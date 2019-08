The Fantabulous Loris Vergier Soundboard Uses All the Sounds He Makes During Suspension Set-Up

Channel your inner Loris Vergier and tell Jordi Cortes all about your setup woes through meaningful, unambiguous, highly contextual noises using the Loris Vergier Sound Board . Tom Burridge used the commentary provided by Fox from the Dialed video series , with one sneaky extra from Ben Cathro, to create the soundboard.It's currently up to date with Episodeof Dialed and more sounds will be added as the season progresses. What sound did your suspension make on your last ride?