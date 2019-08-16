The Fantabulous Loris Vergier Soundboard Uses All the Sounds He Makes During Suspension Set-Up

Channel your inner Loris Vergier and tell Jordi Cortes all about your setup woes through meaningful, unambiguous, highly contextual noises using the Loris Vergier Sound Board
. Tom Burridge used the commentary provided by Fox from the Dialed video series
, with one sneaky extra from Ben Cathro, to create the soundboard.
It's currently up to date with Episode #36
of Dialed and more sounds will be added as the season progresses. What sound did your suspension make on your last ride?
To the author of this machina grande: I love it! Bravo! Bravo! Slow clap Sir, Slow clap!
