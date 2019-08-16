The Fantabulous Loris Vergier Soundboard Uses All the Sounds He Makes During Suspension Set-Up

Aug 16, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


Channel your inner Loris Vergier and tell Jordi Cortes all about your setup woes through meaningful, unambiguous, highly contextual noises using the Loris Vergier Sound Board. Tom Burridge used the commentary provided by Fox from the Dialed video series, with one sneaky extra from Ben Cathro, to create the soundboard.

It's currently up to date with Episode #36 of Dialed and more sounds will be added as the season progresses. What sound did your suspension make on your last ride?

Posted In:
Racing and Events Fox Racing Loris Vergier


16 Comments

  • + 9
 Ahahaaaa, I love the internet!
  • + 3
 To all the people who want to say “someone has a lot of time on their hamds”: Screw you!

To the author of this machina grande: I love it! Bravo! Bravo! Slow clap Sir, Slow clap!
  • + 2
 Yeeenup is my go to rebound setting
  • + 1
 @jimoxbox: I aim for Yeeenup, but it keeps ending up as ‘eurgh’ or ‘eesh’
  • + 3
 Haha awesome...Now we need the Jordi translation app.
  • + 5
 That would be silent - but involve a lot of eye rolling.
  • + 4
 @smallsilences: "Cahcahcahcahcah" = 1 click open High Speed Compression?
  • + 1
 @AntN: has to be!
  • + 2
 @AntN: wehdehdeh = Pained expression + I just told him I added 1 click rebound but didn’t actually change a thing Smile
  • + 3
 Possibly the most important recent development in mountain biking.
  • + 1
 Just spent a couple of minutes listening to a frenchman doing weird noises. Totally normal.
  • + 2
 now that´s a friday stuff Big Grin
  • + 2
 We need a reaction video with Loris and Loic. Pleeeaaase!
  • + 2
 Best. Thing. Ever.
  • + 1
 A magnum opus of sound. Stradivarius who?
  • + 1
 Pure gold! Good play on saving this for a Friday

