The European Bike Project: A Moving Idler Frame & 4 Other Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - April 2022

The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts and his feed is constantly updated with everything from interesting curios from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing to analyses of the environmental impact of our sport. He's going to be doing a new regular column for us here at Pinkbike and Beta that will be mainly focussed on bringing you exciting products from small European manufacturers. Here's is his latest edition that includes a steel enduro high pivot bike with a moving idler pulley, new cranks, brake calipers and more.Terra Bikes "Aria"
At first glance, the new Terra Bikes "Aria" frame might look like just another high pivot bike. However, it has some special features that make it stand out from the crowd - most notably its very refined i-Track suspenion design.
While Terra Bikes is a new and small frame manufacturer from Italy, the team behind i-Track Suspension
from Australia have been designing high pivot frames for almost ten years. The collaboration between these two brands has resulted in a bike that Terra Bikes call a game-changer.
The key feature of the i-Track Suspension design is the idler pulley which is not attached to the front triangle, but to the rocker. This allows the idler pulley to move along a certain path (or track, hence the name), controlling the length of the upper chainline and the way pedalling forces are transmited to the suspension. According to Terra Bikes, this is not possible with any other suspension design.
We're looking at a rather extreme and progressive leverage ratio, which starts at 4.2 (0 mm travel) and ends at 2.05 (180 mm travel). As many other high pivot bikes, the Aria has a very pronounced rearward axle path (up to 25 mm at 130 mm travel), which allows the rear wheel to roll over rocks and roots more easily. The i-Track suspension design also makes sure the pedal kickback, anti-rise and anti-squat numbers are kept in check. If you really want to dive into the details, there are several graphs in the photo album of this article.
The frame is welded by Meccano Lab
and the machined parts are made by Materia Racing
. Both companies are based in Arezzo (Tuscany), Italy. The 3D printed 316L stainless steel frame lugs are made by 3dpbs Kannon Cycles
in Germany. Terra Bikes use Dedacciai steel tubing for the Aria frame, as they believe that it offers the best ride quality.
Designed for 180 mm forks, the frame can be used with either a 230 x 65 mm or 230 x 55 mm shock. The longer stroke will generate 180 mm of rear travel, the shorter one 165 mm. The frame is designed around common standards such as a ZS44 / ZS 56 head tube, a 148 x 12 mm Boost rear axle with Sram UDH hanger and a 30.9 mm stealth dropper compatible seat tube. The T47 bottom bracket might not be very common (yet?), but there are some really nice options around.
Terra Bikes topped off this stunning frame with some very boutique parts from Italy, including a fork from Bright Racing Shocks, a Formula Mod shock, DRC rims as well as a derailleur and crank from Ingrid Components.
Everything you wanted to know about the geometry of the Aria frame. Make sure to watch the video in 720p for best results.
DetailsTrailmech Enduro hubs
- Frame made in Italy
- 29"
- Head angle: 64°
- Seat angle: 78°
- Reach: 465 mm (M) / 485 mm (L)
- Chainstays: 455 mm
- Seat tube: 400 mm
- Head tube: 110 mm
- Wheelbase: 1260 mm (M) / 1280 mm (L)
- Travel: 180 mm (230 x 65 mm shock) / 165 mm (230 x 55 mm shock)
- T47 bottom bracket
- Frame weight: 4.1 kg
- Price: 4000 Euro (frame without shock)
- Website: terrabikes.it
- Instagram: @terra.bikes
Trailmech Enduro hubs are made to last. While Trailmech also offers lighter hubs for XC and gravel, these heavy duty hubs were designed for Enduro, Downhill and E-Bikes.
At the heart of all Trailmech hubs you'll find their patented Vortex freehub system. The idea behind it is similar to other ratchet style freehubs. The big difference is that the Vortex system uses helical lock-in channels. According to Trailmech, this means that the teeth lock into each other more securely the harder you pedal. This ensures great power transfer and even if you are pedalling really hard, the risk of a failure should be minimal. The engagement mechanism is made from hardened steel to ensure longevity.
It's not just the Vortex system that was designed with longevity in mind, it's also the oversized bearings. In many hubs, you'll find 6902 (15x28x7 mm) or 6903 (17x30x7 mm) bearings. Trailmech on the other hand uses bearings with a size of up to 35x47x7 mm (type 6807). Also, the Vortex system is placed completely inside the hub shell to optimize the placement of the bearings. Overall, this results in long service intervalls, according to Trailmech.
Please note that despite the current war, the Ukrainian Post is still working and delivering letters and parcels in the vast majority of the country. The team at Trailmech says that it's the easiest for them if you order the hubs from their partners in Europe (Protens
in Germany, Grafworks
in Italy and Protocycles
for Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic), but you can also get in touch with them directly if you want to order Trailmech hubs.
DetailsActofive Signature cranks
- Made in Ukraine
- Points of Engagement: 50
- Available for various axle standards (weight varies)
- Spokes: 28 or 32 j-bend spokes
- Colour: Black
- Website: trailmech.com/
- Instagram: @trailmech.hubs
Most companies sell rather small products during their first years. Simon from Actofive Cycles did it the other way round: He started with frames
and recently launched some really nice chainrings. Soon, the first Actofive cranks will become available.
As Simon started his business when he already owned a very big CNC machine, it made sense to make frames right from the start. In the meantime he has perfected the production of his completely machined frames, which allows him to focus on new projects.
The Actofive cranks use the same manufacturing techniques as the Actofive frames - machining and bonding. The hollow two-piece cranks arms are bonded and according to Simon, they will be among the lightest aluminium cranks out there. However, he does not yet want to publish a precise weight. Obviously the cranks have the same style as the Actofive frames, which is a good thing.
The cranks are designed around the Dub axle standard and will be compatible with SRAM direct mount chainrings. In the beginning, the cranks will only be available with a length of 170 mm, but other lengths might follow in the future. They are currently being tested at EFBE lab in Germany.
DetailsLilienthal XT rims
- Made in Germany
- Two piece hollow construction (bonded)
- Weight: Well below 500 g
- Axle: Dub
- Q-factor: 168 mm
- Length: 170 mm
- Chainring mount: SRAM DM
- Colours: raw or anodized
- Release: Summer 2022
- Website: www.actofive.com/
- Instagram: @actofive_cycles
It's the manufacturing process that makes Lilienthal rims truly unique. Instead of laying carbon sheets into the mould by hand, Lilienthal uses an automated process to make their rims. Bands of non crimp carbon are rolled onto the mould. Rolling the different bands of carbon is a matter of seconds and reduces the risk of human error. The uniform fibre orientation provides a unique look and surface texture. Later, the spoke holes are drilled in-house and the pattern is customized to suit the geometry of the hub.
The XT rims are the latest addition to the Lilienthal rim line-up. Weightwise, the XT (435 g for 29") sits between the AM (465 g) and XC (400 g) rims. However, that does not mean that the XT rim can't be used for Enduro. The reason why it is lighter than the AM rim is that Lilienthal does not use their vibration-damping foam in the XT rims, but has added some extra layers of carbon for added strength instead.
Apart from regular hubs and spokes, the new XT rims are now also available with very light textile spokes from Pirope
. With Pirope spokes and Newmen Fade hubs, the wheelset can be as light as 1350 to 1400 g.
Lilienthal rims were recently tested at Zedler Institut in Germany and passed their Advanced Plus
test.
On the Lilienthal website, you can build your own wheels and choose from many different colour customization options, hubs and more.
Details612 Parts
- Made in Germany
- Weight: 435 g (29") / 410 g (27.5")
- Inner width: 30 mm
- Outer width: 36 mm
- Height: 22 mm
- Max. weight (rider and bike): 130 kg
- Price: 2099 Euro (Lilienthal XT rims with Pirope spokes and Newmen Fade hubs)
- Website: lilienthal.bike/
- Instagram: @lilienthal.bike
612 Parts is a new company from Switzerland that will launch some very interesting products this year. Two products are already available on their website: The "Jack the Gripper" 4-piston brake caliper and the "Mohawk" brake disc. Felix, the person behind 612 Parts, is also working on a brake master cylinder, a stem and a chainring.
The brake caliper has 16 & 17 mm pistons and is available in DOT and mineral oil versions. It was designed to upgrade your Code RSC or XTR brakes. The distance betweeen the brake pads and the disc is just 0.15 mm, so the free stroke is reduced to a minimum. It has a 6mm hose fitting, so it can be used with braided Goodridge hoses. Felix sent his caliper to EFBE lab in Germany for testing and was very pleased when he got the results. When used with a Code RSC master cylinder, braided Goodridge hoses and Hope sinter pads, his caliper delivered 20% more power than the standard caliper. Head over to the 612 Parts Instagram
account to see some detailed test results. Earlier this year I got the chance to try the new calipers and as a fan of minimal freestroke and a clearly defined and hard bite point, I immediately fell in love with them. The brake caliper will be machined in Germany and assembled in Switzerland.
While the caliper is available, the master cylinder and brake lever are still in prototyping stage. The photo shows the very first protoype that came to life, but Felix says that he has many more iterations on his computer. He's planning to use a symmetrical design, so the brake levers can be used on the left and right side without troubles. It will have a 9mm piston and will also be available for DOT and mineral oil.
The new "Mohawk" disc comes with a thickness of 2.0 mm and is currently only available with a 203 mm diameter. It gets a heat treatment after laser cutting and it's completely made in Switzerland from German steel. Felix says that the hundres of small holes will reduce brake pad wear.
Details
- Made in Germany, assembled in Switzerland (brake caliper) / Made in Switzerland (disc)
- Weight: 111 g (brake caliper) / 203 g (203 mm disc)
- Price: 190 Euro (brake caliper) / 70 Euro (203 mm disc)
- Website: 612-parts.com/
- Instagram: @612_parts
