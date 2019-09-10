The Eurobike Rumors: AXS Suspension, 1.8'' Steerer Tubes, a SRAM Motor, & Fox's 38mm Fork - Eurobike 2019

Sep 10, 2019
by Mike Levy  
The Eurobike tradeshow is so big and so busy that it's easy to miss the little things while you're dodging roller bags, high on a combo of Haribo, sliced meat, and fizzy water. Little things like, oh, I don't know, a new 1.8" tapered steerer tube, whispers of an eMTB motor from the folks at SRAM, AXS integrated suspension, and what might be an entirely new fork from Fox with 38mm stanchions. And here I was worried that the biggest news from the show was a derailleur hanger...

But first, a disclaimer: While I'm pretty sure we'll see a few of these go from fiction to fact in the near future, they're all still rumors and speculation at this point.




Does SRAM have an eMTB motor?

Are you Team Shimano or Team SRAM? Or maybe just Team Whatever Came On Your Bike? The two component giants combine for so much OEM sales that there are only relative crumbs left for the other guys, but there's something in Shimano's catalog that their biggest competitor has yet to offer: An eMTB motor to go up against their Steps E8000 system. And, in case you haven't heard, the whole e-bike segment is apparently growing like a weed, regardless of what you or I think of them.

With that in mind, it'd make sense for SRAM to offer their own motor in the future, wouldn't it? Sure would, and that's exactly what one persistent rumor has been saying for a while now.

I don't think there's any fire to go along with this smoke though, as not a single source has been able to back it up with anything solid. If SRAM were working on a motor for next year, their OEM partners would likely be well-aware by now as they'd need to prepare their frames and spec a long way in advance. However, all is quiet on that front.

If they did have a motor in the pipe, I'd have expected a more generic ''We're always working on new things'' type of response. Instead, it's an outright denial from SRAM on this one, with them citing their close relationship with Bosch and explicitly stating that there's no eMTB motor in the works from them.
Shimano offers multiple eMTB systems. SRAM? Not a single one.

It's likely that a group of smart people are beavering away on some type of prototype motor deep in SRAM's development centre, or eagerly looking to acquire some intellectual property, but I don't think they have plans to enter that market anytime soon.

Chance of this actually happening (in 2020): 10%





RockShox AXS Suspension is probably on the way.

We're probably not going to see a SRAM motor anytime soon, but there's a good chance that their wireless AXS range will expand from drivetrains and a seatpost to include forks and shocks in the near future. Rather than taking the reactive-suspension route as Fox did with their Live Valve system, I suspect AXS will offer wireless control over both the fork and shock's compression modes, letting riders choose what level of firmness they get at the push of a button.


SRAM Eagle AXS XX1 review
Imagine if your drivetrain, seatpost, and suspension could all talk to each other to offer the best performance?


Remember when AXS debuted earlier this year from SRAM's press camp in Tucson, Arizona? Word is that the Nino Schurter and the rest of the Scott-SRAM team were testing AXS-ified suspension components during the same time, although no one's spotted them being used at the World Cup level yet. Since then, the hastily hidden images we've seen of the shock revealed only that it appeared quite large.

The potential for AXS suspension also brings us to the next logical step: integrating suspension performance with your AXS Reverb. SRAM is by no means doing that, but wouldn't it make sense to have your suspension automatically open when you lower your dropper post? Or, if you're on a cross-country or trail bike, you might set it up to all-but-lock out when your seat is at full height. It'd be a huge development for on-the-fly suspension adjustment. What's SRAM say? Not much - they declined to comment on this one.

We've spent the last few months testing the same Eagle AXS XX1 drivetrain on three different bikes, and it's see everything from long days in the Whistler Bike Park to overnight epics in the Chilcotins in that time without any real issues. One way it could be even better, though, would be integration with your bike's suspension.

Chance of this actually happening: 80%





Is a 1.8" tapered steerer tube standard happening?

When I walked into the SR Suntour booth, I strolled right past a Bulls e-bike with a Durolux long-travel single crown fork before inquiring if there was anything new to be seen. ''Maybe...'' came the answer before I was led right back to that Bulls to look at its strangely large headtube and the fork's massive crown. And the '1.8' sticker on the lowers.


Eurobike 2019
There's a 1.8" tapered steerer tube on the front of this Bulls eMTB.


Yup, rather than the common 1.5" tapered steerer that everyone uses, this SR Suntour Durolux fork has a 1.8" steerer that tapers down to the usual 1.125" at the top where your stem clamps. Sounds like an upcoming "standard" of some kind, right? It isn't likely, thank the Lord, but there were a few hours where I thought I'd be the one delivering exactly that news.

Some digging revealed that yes, there are a few select forks from both SR Suntour and RockShox with 1.8" tapered steerer tubes being made for Bulls, but no there are no plans to offer them aftermarket. So, it doesn't sound like we'll be seeing them on the front of our mountain bikes, and 1.5" tapered steerers aren't being replaced. I don't think.

So, what's the deal with 1.8" steerer tubes? Here's the official word from Mallory Burda, RockShox Brand Manager: “Last summer our product team received a request from one of our customers, ZEG [owner of the Bulls brand], for forks that would be more aesthetically suitable for their eMTB line. In detail, that ask was for larger sized steerer option (1.8” tapered) in a select number of RockShox forks to better match the customer's bike line aesthetics. We assessed the project, and chose to support that request and moved forward with producing the option for Lyrik and our 35 Gold fork models, to be released this summer.

''This steerer option is offered to all other OE customers along with all current inline models. In the end, we treat such requests similar to how we fulfill specific travel needs, or custom decals - available to all, and supported throughout our service centers and distributors.


Eurobike 2019
Eurobike 2019
The Durolux (left) features a 1.8" tapered steerer and a fork crown that looks massive compared to a standard version (right).


Here's SR Suntour's take, courtesy of Darren Salsbury, North American Liaison Manager: ''SR Suntour has been an early adopter to building suspension forks tailored to the demands of both pavement e-bikes and eMTB. Special attention has been given to key structural areas in the wall thickness of lowers, brake interface and crowns designed to handle the increased loads.

''SR Suntour was approached by bike manufacturers that have been dealing with changing structures on e-bike frames in terms of strength, stiffness, and tube shapes. These brands answer is a 1.8” lower bearing and corresponding larger fork crown. E-bikes are pushing the limits of strength, stiffness, and durability requirements for suspension forks due to the increased weight of frames, batteries, and motors combined with riders pushing these bikes harder than ever. SR Suntour agrees with these bike manufacturers that 1.8 makes sense for the added stiffness and strength on certain categories of pavement e-bikes and eMTB.''

It's likely going to be called 'Supertaper,' and in case you didn't catch it in Burda's response, this isn't coming from suspension companies - it's being requested by just a single frame manufacturer - and it's driven by aesthetics rather than performance. Do the 1.8" tapered steerer and corresponding massive crown improve rigidity? It must, to some extent but, as it was explained to me in the SR Suntour booth, the larger steerer and corresponding fork crown are mainly being used to better match the massive, battery-filled downtubes and large headtubes found on e-bikes.

Here's hoping that's where this whole 1.8" tapered steerer tube doesn't take off, but the cynic in me wouldn't be surprised to see this show up on mountain bikes in the future.

Chance of this actually happening: 40%




Fox might have a 38mm fork coming.

Sticking with the fork theme, multiple sources have confirmed the existence of an entirely new model from Fox called the '38' that, surprise surprise, sports 38mm stanchion tubes. While I haven't seen the fork or had any details confirmed, it'll likely be a long-travel single-crown offering that's aimed at the enduro and eMTB crowds, and it'll get their Grip2 damper. Expect 180mm, or maybe even a touch more, and a burly chassis to keep it stiff.


Richie Rude had two big crashes today bur was still able to win the queen Stage and sits in 3rd just 3 seconds back
Richie makes the 36 look underbuilt. Will we see the Yeti racer using a 38 at the final EWS of the season?


Perhaps the most damning evidence has to be the simple fact that their current range goes from 32, 34, 36... And then jumps to 40. It's almost like it's meant to be, and Craig Richey, Director of Brand & Product Marketing at Fox, sounds like he agrees: ''A 38 would fit nicely into the FOX naming convention so let the rumours swirl. We’re always working on new suspension products to help riders go faster and push their limits.''

Something else that Fox has been working on is a new downhill-oriented shock, first spotted at the World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec. With dials on the bridge like their X2 model and another at the opposite end of the shock, it looks like Fox is close to introducing something new. Word is that a shrunk-down version of their Grip2 damping system is hidden inside, but we'll have to wait and see if that's true.

It's been a minute since Fox has debuted an all-new fork, and with enduro riders looking for burlier options, I suspect this one is highly likely.

Chance of this actually happening: 90%

Posted In:
Industry News Reviews and Tech Fox Racing SR Suntour SRAM Eurobike 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
116667 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
89077 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These 18 Grips From Their Tread Alone? - Eurobike 2019
72330 views
Interview: Brook Macdonald Comments on Spinal Injury, Evacuation Delay, & Recovery Outlook
68377 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019
61381 views
SRAM to Introduce a $15 Universal Derailleur Hanger - Eurobike 2019
57243 views
Results: Qualification - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
55716 views
Final Results: Snowshoe XC World Cup 2019
45166 views

52 Comments

  • 30 3
 Pretty sure the 1.8" tapered steerer IS going to screw us all. Hope you enjoyed your industry-wide, universal standard while it lasted, boys.
  • 10 4
 On the other hand, if a 1.8" steerer is what it takes to stop fork crowns from creaking after a year of use, I'm all for it. I've had 5 forks from 3 different companies and they all creak after 12-18 months.
  • 4 0
 I just don't think increasing diameter is the right way to go with tackling steerer flex. I think improvements in headset design might actually do more in enhancing stiffness.
  • 2 4
 How come Fox don't make a 34 with double crown?
  • 7 1
 @aerius30: I thought that creaking came from the press-fit interface between the crown and the stanchions. If that's the case, a wider steerer tube wouldn't do anything to address that issue. But I do wonder if the wider stanchions on that Fox 38 might be the answer to your prayers.
  • 2 0
 Banking on a 1.8" to 1.5" shim already in the making. Unless everybody is still busy making after market dropper post remotes...
  • 4 1
 It's frustrating that Fox don't need to make a whole new fork to simply make the 36 better. The diameter of the stanchions isn't the sole determining factor when considering fork flex (and creak). They're flexy because the crown and drop outs simply have insufficient material.
Make a super chunky crown and give it a 20mm axle with proper pinch clamps and call it the "Fox 36 GE" (good edition).
Done
  • 1 0
 Except this is actually a good thing as single crown fork stiffness is absolute dog shit
  • 19 0
 180 x 38 mm fork? Sounds like something you'd throw on a freeride bike. Freeduro! Freecountry?
  • 3 0
 Sounds like Fox trying to get one-up on the Manitou Mezzer...
  • 1 0
 @GLOB-2018: could be, but to me it seems more like a competitor to the MRP Bartlett, a "short" travel dual crown fork
  • 16 0
 Yeeesss now RockShox will be inclined to bring the Totem back!!!!
  • 3 0
 2nd this, we need freeride bikes to be a thing again.
  • 1 0
 The Totem makes me think Fox should just skip the 38 and bring out a single crown 40. Using the 40 lowers on two models would reduce manufacturing costs, too.
  • 11 1
 “...forks that would be more aesthetically suitable for their eMTB line.” Didn’t Myth Busters already address whether it’s actually possible to polish a turd?
  • 6 0
 Ha ha headlights, large fenders, larger tires and forks, bigger brakes, a motor... hmm I could have sworn I've already seen a two-wheeled thing that matches this exact description.
  • 3 0
 @highfivenwhiteguy: they're just in denial. it's like marrying your second choice and trying to give the look of the "chosen one". I've seen it, it will end in tears.
  • 1 0
 @highfivenwhiteguy: except MX bikes aren't allowed on MTB trails
  • 13 1
 AXS bottlecage?!?!
  • 5 1
 AXS tire valves
  • 7 1
 AXS cable ferrules.
  • 6 0
 @HopeFbn: Technically SRAM owns Quarq, which makes the Tyrewiz, a wireless tire pressure monitoring system

All they have left to do is rename it
  • 3 0
 AXS bike bell
  • 1 0
 AXS wireless release clip-in pedals
  • 4 0
 Pair an AXS remote with your iPhone FaceID so that your CamelBak spray water straight in your mouth.
  • 2 0
 @JRofficial: awwoooooga
  • 4 0
 AXS Dildo Saddle so every time you sit down you are reminded of how SRAM feels about its customers
  • 2 0
 @matt-15: and integrate it on the AXS software, which... might not be a completely bad idea after all.
  • 1 0
 The sram motor series will be named the AXS Powers.
  • 8 0
 Sram will release their eBike motor before any real testing; the first generation will get recalled; the circle of disaster will continue...

Am I missing anything?
  • 5 0
 It will have a charging system running at 28.99 volts and crank arm mounts that are proprietary to SRAM. Since most E-motors use ISIS mounts they will call is ShariRAM.
  • 1 0
 And hydraulic lines from the computer to the motor
  • 5 0
 Maybe we're looking at the Fox 38 wrong. What if it is a "light-duty" dual crown fork with 170-190mm of travel, meant for freeride bikes, similar to the MRP Bartlett, rather than a single crown 36 on steroids. I mean the 36 already goes up to 180mm with a single crown, why have two long-travel single-crown forks?
  • 9 1
 Why? Ebikes.

Big headtubes
Big stanchions
Big tires
Big riders

How'd this get past my filter?
  • 8 0
 Seriously why don't they just use dual crown forks on E-Bikes?
  • 13 0
 Can't do bar spins...
  • 6 1
 SRAM ebike motor? Who's playing catch-up now?
  • 6 2
 More STUPID from the predatory bike industry. I won't be sad the day many go bankrupt when the next recession hits.
  • 2 0
 imagine an AXS trottle....OMG the future is so bright, that's impossible to see anyting
  • 2 0
 Meh. I'll just blame it on the ebikes
  • 1 0
 Forgive my ignorance but whats on Richie Rude's wrists?
  • 6 0
 Timing chips x 2.
  • 1 0
 @Jvhowube: thanks!
  • 2 0
 Timing chips, they use them at the EWS. Someone can prob chime in why there's one for each wrist
  • 2 1
 maybe some sort of medical information in case of injuries and/or backup timing equipment in case you rip off the transponder on your fork
  • 3 0
 @Mkrol: In case one fails.
  • 11 12
 faq u bike industry! Blank Stare
  • 23 7
 Yeah screw innovation! lets go back to 3x drivetrains, elastomer suspension and fixed seat posts!
  • 7 3
 @mtbforlife4: this has nothing to do with innovation and you know it! The same bike industry that doesn't even have the quality tolerances for the price we pay is always trying to keep you up with "new solutions" that you eventually have to buy or risk having a obsolete bike -> loosing money. But yeah, maybe is just me.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031852
Mobile Version of Website