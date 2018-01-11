PINKBIKE TECH

The Eyecatchers: 7 Intriguing New Bikes - Opinion

Jan 11, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Mike Kazimer


List-making experiences a dramatic increase in popularity in the months of December and January. Best-of lists, Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa wishlists, lists of New Year's resolutions, lists of groceries – around the world, everyone seems to be writing down a bunch of items in an orderly fashion. Not wanting to miss out on all of the fun, I've compiled a list of my own, a list of the bikes that I'm excited about riding, or at least seeing in person this year. As always, there will be plenty more interesting bikes announced this season, but at the moment these are the ones that have made me take a second glance.

You'll notice that the majority of these bikes are being manufactured by smaller companies, or even by one single person. That wasn't really a conscious decision on my part, but I have always been a fan off the scrappy upstarts, the garage operations that decide to take matters into their own hands. So, without further ado, here's are the seven bikes that have grabbed my attention recently:


Gnarpoon

Sick Bicycles Gnarpoon

I've never met Jordan Childs and Tim Allen, the duo behind Sick Bicycles, but the way the brand is presenting itself reminds me of the original Spooky Cycles, a small outfit out of NYC in the late 90s that did things their own way, for better or worse. (I still kick myself for selling my Spooky Junebug – pistachio green, with a red Marzocchi Z2 and an extra-high BB for that proper East Coast geometry).

The guys at Sick seem to have adopted some of that same punk rock attitude, making bikes that they want to ride, rather than pushing out another four-bar lookalike. They've unveiled a few unconventional-looking designs, but it's the Gnarpoon that really caught my eye. Handmade in the UK with a steel front triangle and an aluminum swingarm, this behemoth will reportedly be available in a 27.5+ version with 150mm of travel, and 29”-wheeled version with 180mm of travel and a 62-degree head angle. Big-wheeled freeriding? Count me in.




Images for SUPREME DH 29 with Amaury Pierron

Commencal Supreme DH 29

Yes, the Supreme DH 29 may be getting more than its fair share of press lately, but just look at that thing. I was a fan of the 27.5” Supreme DH's super-quiet and smooth handling when I reviewed it in 2016, but I wanted a little more length in the cockpit. It looks like that request has been answered, and with 29” wheels to boot. Naysayers often try to pigeonhole 29” wheels as taking away the 'fun', but I don't buy that for a second - those big wheels combined with a high pivot suspension design have the potential to be an absolute riot out on the track, especially in the rough stuff.



Pole Machine rendering


Pole Machine

Pole gained a little extra internet notoriety after their rant against carbon, but the new Machine isn't built out of organically grown, locally sourced bamboo – it's CNC'd from a two solid chunks of aluminum. Environmental touchy feely stuff aside, it's another entry into the 'smash through all the things' category, with the long reach that Pole are known for, 29" wheels, and 160mm of rear travel. What good is all that length? Other than the oft-touted stability benefits, those sprawling dimensions create room for carrying not one, not two, but three water bottles.



Eurobike 2016


Antidote Darkmatter

Whistler's chairlifts might currently be in use for transporting skiers, but it's never to early to start dreaming about some summertime DH laps. And what better way to stand out from all the Sessions and Demos than by rolling up on this carbon beauty? The made-in-Poland Darkmatter has 200mm of travel a high-pivot suspension design, and a price tag that'll make your eyes water (it's 4950 Euro for the frame alone, and that's without a shock). Does its performance match the price? I don't know, but I'd sure love to find out.



Fugitive


Knolly Fugitive

Knolly is on ever-shrinking list of companies without a 29er in their lineup, but that looks like it's going to change when the Fugitive arrives. With 120 millimeters of rear travel, 140mm up front and a relatively slack head angle, it falls into that all-round party-bike category – there's just enough travel to keep things interesting, especially in the techy bits. The Fugitive is expected to debut sometime in the spring, and according to Knolly, they have other 29ers in the works. Better late than never, as the saying goes.





Lost Bikes


Lost Bikes Lemonade

Based out of Bellingham, Washington, Lost Bikes are small company that are entering the mountain bike world with their HardTrail 29, a chromoly hardtail, although the Lemonade is the model that's piqued my curiosity. It's still in the pre-production stage, but the official launch is planned for this spring. The aluminum machine has 140mm of rear travel, 27.5” or 29” wheels, and the de rigueur long, low and slack geometry.



Starling Beady Little Eye
Starling


Starling Beady Little Eye

Tired of all the 29ers on this list? Me neither, but for those that are, how about this Starling Beady Little Eye? It's not exactly brand spanking new - early photos surfaced towards the end of 2016, but I learned of its existence fairly recently.

I like the prototype's rusty, rat rod finish, and with the single speed drivetrain it's a prime candidate for being ridden hard and put away wet. Is it practical? Not really, but this isn't a list of practical bikes. This is a list of bikes that make palms sweat and hearts pound a little faster, bikes that inspire a second, third, and fourth glance. Just looking at this 90mm steel ripper makes me want to go out and carve in a muddy grass slalom track somewhere and make left (and right) turns all day long.

131 Comments

  • + 61
 That Starling is intriguing.
  • + 6
 Agreed. Not enough people making play bikes anymore.
  • - 17
flag WAKIdesigns (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @seraph: play - you do it
  • + 1
 inquired. que is long. understandable for a framebuilder. if only cash and time weren't an issue...
  • + 3
 When I first saw it, I thought who would dare leave there bike outside!
  • + 2
 @fullbug: Yeah, if you were a few months earlier it was in the prototype stage for about 1000GBP or so. Now you pay what it's worth. If you want something like that for cheaper, get a DMR Bolt (long). Yes there are many reasons to pay more for the Starling but it shouldn't stop you from shutting up and go out riding. Actually if you don't know what to do with those 26" wheels, qr hubs, IS brake calipers, 27.2mm seatpost etc you have kicking about, this is what.
  • + 2
 @vinay: it caught my eye early last year when lookin at the swoop and murmur frames. funny you mention leftover 26 parts...it's why i keep a berrecloth era sx in ss mode. it is bombproof fun trouble.
  • + 1
 It's Beady Little Eye btw Mike!
  • + 1
 The Beady little eye looks a lot like the first frame my buddy Sage built in his garage. SlopeStyle angles, but DH tough.
  • + 0
 Steve Jones tested the Starling within weeks after riding the Unno and liked it more.
  • + 4
 @WAKIdesigns: not a surprise. mcewan seems to be a wizard.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: But did he test this particular model? I do know he loves the Murmur and probably the swoop too. But people traditionally go a bit funny when they see a single pivot bike with a rear end that pivots around the bb and start discussing stuff like anti-squat, brake jack and rearwards axle paths. I haven't studied that kind of stuff so I have no opinion. I just think this bike looks fun to ride. Just because the top tube looks reasonably low and mud clearance seems fine. I'm shallow like that.
  • + 2
 It's a great time for bike consumers. Small or large companies...options galore.
  • + 4
 @vinay: The suspension on the Beady Little Eye isn't the best, you have to run it firm to stop bob. But imagine a hardtail that has some cush. It'll never win a race, but it's the most fun bike I have. I've got a few orders for some 29ers BLE's. Be good to see how they go...
  • + 2
 @phutphutend: lucky bastard you!
  • + 2
 Hell yeah Lost Bikes!!!!!
  • + 53
 That's funny. My ex girlfriend's nickname was "Pole Machine".
  • + 45
 My ex was gnar-poon.
  • + 8
 She's an ex cuz she met a Pole driver?
  • + 18
 Can’t believe i’m Saying this but I would like to sit on that Pole
  • + 15
 @Monstertruckermotherfuker: That's exactly what she used to say. To everyone. Which was the problem.
  • + 6
 @dstroud70: Lost it on this one.
  • + 4
 But did she look like a Session?
  • + 3
 @bx-bmrz: she liked a session
  • + 39
 Gnarpoon.....best bike name of the year
  • + 11
 to me Gnarpoon sounds like a sketchy prostitute...
  • + 14
 Waiting for Gnar-Cotic, RadGnar Ladbrok, Gnarnia, Gnarrator and Gnarrow with 135 rear end spacing.
  • + 6
 @preach: That prostitute has gnararhea
  • + 1
 @preach: You love it long time...
  • + 10
 @preach: as opposed to the prostitutes who inspire confidence and make you feel like you're making a good decision?
  • + 5
 @preach: better use some frame...."protection" then.......
  • + 31
 That Commencal is hawt
  • - 2
 You actually dig the quasi moto downtube? I think its almost there, but not really,
  • + 6
 @BoneDog: Not sure how you are seeing the Hunchback of Notre-Dame, but to each his own.
  • + 16
 uhhhhh steel 29er with 180mm travel and 62 head angle?
yeah.....TAKE MY MONIES
  • + 15
 The Lost looks awesome!
  • - 2
 I agree. Looked the most awesome out of these till I looked at their website and they use super boost spacing. Makes wheel options pretty limited
  • + 3
 Funny. I saw that bike and thought it looked damn good. Then I looked up and my Evil Following is in the stand in front of me... I'm pretty sure their design strategy was: make a following out of metal and replace the Delta link (with I can't quite tell what by the photo).
  • + 13
 You will be mine Fugitive, oh yes you will be mine.
  • + 3
 The Fugitive and Canfield's next carbon creation occupy the top two spots on my "next bike" wish list. And yet, neither have been seen or released...
  • + 2
 @MTBrent: Don't hold your breath waiting for that Canfield.
  • + 2
 @MTBrent: I already had it on good authority that the Knolly was coming, so this makes me happy. On that note, anybody want a good deal on a really badass Knolly warden, hit me up!
  • + 1
 @Satanslittlehelper: That bike looks dope. Well done Noel, can't wait to see the specs. and swing my leg over one!
  • + 7
 Darkmatter is flat out sexy AF! Needs a 40 and Saint brakes and it's on point.
  • + 1
 How about Hope V4 brakes ?
  • + 3
 @RedBurn: prolly better than Guides. I've never ran them so can't comment. I do love my Zee's so I know the Saints would be dope.
  • + 2
 Hope V4’s all day, and that dark matter is the dope as f&$k ???? @RedBurn:
  • + 7
 The Starling Little Beady Eye looks amazing. Like it wants to go way too fast on trails above it's pay grade.
  • + 2
 The Sterling and particularly the Pole both have very upright and erect seating angles to get riders in the right riding position. Combining the long top tube and a great seating location (for taller riders in particular) is a definite draw that's not quite being met by some of the more known bike companies.

The Transition Sentinel is sort of halfway there. Would be interested to see a test between bikes like it and very progressive bikes like the Pole, etc. with an emphasis on both riding prowess, but also in regards to fit.
  • + 1
 Check out Knolly. With how far forward of the bottom bracket the seat tube junction is, they are very well suited for tall riders. I would know, I had a Chilcotin and I am 6'5". Loved that bike, particularly the fit.
  • + 4
 The bikes seem pretty cool but sick bikes and all the gnar related model names just sounds super childish to me...each to their own though i guess.
  • + 2
 Excellent list - i would make it 8 and throw in the Tantrum as well.

I have not had a chance to ride one yet, but what Brian is saying makes sense. And the handful of people (i think he has only produced 50 so far) are raving about them (grain of salt i know, they took a big risk as kickstarter backers so they should be enthusiastic)
  • + 6
 unno?
  • + 12
 Dos?
  • + 2
 would definitely be on my list.
  • + 1
 Funny thing about Unno and Cesar Rojo is that in the interview with Vital, he said he kept the bikes at reasonable lengths despite being the person who started the long bike trend and inspired Chris Porter to do the Geometron. He wanted a more active bike. Kind of shat on the party... Big Grin
  • + 0
 @WAKIdesigns: I guess Rojo knew with that price tag he'd be targeting a very different audience to Pole and Nicolai. One that has quite a bunch of cash, not necessarily "hard core" (or pick a better description, I'm not inspied). And he needs to sell bikes. There's what you wanna do, and there's a reality to match with.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: the general is unno target 'joe'. Most people out shredding can't drop that cash.
  • + 0
 Heh, having talked to him personally I doubt he makes moves like that and talks sht like that just to sell bikes (unlike other small company) so no, not really. Also since he works in a company working with moto GP and F1 he can do whatever he wants. Unno is one of the Ceros ways to work with development of composites. It has to sell but their margins are very low, as far as I understood it, to make the leadership and accountants least worried.
  • + 1
 Our little town of Bellingham is already home to two rather large-ish established brands (Kona - even if their HQ is in nearby Ferndale, and Transition) and one smaller niche-brand (Canfield Brothers). I'm stoked to hear that now there's Lost Bikes as well, welding together frames within spitting distance of one of our many local breweries. Add that to all the other breweries, bike shops, combine it with the amazing playground of kickass trails, the Bay, rivers and mountains, sprinkle in all the radness of outdoorsy adventurous folks of all sorts of different pursuits, and I sometimes pinch myself to make sure it's all real.
  • + 1
 sshhhh...keep it on the down low man.
  • + 3
 Mike, Spooky Cycles still exists and is making new things. I also regret selling mine, a Purple Ano supertouch.
  • + 4
 Yah but now it's owned by a bunch of hipster douche bags.RIP Spooky Cycles.
  • + 3
 Lost bikes as in that box truck converted into a mobile bike shop called “mr lost”?
  • + 2
 Nope, different group of dudes.
  • + 1
 I was gonna ask the same thing!
  • + 2
 they all seem to be lost though
  • + 2
 the bike looks very clean
  • + 4
 As a Pole I vote for Antidote
  • + 1
 You have/had one, easy
  • + 1
 a Polish economical (Knolly) Fugitive in Sweden? :-)
  • + 1
 This is blatant favoritisim I thought we were friends.
  • + 2
 Get yourself a Gnarpoon, hunt your self some Moby Dick(heads) on the trails, yewww!
  • + 2
 You'll have a whale of a time
  • - 1
 Right lets get something out there. This industry desperately needs brave and radical innovation. It needs someone out there to come out with a frame/suspension/gear/wheel design that overnight makes current designs 20 years obsolete. Why?....because designs have been stagnant for the best part of 20 years. Its just constant boring evolution of what we had before. I have got bored to the back teeth of un-inspiring designs and 100s of new bulls**t hub and offsetstandards to last a lifetime! FFS sort it out!!!
  • + 1
 Would have loved to see more photos of each model.. very sexy beasts,especially that machine which maybe my next dream build!?!! Availability in the states?
  • - 1
 29 wheels will definitely make the Commencal Supreme less fun. That bike was already as racey as it gets, now add 29” wheels and you just get a plow. Anyone who thinks that bike is “fun”, either hasn’t ridden a playful bike before, or their definition of fun is to stay on the ground and go as fast as humanly possible.
  • + 18
 Beating your friends in a race and making them drink beer wringed out from your chamois is sure fun though...
  • + 1
 have you ridden it?
  • + 5
 Is a F1 car supposed to be fun ? No bike park riders will buy a 29 do bike imo !
  • + 6
 @Matt115lamb:
Serious question. Do bike park riders make up the majority of DH bike sales??
  • + 2
 I'm the type of rider that is always fucking around on the trails but sometimes yes it is fun to try to go as fast as humanly possible
  • + 3
 @Matt115lamb: So I'm not a bike park rider - I ride park maybe once or twice a summer, and shuttle days are also definitely in the single digits. I ride a 29er trail bike (Process 111) and manage to have fun with that in the park, though. If I lived closer to a bike park - I could totally see getting a 29er downhill bike (or at least a very long travel 29er). That's because I'm a biggish guy (over 100kg/220#), and the bigger wheels feel better to me for ripping fast turns on berms (something you get to do a fair bit in bike parks). I'm not into big air with funky moves, so that sort of playfulness is lost on me - but the stability of the big wheels in the air appeals to me. Of course, even if I lived close to a bike park and had a season ticket, I'm not what you think of as a park rider (young guy hucking airs, throwing amazing moves), but more of what the parks recognize as a pretty significant chunk of their customer base (middle aged guy whose riding is a little more subdued than that). 'Cause there's more than just one type of park rider, just like there's more than just one type of trail rider...
  • + 2
 @BeaverCreaker: Actually, I would think so.
  • + 3
 @BeaverCreaker: I guess most dh bikes aren’t raced
  • + 5
 Your definition of fun is clearly different to mine. For me fast = fun.
If you are bored on a bike like the Supreme 29 you are going too slow!
It's not a plow, it's a trophy truck.
  • + 2
 @JamesR2026: Understable. Different strokes for different folks. I prefer smaller wheels, and different suspension systems that have more "pop" and less wheelbase growth. I will admit that the 29er Supreme looks very good, and seems like it would be a proper race rig.
  • + 1
 What about pink bikes athlete of the year award? What about XC bikes and what about Nino guys?
  • + 1
 Mike,

What ever happened to the SpeedGoat Cycles all mountain rig? It looked amazing.
  • + 1
 can't think of a pair of more contrasting frames in every possible way than the Pole and the Starling.
  • + 1
 Why is the title not above the picture... come on pink bike... things like that drive me nuts.
  • + 2
 That Lemonade bike is SO SICK ?!!!
  • + 2
 Liteville 601 for ever... Wink Black one of course... Wink
  • + 0
 What forever do you refer to? You’ll die in less than 100 years
  • + 8
 @WAKIdesigns: Just because everyone who's ever been has died doesn't mean I can't be the first to live forever.
  • - 2
 Waki this is one of your finest comments yet.
  • + 1
 @riish: you obviously missed the one about shittin around the woods and golf fields as a way to grow psylocybins.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: ahhh.. golf fields, home to the best psilocybe semilanceata grow patches in my area. Thank you pretentious stick wavers Wink

"Fun"gi Fact:
one of the best methods to kick the nicotine habit and other addictions.
One of the best treatments for anxiety & depression.
Micro-dosing makes the day a little more fun.

Study by John Hopkins University
  • + 3
 Fuckin' Lemonade!!!
  • + 1
 I agree ... purest geometry ..ever??? DAMN those curves
  • + 1
 Too Beyoncé for my liking.
  • + 3
 PINKHUB
  • - 2
 I wonder how the pole turns out and how stiff it's going to be. Hollow tubes are the best way to get stiffness in every direction without going too heavy. The pole propably has nearly non.
  • + 26
 So you're concerned about stiff poles? Noted.
  • + 8
 The article is a little incorrect, it's not actually machined from one lump of billet. The 'tubes' are CNC and then bonded together.
  • + 1
 Whatever happened to (the recognition of) Empire Cycles ... Ap-1DH, Heavy but sexy as hell. High pivot as well.
  • + 6
 The Machine has hollow tubes. Did you miss something there?
  • + 2
 @polebicycles: The write up above says it's machined from one solid piece of ali, I went to the comments to find out what kind of which craft can machine the inside of a frame that has no entry points for the tooling, I was disappointed.
  • + 1
 That F*ckin' Lemonade is f*ckin sexey! Myah!
  • + 2
 Dark Owl DH02
  • + 2
 I could buy their bike for the logo!
  • + 2
 @Slabrung:

ridemonkey.bikemag.com/attachments/2m-jpg.121827
  • + 2
 @mykel: that would make a wonderful mug Big Grin

And makes me think again if there is any way I could attach this to my bike without using duct tape and without looking lame. Alas nothing comes to my mind.
  • + 1
 Stanton Switch FS. Get KEEN.
  • + 1
 That Gnarpoon!! Dayum!!
  • + 1
 that gnarpoon is siickkk
  • + 0
 AFAICT every one of these is single pivot.
  • + 2
 The Knolly is a four (by four) bar.
  • + 1
 @nouseforaname: aah, so it is. I posted as I thought part of the reason none of these look like a Session was their suspension layout, for starters.
  • + 2
 A) Single pivots are awesome, so hopefully that wasn't meant to be condescending
B) Only 3/7 are single pivots
  • + 1
 Pole is dual link, antidote has a link between chainstay and bb, knolly is Horst...
  • + 1
 Woops wrong article lol
  • + 1
 Show me the Capra!
  • - 2
 Looks like a Session. Sorry, the text on the main page called for that.

Except for the Lost, looks Evil (though slightly Session 10 like).
  • + 3
 That comment is so 2017 Move forward
  • + 4
 @RedBurn: No way man, I'm ahead of the times. This comment is retro already.
  • + 0
 @vinay: or vintage already? Big Grin
  • + 3
 @RedBurn: Yeah, it is a funny one. Back when Andrew Shandro introduced the Session 7 and 77 back in 2004 or so it was quite a regular freeride bike, with looks somewhere between a Banshee (Mythic for the Brits) Scream and Chaparral. It was a couple of years later that they came with the Session 10 which was a proper big DH bike. Your fellow countryman Nico Vink even raced that one. Now that was a bit more of an unique design so it is funny to see that PB visitors chose the more conventional looking Session 8 as the model everything else is being compared to. Even more as suspension guru Luis Arriaz from K9 (where Tam from BTR used to work too) actually claimed that the Session 10 had a much better suspension design due to the high pivot.

Anyway, it seemed a bit disappointing for PB if no one would bite to the inviting text for this article on the main page. So I volunteered Smile .
  • + 1
 @vinay: I had a session 10 with revox was a beauty but heavy as fook. wish I kept it !
  • - 1
 29ers--> 8===D O: ---Mike kazimer
  • + 3
 it made me laugh

Post a Comment



