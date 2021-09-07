The Faserwerk Baslerstab is a Handlebar with No Stem

Sep 7, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Combining the stem and handlebars into one carbon piece is something that brands such as Syncros, Gemini and Bontrager have been doing for a short while but Faserwerk has now taken it one step further and removed the stem altogether.

Faserwerk is the component arm of Arc8 bikes, a brand founded by former BMC and Santa Cruz engineer Jonas Mueller. Mueller is taking full advantage of Arc8's in-house production facilities to create some unique components including the world's first one-piece 3D-forged carbon seatpost and the Rockstock riser bar with viscoelastic damping.

Now he's designed and released the Baslerstab (Basel Staff) that takes "a logical step" and bypasses the stem altogether. Instead of a stem, a circular cutout attaches directly to the fork's steerer tube, with a clamp bolted on from the back holding it there. Don't worry though, this isn't the same as the super-short 10mm stems from the early days of Forward Geometry and in fact your hands should remain in roughly the same position as with a regular set up thanks to the shape of the bar with virtual stem lengths of 35mm and 50mm both available.


So why bother? Well, the main reason is because of the weight savings. This bar and stem combo is DH rated, 800mm wide and has a claimed weight of 240 grams - for comparison, Gemini's DH only Pollux is claimed to weigh 255 to 275 grams. Some other key figures from this bar include a 15mm rise, 9° backsweep and 6° upsweep.

The component is made in two parts with the bar itself bladder moulded to create a lightweight, high performance tubular structure while the clamp is made using a CPMC (compression molding compound) process that apparently reduces "resin rich areas or voids."

The bar is priced at €/$299. More info, here.

42 Comments

  • 80 3
 The first comment is hard. You don't want to set the bar too low
  • 19 0
 I can see a lot of issues stemming from this product
  • 4 0
 sometimes you can't roll the bar so you have to raise it
  • 5 0
 Unfortunately Faserwerk set the bar pretty low already, with only 15mm rise instead of 30.
  • 4 0
 I don't think this will be a far-reaching concept
  • 6 0
 You handled it fine.
  • 3 0
 @mtb-journal: It could get even lower than that. However, Hambini doesn't ride mtb so we are ok.
  • 25 0
 Coming up next....steerer tube with no stem nor handlebars, just direct mounted grips
  • 1 0
 Next next.... Direct mount mtb gloves. Next next next... axs electronic steering. Use your Xbox or ps5 controller.
  • 10 0
 cool, but it presents the same issues that any bar/stem combo presents. No adjustability. With a regular bar/stem setup, you can rotate the bars to find the right angles for your body, and your preference, but with these, you get what you get and that's it. you can adjust the stack height by moving spacers around, but that's about all the variance it offers.
  • 8 3
 Still. It is an elegant solution and it makes much more sense than internal cable routing.
  • 4 0
 Yeah, and for starters, at what head angle is this designed for. Would be keen to know what's the difference in sweep for a 63 vs 67 deg HTA.
  • 3 0
 @gadabout-garth: yeah DH rated for a bar that won't fit a DH bike.
  • 1 0
 One less thing for me to mess up!
  • 10 1
 "We're doing what Syncros did, but we're claiming that ours has no stem and theirs has an integrated stem, so we can say we're different."
  • 9 1
 I'm waiting for the day we get negative stem length because something, something, something reverse geometry.
  • 1 0
 It has been done (kinda…if you check publication date) : m.pinkbike.com/news/ns-bikes-introduces-radical-new-geometry-for-mountain-bikes-2015.html
  • 2 0
 Very cool but for a narrower scope of rider I think. I can't think of ever leaving my SQ Lab 30x 16 degree bar. There's too many variations for too many riders for companies like this to cater to everyone. Still, very cool, and hopefully there's enough market to sustain it.
  • 6 0
 When size medium frames hit 520mm reach. Then we will have negative stems.
  • 1 0
 Other than top end WC XC weight watchers, I feel the integrated stem/bar combo (regardless of brand) is just trying to solve a problem that doesn't exist or a product no one is really asking for. Why would one give up the ability to fine tune the bar role or to risk having to replace everything in the event of a hard crash or break?
  • 1 0
 10mm shorter stem can screw up you body position/geo never mind 30-50mm! You can ride more forward on the bike but this could make some bikes fairly unrideable. Now you have to buy frame/bar combo with all your fave geo? Sheesh
  • 1 0
 Hand position would be the same as a 35mm or 50mm stem and regular shape bar so the question is...why? Is it a stiffness/flex thing?
  • 2 0
 @Patrick9-32: I should have read better…
  • 1 0
 Kind of awesome looking. Would never spend the $$$. Next logical step on the integration train.

But you lose that place to grab your stem with one hand and steer your bike around while you’re walking it!
  • 1 1
 Maybe it will motivate the owner not to walk.
  • 2 0
 This is for the 37.6% of people who prefer to grab their *saddle* with one hand and steer their bike (with extra flair) while they're walking it.
  • 2 0
 @mi-bike: show-offs!
  • 1 0
 Personally I think the Syncros bars look much better than this, and the weight is a bit heavier than a 77 design stem and a lightweight Tune Handlebar. I do like the concept though.
  • 1 0
 Makes sense for XC where grams matter, but for DH or enduro it's a lot to ask to give up on adjusting stem length / bar roll.
  • 2 0
 I'll take the weight penaly of 50g that comes with the ability to roll my bars to my liking
  • 2 0
 These integrated bar/stem combos are for the person that sets their brake clamp right the edge of the grips.
  • 1 0
 You mean like in the photo?
  • 2 0
 Zauberstab
  • 2 0
 Its April 1 already?
  • 2 0
 In China it is
  • 1 0
 It looks like the bike version of a human without a neck.
  • 1 0
 The grips not going to be behind the steering axis with that?
  • 1 0
 Ooooof
  • 1 0
 Patent pending
  • 1 0
 my back hurts already
  • 1 0
 neat, i like it....
  • 1 0
 Creepy

Post a Comment



