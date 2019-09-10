The Eurobike Rumors: AXS Suspension, 1.8'' Steerer Tubes, a SRAM Motor, & Fox's 38mm Fork - Eurobike 2019

Does SRAM have an eMTB motor?

I don't think there's any fire to go along with this smoke though, as not a single source has been able to back it up with anything solid. If SRAM were working on a motor for next year, their OEM partners would likely be well-aware by now as they'd need to prepare their frames and spec a long way in advance. However, all is quiet on that front.



If they did have a motor in the pipe, I'd have expected a more generic ''We're always working on new things'' type of response. Instead, it's an outright denial from SRAM on this one, with them citing their close relationship with Bosch and explicitly stating that there's no eMTB motor in the works from them.

Shimano offers multiple eMTB systems. SRAM? Not a single one.

Chance of this actually happening (in 2020): 10%

RockShox AXS Suspension is probably on the way.

Imagine if your drivetrain, seatpost, and suspension could all talk to each other to offer the best performance?

Chance of this actually happening: 80%

Is a 1.8" tapered steerer tube standard happening?

There's a 1.8" tapered steerer tube on the front of this Bulls eMTB.

The Durolux (left) features a 1.8" tapered steerer and a fork crown that looks massive compared to a standard version (right).

Chance of this actually happening: 40%

Fox might have a 38mm fork coming.

Richie makes the 36 look underbuilt. Will we see the Yeti racer using a 38 at the final EWS of the season?

Chance of this actually happening: 90%