The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - February 2022

The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts and his feed is constantly updated with everything from interesting products from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing to analyses of the environmental impact of our sport. Here's is his third edition that includes a very proper mountain bike, a steel lefty fork, a new gear hub and more.Clandestine "The Combe"
In a time when every press release for a 130 mm trail bike has to mention the word "Enduro" at least three times, the Clandestine Combe is pleasantly different and reminds us that sometimes less can be more.
The Combe is the first mountain bike by UK based frame builder Pi Manson, who named the frame after the steep little valleys around Bristol. He wanted to create a "BMXy kinda poppy fun vibe, not a saggy long travel bike" with progressive geometry, relatively short travel and enough space to carry water and gear. He also wanted to make sure that bike maintenance will be easy and gearing is sensible.
The result is a steel frame with 110 mm rear travel, 140 mm front travel and 27.5x2.6" tires. 29" might be faster, but this bike is not made for racing - this bike is made for having fun. Pi went for a mix of Reynolds 853, Columbus SL, Deda and T45 tubing, each tube selected for its specific purpose.
Suspension-wise we're looking at a linkage actuated single pivot suspension design. Compared to more simple single pivots, this design leaves space for a 1.2 l bottle and the custom made bolt in frame bag from Wizard Works
. The frame bag is not just custom made for the Combe, but for each frame. This means that the size of the bag depends on the frame size. According to Clandestine, a medium sized bag is big enough for a waterproof jacket, first aid kit, pump, multi tool, banana, sandwich and flapjack. Pi also wanted to make the bike easy to work on, so all frame bearings can be changed with a set of 5 mm allen keys. The bearings are held in place with pinch bolts, which means that you can push them out with your finger once you've removed the bolt. Anodised aluminium bearing caps keep the slop away from the Enduro Max bearings, which should improve longevity.
The bike is designed around a 28t chainring, which means that you don't need to run a huge 52t cassette to get up these steep hills. Each bike is custom made for the rider, so you can choose your own geometry. Pi recommends a 76° seat angle and 64° head angle. You can basically choose any rear axle width and run a 180 mm (or longer) dropper post. A BSA bottom bracket and 44 mm head tube mean that you'll always find spare parts for this frame.
DetailsRulezman Suspension stanchion guards for Intend forks
- Frame made in UK
- Custom geometry
- Front travel: 140 mm
- Rear travel: 110 mm (190x45 mm shock)
- 73mm BSA / IS disc mount / 44 mm headtube
- Rear axle: 142x12 mm, 148x12 mm or 157x12 mm
- Price: £3,350 (includes frame, Rock Shox Deluxe shock, stem & Wizard Works frame bag)
- Website: https://www.clandestine.cc/bikes/the-combe/
- Instagram: clandestine.cc
The question whether Intend upside-down forks need stanchion guards or not has started countless debates both on and offline. Intend does not sell any stanchion guards because they really trust their hard anodised lowers and they have some pretty impressive numbers to support their claim that guards are not necessary. Intend founder Cornelius Kapfinger says that he has sold more than 600 upside-down forks and replaces just 3 or 4 stanchions per year - a service which costs customers just 75 Euro. He also adds that the forks will still work even if you do scratch a stanchion. As far as he knows, all customers were able to ride their forks even when a stanchion got damaged.
Nevertheless, suspension guru Rulezman Suspension from Italy decided that it's time to end all discussions and to make some nice stanchion guards that add hardly any weight.
The RIFLEs (Rulezman's Intend Fork Legguards Enhanced) come in three versions (160, 190 and 215mm max. travel). If you remove the original Intend brake arm and use the Rulezmann brake hose guide, they will add just 60 to 70 grams to your fork.
To install the guards, you won't need to drill holes into your fork - the CNC machined aluminium brackets come with a high strength double-sided adhesive tape. The carbon guards are then mounted onto the brackets with titanium screws. To make sure the guards don't rub on the uppers, some clear adhesive strips are included in the kit as well.
Please note that the gold finish of the fork is not offered by Intend, it is a custom Rulezman Suspension treatment.Suomi Tyres Piikkisika
If you've never considered buying studded tires, consider yourself lucky - obviously you live in a place that is warm all year round. However, many riders have to deal with snow and ice during several weeks or even months each year and that's when studded tires come in really handy.
One of the most renowned brands in the studded tire game is Suomi Tyres from Finland. After Nokian abandoned the bicycle tire production in the early 2000s, Suomi Tyres took over the business. Their factory is based in Lieksa, where average temperatures are well below the freezing point in winter. In the past, their product range was mostly aimed at XC riders and commuters. In order to offer a modern mtb tire, Suomi Tyres has invested in product development and machinery over the last couple of years. The result is the new Piikkisika ("porcupine" in Finnish), a state-of-the-art studded tire that comes in various sizes from 27.5 x 2.6" to 29 x 2.8". Additionally, they also launched the Routa, a new commuting tire.
The Piikkisika uses a single compound which was specifically designed for winter conditions. Depending on size, the Piikkisika comes with 396 - 408 steel studs. You can choose between a lighter, foldablde version with aramid cables or a heavier version with steel cables. Compared to other offerings, the protrusion of the studs has been increased to improve grip on ice. Additionally, the location of the studs has been optimised so a maximum number of studs touches the ground at any given time, meaning that grip will not vary. Obviously, the tread pattern was designed to work well on ice and snow, but should also work well in mixed conditions.
With so many steel studs and tubeless ready casing, the question inevitably arises as to how heavy these tires are. The foldable 29 x 2.6" tires I got for reviewing weigh in at 1212 and 1230 grams, which is a respectable weight. Now I'm just waiting for the snow to come back so I can finally ride these interesting tires.
DetailsCyfac International steel fork
- Made in Finland
- Sizes: 27.5 x 2.6" / 29 x 2.1 / 2.25 / 2.6 / 2.8"
- 1212 and 1230 grams for the aramid 29 x 2.6" version (measured)
- 396 - 408 studs per tire
- winter specific single compound
- tubeless ready
- Price: ~ 120 Euro per tire
- Website: https://suomityres.fi/en
This very interesting fork was designed and made by Damien Leclerc
. He is a designer, framebuilder and steel workshop manager at Cyfac Internatioal, a renowned French frame frame building company based in the Loire Valley.
Damien says that first and foremost, this fork was a personal project and a technical challenge. He's always been a fan of single-sided forks and wanted to build one in a steel version. Going one-sided resulted in a fork that's 100 to 200 grams lighter than a regular equivalent and it also has the advantage that repairing a tire is quite a bit easier, as you don't have to remove the front wheel.
The geometry of the fork is completely bespoke. The axle is the Cannondale lefty standard, which allows maximum compability with wheels which are on the market.
A special feature of the fork is the custom brake mount
. It allows the rider to remove the brake calliper when removing the front wheel without the need to realign the brake calliper after installing the front wheel again.
This specific fork was made for a gravel bike, but obviously Damien could also make one that accommodates mtb tires.
DetailsRevolute gear hub
- Made in France
- Fully bespoked
- Weight: ~ 995 g (for 27.5 x 2.2")
- Materials: steel fork / stainless steel axle
- Internal routing
- Website: https://www.cyfac.fr/
- Instagram: cyfacinternational
Revolute is a new company from Germany and was founded by several University of Kassel engineering graduates. They worked on transmission technology projects during their studies and are still collaborating with the University of Kassel in this regard.
When working on their new gear hub for bikes, they found out that their technology can also be used for cars and even trucks and they are currently working on several projects which are based on their invention.
The Revolute team says that their hub is the only gear hub that allows you to shift properly under load. Apparently it's also the only gear hub that uses helical gears - a technology which should make it nearly silent in all gears and speeds.
While the Revolute hub is mainly aimed at E-Bikes, it can also be used on any other kind of bicycle as long as it has a crank with an integrated freewheel mechanism. Talking about E-Bikes, this hub can handle a torque of more than 250 nm. In case this torque is exceeded, a built-in overload safety mechanism kicks in to protect the hub internals. This should increase longevity and makes the hub suitable for heavy and massively powered bikes such as cargo bikes. In addition to that, the hub also has a hill-assist mode which prevents the rear wheel from rolling backwards as well as a neutral gear for pushing your bike backwards.
The hub weighs in at slightly below 2 kg, offers a 400% range and 6 gears. Considering that it is mainly aimed at E-Bikes, six gears this might be enough indeed. The hub could also work for commuting and similar applications when you just want a silent and hassle-free drivetrain.
Details
- Made in Germany
- Price: tbd
- Weight: 2 kg
- Range: 400%
- Gears: 6
- Rear axle standards: 135 x 10 mm, 142 x 12 mm, 148 x 12 mm
- Chain line: 55mm
- Oil change: first after 1000 km or one year, later after 5000 km or yearly
- Spokes: 32 straightpull spokes
- Twist shifter
- Website: https://www.revolute.de/
- Instagram: revolutebike
