With the outbreak of war, the area suffered heavy casualties as well as seeing mass migration.
After the First World War, Trentino was given back to Italy and its autonomy persevered and built upon after the Second World War. In modern times the area has seen its prosperity rise thanks to the focus of tourism; Trentino is now one of the wealthiest regions in Italy.
There’s so much to do in the Val di Sole-Trentino area to keep you occupied on a summer’s day. From hiking to rafting to horseback riding to biking, you’re spoilt for choice. If you want something more relaxing then there are plenty of spa retreats or gentle walks to go on to explore the villages scattered around the valley and beyond. Of course, the food is exquisite, and so is the wine - what’s not to like?
For those looking for something big to explore, there’s the Stelvio National Park. The park open just before the Second World War and is the natural border between the regions of Lombardia and South Tyrol. Featuring mountains, pine and century-old larch forests, lakes (some small ones are thermal), waterfalls and glaciers, this place is an alpine wilderness at its finest.
With clear skies it’s hard not to miss the Group of Cevedale - the highest mountain in Trentino at 3769m. The area is packed full of little settlements, and often you’ll find small dairy huts whose owners will be happy for you to sample the local Casolét cheese if you ask nicely.
There are plenty of castles to visit in the Trentino area too. The notable one in the Val di Sole area is the fully restored Castel Caldes. The Gothic 13th century house is a fusion of Venetian, German and Lombard styles, and features frescoed rooms (which have their own mysterious story of how they were made), and other architectural features to feast your eyes upon.
Aston’s Predictions
In the Elite Men’s race, Amaury Pierron is on a charge and could easily take a third win in a row. Gwin will be frustrated with prior results and has won in Val di Sole four times, and once by eight seconds. As with every World Cup race, there are so many riders that could take a podium or win, so it’s purely a guessing game. I think Greenland has had form here in the past and could pull out another third like he did in Leogang.”
“If there’s any track that a contemporary downhill racer wants to top, then the vicious Val di Sole is it. Racers will go all out to claim this Italian mountain. We’ve seen incredible performances in the past and I’m not going to bet against Rachel Atherton - who first won here 10 years ago and has taken two Rainbow jerseys, and has won here another three times on top of that. Second place is up for grabs and last year’s winner, Tahnée Seagrave will be pushing hard for the top spot again; it’s going to be very close. Third will be a battle between Hannah and Nicole, and I think Hannah has a good shot at the third step here.
Pinkbike's World Cup Predictionator
ELITE MEN
1 // Amaury PIERRON
2 // Aaron GWIN
3 // Laurie GREENLAND
ELITE WOMEN
1 // Rachel ATHERTON
2 // Tahnée SEAGRAVE
3 // Tracey HANNAH
#valdisoleworldcup
The ScheduleTuesday 03 July
• 15:00-16:00 Downhill Course Walk by BroadcasterWednesday 04 July
• 08:30-11:00 // Downhill Course Inspection by UCI
• 11:00-12:00 // Downhill On Board Course Preview
• 13:00-14:00 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Elite Teams
• 14:00-16:00 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - All RidersThursday 05 July
• 08:00-11:30 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 11:45-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session
• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and TeamsFriday 06 July
• 08:00-09:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 10:00-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women
• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men
• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women
• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men
• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and TeamsSaturday 07 July
• 08:00-09:00 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women
• 09:45 // Final - Junior Women
• 10:15 // Final - Junior Men
• 11:00-12:00 // Official Downhill Training - Elite Men
• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women
• 13:30 // Final - Elite MenNote: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organiser.
The Coverage
The Pinkbike media team will be providing you with your usual dose of quality coverage out in Val di Sole this week. Hit up Pinkbike to catch photo epics and results from the track walk on Wednesday, timed training on Thursday, qualifying on Friday, and finals on Saturday.
For the Elite Women and Elite Men finals, you can watch the action on Red Bull TV on Saturday 07 July at 12:30 CEST (Elite Women coverage) and 14:00 CEST (Elite Men coverage).
Here’s a breakdown of what these times mean in these main locations (w = Elite Women’s coverage, m = Elite Men’s coverage):
• 03:30 (w) // 05:00 (m) // Saturday // Vancouver, Canada (PDT)
• 06:30 (w) // 08:00 (m) // Saturday // Washington DC, USA (EDT)
• 11:30 (w) // 13:00 (m) // Saturday // London, UK (BST)
• 20:30 (w) // 22:00 (m) // Saturday // Sydney, Australia (AEST)
• 22:30 (w) // 00:00 (m) // Sunday // Auckland, New Zealand (NZST)Note: These times are subject to change. Please check with your local provider.
Click here to enter Pinkbike's Fantasy Downhill presented by Trek.
MENTIONS
: @Fahhhmed
/ @paulaston
/ @davetrumpore
/ @natedh9
/ @tahneeseagrave
/ @AaronGwin1
=
9 Comments
Post a Comment