VIDEOS

The Evolution of Kona Bikes: Part 2 - Video

Apr 3, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Here's the long-awaited follow up from How Kona Bikes Evolved: Part I. This is the second part of the story about how Kona Bikes has evolved and how their geometry has progressed. Kona Product Manager Ian Schmitt explains how Kona's modern bikes came in to being.

Click here to subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel!

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeproductions / @konaworld


Must Read This Week
North Shore Billet Announces The Quadrant Ring™
113147 views
Shimano's Wild New Shifting Chain Guide - First Look
68578 views
Final Results: EWS Colombia 2018
66670 views
Spotted: Sam Hill Riding Clips?
59840 views
Finished: Santa Cruz Bicycles Ask Us Anything
53830 views
Transition Smuggler Carbon - Review
43785 views
New Industry Standard Set to Make a Massive Splash
43610 views
Martin Maes Out of EWS Colombia With Shoulder Injury
40810 views

76 Comments

  • + 46
 Kona and New World Disorder movies start a revolution in mountain bike... for me at least. I had a Kone Stuff, great bike!!! Super fun!
  • + 3
 Amen
  • + 6
 My first real mountain bike was a kona stuff, loved that thing!
  • + 2
 @psilocybinchild: yeah man! mine was green one!
  • + 2
 @tomasyr: I also had the green one. It was the first bike I really felt like I could huck without breaking!
  • + 3
 Mine was tan, 2005 i believe. Damn did i subject that bike to some things as I had no idea how to ride then... Had some darn good times though.
  • + 1
 @psilocybinchild: I rode one for a day in 2000 (70km downhill in Bolivia). Fit so well that I tried to replicate the cockpit position on my bike back home. The Stuff of legend, basically.
  • + 1
 @tomasyr: i had the green one too! Sweet bike, snapped the arch on the marz fork it came with, then put a dj3 on it, was so solid. It got so much abuse and in the end it got stolen Frown i was heartbroken...
  • + 13
 I like Kona bikes, can't really say why, but I like them.
  • + 6
 They have always just 'fit' for some reason. Hop on, bam.. like it's been my rig for a year.

That, and of all the people I've ever dealt with at Kona--from reps to warranty, all just stellar people.

Comfy bikes and rad people, good enough for me Smile
  • + 5
 It was the anus-inspired puckered starfish in their logo/accessory designs ????????
  • + 1
 I can. They're the antithesis to the lawyer driven Specialized. Riding a bike should be fum, not litigious!
  • + 9
 well that went quick 2005 straight to 2026. would loved some more details on that oldsco stuff
  • + 1
 Agree - would have been great to see more TBG bikes in the mix.
  • + 6
 My 2005 Coiler was soooo Enduro, even before Enduro became enduro. But I do not get this video. Part 1 was like 15 minutes covering 3 bikes....and then they skipped their best period of 2004-2006, just to talk about new bikes. There is no history of Kona in this part
  • + 10
 Not many finer looking bikes than the new Process.
  • + 3
 i actually preferred the look of the older (14-17') one. The new one is nice looking and im sure its bomber
  • + 0
 @brookland27: I prefer the looks of the g1 process for sure, but apparently the linkage had a problem of, you guessed it, snapping. New one should be the best bike ever.
  • + 1
 Whichever has the lowest top tube is the one I like best.
  • + 0
 @brookland27: it was more original and damn cool, but it doesn't reach my sexy parts in the same way...
  • + 1
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs: No, G1 Process bikes didn't have problems with the linkage snapping.
  • + 1
 @somethingwith69or13init: that's just what I've heard bud. Don't shoot the messenger.
  • + 7
 I remember my first "real" mountain bike was a Kona Fire Mountain. Brakes weren't that good, mechanical if I remember correctly, fork worked well enough, but I had a ton of fun on that thing! Lots of memories on it!
  • + 2
 It was from 2006 and fork didn't worked that well, but well enough for my use...oh man!
  • + 8
 Wait, the banner says that the Stinky Five is a 2018? Someone got their decades mixed up, or I am from the future.
  • + 6
 Whoops! Looks like our jetlagged/Crankworx/Sleep Deprived brains must've missed one - good spot! You know it's a 1998 by the way it is though...
  • + 2
 @paulhaysom: Darn. Guess I'm not in the future after all. But in case I am, Trump won, and sell your bitcoin as soon as it hits 16K USD. You're welcome.
  • + 4
 Yessss... I HAVE BEEN WAITING SO LONG FOR THIS! Seriously, I have been looking forward to it since part 1. Really do find it interesting, and I appreciate PB taking the time to do it. Picked a great company to dive into too. Thanks guys!
  • + 7
 i had a 2005 stinky it was the best bike ive ever owned kona really paved the way for the freeride and Dh scene
  • + 6
 the 05 stinky was my first full suspension bike coming off a hard tail, i remember watching watching grant Allen and Robbie bourdon going huge on them on the nwd vids and loving it. 2 weeks after I brought it I got some 2004 888s off a friend and at the time the most drool worthy forks getting around. Seems like yesterday!
  • + 3
 Same. Kona stinky was the first badass full suspension bike I could afford used at about $1k.

Haven't looked back since. Thank you Kona for being the first to make DH/freeride accessible to me at a young age.
  • + 1
 My Kona Stinky Deelux 2004 was my first real DH oriented bike and I keep a soft spot for it but man this thing was also the worse "DH" bike I ever owned. Suspension lacked any sort of grip, sensitivity and didn't even do well on big jumps as it wasn't progressive. Genuienly every DH bikes I owned since were not even comparable, even some from the same era (Nicolai M-pire, IH Sunday). Oh and geo wasn't good either as that thing could not rail a turn for some reasons (suspension most likely but still) lol
  • + 1
 Stinky's geometry would feel ridiculous today, but a lot of people got a lot of riding in on top of those things. Those old Marz 66s that came in front were some of the plushest forks ever made. Of course they also weighed like 7 lbs...
  • + 7
 What? No talk about the Sex bikes? My 1st dually was a 96 Sex One, great bike.
  • + 7
 Love the paint schemes of the older kona bikes
  • + 4
 I had the Kona Bear. It was a 4 or 5 inch trail bike, had to be from around 2001-2002. I liked it, was heavy for the type of bike it was, but you knew it was going to last.
  • + 1
 I had a 2002 Kona Bear. Stock it was 100mm front and rear but I put a 125mm TALAS fork on the front. I rode that thing all over the place. It was an amazing bike.
  • + 5
 Isn't Pat playing on the skateboard in the background.... I thought he had work to do??? Just saying!
  • + 2
 Nice name Wink
  • + 3
 Everybody in BC always works hard. No breaks ever. Unless they want to bike, are tired or hungry, or want to go skateboarding
  • + 1
 @YoungGun13: didn’t you canucks just have a 4 day holiday weekend?
  • + 1
 @MX298: Shhhhhhhhhhhhhh! Nothing to see here, as you were.
  • + 3
 My first MTB was also a Kona. Hannaha Joy Murray, damn! yes I'm fourty but I now ride a Proccess and I owned a steel Honzo and a Jake! Love!
  • + 4
 These are the kinds of videos that make me want to buy their bikes. Down to earth and legit company.
  • + 1
 There were bigger names in the business and in mechanical terms better bikes than Kona. But Kona brought the bikes to everyone and to all needs built on a wide range of good looking and lovable frames which i still prefer to this day over anything. The early DH-FR range (99-2005) was pure porn as far as looks and reliability! Wish they still made stuff like those...
  • + 1
 Shame they put those god awful bendy Asym WTB wheels on my sexy new CR DL. I am at about a ding per ride at the moment... And before the wild PB trolls arrive, I had a set of Mavic Crossmax on my last rig that I sold for a hefty price second hand as they were barely marked - and not one ding.
  • + 2
 I have always loved Kona...never had the chance to grab one. Wanted the Abra Cadabra or CoilAir. Still wish I could find a CoilAir with the G2. Always thought that had more potential than it was recognized for.
  • + 5
 2 short videos ain't nearly enough. We want more!
  • + 3
 The real old stuff was the best! Always remember wanting a roast. In brown, yellow and green. With red decals if I remember correctly. Mmmmmm
  • + 2
 had a 2007 stinky dee lux with dangerboy custom links that made 5,6, or 7" .... I miss that bike on the downs, but definitely not the ups Smile
  • + 1
 Still lovino my 2014 Process 153DL. Super fast bike, pedals fairly well and is a blast on the down. Wish they could make the Operator so that it held speed better on flatter sections of jump trails though.
  • + 0
 Still confused about the whole linkage driven "single pivot" thing. There are pivots on the seatstays. How is it still single pivot? The Santa Cruz APP seems like it fits the definition much better with a solid rear triangle.
  • + 3
 the wheel is connected to the frame by a single pivot. Konas have a pivot ABOVE the swingarm, which does not have the same effect as a proper dual-link design with a virtual pivot.
  • + 5
 Love me some Kona bikes.
  • + 2
 I've had many a Kona's... From the stuff to the stinky p. From the entourage to the operator... Thank you Kona for fueling my gravity driven obsession!
  • + 0
 I nearly have as fond memories of my old Fire Mountain than I do of my 98 GT Tequesta -
MTB was awesome then and simple! Steve Peat on GT, one wheel size, North Shore just getting going...
Plus most people definitely were NOT overbiked. You aspired to get a better bike but it really was better - and worth it!

These days they pretend through wheel sizes or standards or some other crap that you need it because they know most decent MTBers have a bike that is easily as capable as they are so they have to figure out a way to get someone to trade up their £1500+ awesome ride for a £2500+ model coz it’s new and , oh good god, you cannot be still riding a 10 speed! Even though most people probably still ride some local trails they used to with 8 speed and 1 front ring before it was cool.
  • + 1
 Here's a better look at that awesome 2013 Process main pivot.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15678680
I'm sure glad all the seat stay pivots are double shear. They will last forever sitting in the corner of my garage.
  • + 2
 @rpl3000 I broke the main pivot off my 2013 Kona Process!
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15760239

It was my first real mountain bike so it took a lot of extra abuse before it finally gave up the ghost. It'll be missed this season for sure, if the snow ever goes away...
  • + 2
 @LeonV: it wasn't you. I've owned a Stinky and a Stab and they were much more durable.
  • + 4
 I used to ride a kona
  • + 2
 I still do, but I used to too. -Mitch Hedberg
  • + 1
 I had a Kona Howler back in the day which was like a bombproof mini DH bike when nothing similar existed really. The new Process 153 looks amazing.
  • + 1
 I've had 2 Konas. They worked great for me. Very durable. A CoilAir, and a Stab Deluxe. One of my first real DH bikes there.
  • + 2
 „We’re not trying to sell anything here“ - well I’d take one for free
  • + 1
 My first 'proper' bike was a red Kona Caldera, then I got a Kona Bass, then random other stuff, and now I'm on a 2015 Kona Process 153.
  • + 1
 I had a 2010 stinky I believe that was the last year they were produced. Sold it on Pinkbike for super cheap, really wish I had hung on to that thing now
  • + 1
 They still make the Stinky. It’s a 24” wheeled kids bike now.
  • + 1
 @mungbean: The new Process 165 more or less picked up where the Stinky left off
  • + 1
 I rode that G1 Process Mule in BlackRock,Oregon back in the old days we totally put the bike thru some testing. Good times.
  • + 1
 I still daily my '08 Stinky... feels heavy, short/cramped with long rear end but damn she is solid and rips. #26aintdead
  • + 1
 I wish they had stuck with the uninterrupted seat tube from the gen2 prototype.
  • + 3
 2007...
  • + 1
 I still ride my '07 Coiler...
  • + 1
 Where is the dog?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.056763
Mobile Version of Website