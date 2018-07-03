The Essential Guide to the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

“If there’s any track that a contemporary downhill racer wants to top, then the vicious Val di Sole is it. Racers will go all out to claim this Italian mountain. We’ve seen incredible performances in the past and I’m not going to bet against Rachel Atherton - who first won here 10 years ago and has taken two Rainbow jerseys, and has won here another three times on top of that. Second place is up for grabs and last year’s winner, Tahnée Seagrave will be pushing hard for the top spot again; it’s going to be very close. Third will be a battle between Hannah and Nicole, and I think Hannah has a good shot at the third step here.



