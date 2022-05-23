The European Bike Project: A Steel Gearbox Bike & 4 Other Exciting Products from Swiss Manufacturers - May 2022

Scar Cycles LFS Pinion

QWSTION + MOVER hip pack

milKit Tubeless System

The rubber flaps on the valves and the syringe work together very well.

The booster head is put directly onto the valve. As soon as you've pushed the head onto the valve, the airflow will start. The silver button does not activate the airflow, it's just there so you can get a good grip.