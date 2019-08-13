The Faces of Suffering - EWS Whistler 2019

Aug 12, 2019
by Max McCulloch  
Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch

Stage 3 of the Whistler EWS had a doozy of a climb, with riders maxing out their leg strength and heart rates. I decided to camp out at the end of the stage to catch some unique reactions.

Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch

Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch
Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch

Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch

2019 Whistler EWS. Photo Max McCulloch

2019 Whistler EWS. Photo Max McCulloch

Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch

Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch
2019 Whistler EWS. Photo Max McCulloch

Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch

Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch

Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch

Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch

Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch

Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch
Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch

Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch

Whistler EWS 2019. Photo Max McCulloch

Photos: Max McCulloch | @max_mcculloch

4 Comments

  • + 1
 Very rarely has there been a 2 minute fireroad climb after dealing with steep slick roots to drop in to a final section with slick steep offcamber roots again in an ews. So physical, I know because I slipped off the wood bridge at the very end of the stage. Absolutely demoralizing lol
  • + 1
 Strong capture of that "empty tank" feeling. Thanks.
  • + 1
 These are great. I can almost feel the pain and agony.
  • + 1
 Best Ebike marketing campaign idea ever.

