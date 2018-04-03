The Evolution of Kona Bikes: Part 2 - Video

Here's the long-awaited follow up from How Kona Bikes Evolved: Part I
. This is the second part of the story about how Kona Bikes has evolved and how their geometry has progressed. Kona Product Manager Ian Schmitt explains how Kona's modern bikes came in to being.Click here to subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel!
76 Comments
That, and of all the people I've ever dealt with at Kona--from reps to warranty, all just stellar people.
Comfy bikes and rad people, good enough for me
Haven't looked back since. Thank you Kona for being the first to make DH/freeride accessible to me at a young age.
MTB was awesome then and simple! Steve Peat on GT, one wheel size, North Shore just getting going...
Plus most people definitely were NOT overbiked. You aspired to get a better bike but it really was better - and worth it!
These days they pretend through wheel sizes or standards or some other crap that you need it because they know most decent MTBers have a bike that is easily as capable as they are so they have to figure out a way to get someone to trade up their £1500+ awesome ride for a £2500+ model coz it’s new and , oh good god, you cannot be still riding a 10 speed! Even though most people probably still ride some local trails they used to with 8 speed and 1 front ring before it was cool.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15678680
I'm sure glad all the seat stay pivots are double shear. They will last forever sitting in the corner of my garage.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15760239
It was my first real mountain bike so it took a lot of extra abuse before it finally gave up the ghost. It'll be missed this season for sure, if the snow ever goes away...
But those times are over.And then Kona are strugling to have one more time a concept from their own.
Faux bar,4 bar stinky look is gone and is not easy to have again a concept that identifies the name .
2015 Process seems a way to go but suddenly they go to Trek look and concept like more others 500.
Why should i buy a Kona instead of a Trek,Transition,Canyon ........???????????????Only the stickers are diferent..
(2015 Process FTW BTW)
