The Faces of Suffering - EWS Whistler 2019
Aug 12, 2019
by
Max McCulloch
Stage 3 of the Whistler EWS had a doozy of a climb, with riders maxing out their leg strength and heart rates. I decided to camp out at the end of the stage to catch some unique reactions.
Photos: Max McCulloch |
@max_mcculloch
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
ibishreddin
(19 mins ago)
Very rarely has there been a 2 minute fireroad climb after dealing with steep slick roots to drop in to a final section with slick steep offcamber roots again in an ews. So physical, I know because I slipped off the wood bridge at the very end of the stage. Absolutely demoralizing
[Reply]
+ 1
highrocker1298
(15 hours ago)
Strong capture of that "empty tank" feeling. Thanks.
[Reply]
+ 1
Hri666
(20 mins ago)
These are great. I can almost feel the pain and agony.
[Reply]
+ 1
IsaacO
(6 mins ago)
Best Ebike marketing campaign idea ever.
[Reply]
