The FCKW Frameworks Reclaimer Was Designed and Built Completely by Hand

May 18, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

What have you done in quarantine? Watch a lot of trash TV? Eat too many snacks? Maybe given some DIY a go? Benni Amend has gone one better than most and built himself an entire bike.

A 140mm travel trail bike paired with a 150mm fork for Benni's homemade steel machine.

This is the 140mm travel, 29er FCKW Frameworks Reclaimer. It's the first bike Benni has ever built, and he's done it all by hand with no computers involved. Benni is a carpenter by trade and openly admits he has no background in bike design. He says, "I acquired all my knowledge by watching YouTube videos for hours and the rest was instinct and luck".

Benni said he just likes to "swim against the current" and would probably have been happy buying a bike off the shelf but the appeal of being connected to the bike by building it meant more to him was irresistible.
Geometry

Rider Height 172cm (5'8")
Reach 455mm
Head Angle 65.5°
Seat tube angle 76°
Chainstays 455mm
Wheelbase 1240mm
BB Drop 30mm

Without access to CAD, Benni sketched the entire bike out by hand then made 1:1 wooden models to ensure the bike would work for things such as the chainline and to check the dimensions for the shock installation. After that, he simply got on with building. While he admits not using any computers is probably a slower way to build bike, Benni believes it allowed him to get it right first time as he could see the problems arise as he went along. He says, "mistakes can be discovered better because you can think through 100% of every part that you hold in your hands. The computer thinks nothing."

Benni sketched out the bike and the built up scale models of the complicated parts to make sure everything worked.

Benni's carpentry skills continued to be useful throughout the build

Inspiration for the linkage came from his two current bikes, an Orange Stage 6 and a Commencal Supreme. He describes this as a cross between the two and it's basically a simpler take on the current trend of high single pivots.

Benni describes his linkage as "a little something fancy without big frills."


FCKW started life as a small race team Benni ran but now he uses the name to organise small races, parties and excursions. He says it stands for "bikes, beer and party!"

Benni has only been able to test the bike on some smooth trails so far and has been pleasantly surprised at the bike's ability. He says: "I don't know anything about the kinematics and it was a bit of a gamble but I also notice that the geometry of the bike is very well tailored to me." He said there are a few things he could change but he's satisfied enough with it to not feel the need to try again.


A pair of orange Formula Cura brakes stand out on a bike that's all raw steel and stealth components



The process has ingnited a bike building spark for Benni and he says he will be looking to build another bike when he has recovered from the stresses of this one. Next on his list is an e-bike version of the bike for his father, despite his father claiming, "he doesn't need such new foolish nonsense."



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Leadville Race Series Cancelled]
124981 views
Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
82598 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Endura Start Production on PPE]
72486 views
Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29
42238 views
Put Your World Cup DH Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of DH Fantasy Trivia
39730 views
UCI Reveals Updated 2020 World Cup Calendar - Double Headers!
34155 views
Video: Actofive's Steel & Aluminum High Pivot Trail Bike
32615 views
Ask Pinkbike: Carbon vs. Aluminum Rims, Mismatched Drivetains, Coil Shock Sag, & How Much Travel Does a Beginner Need?
28347 views

20 Comments

  • 15 0
 fun fact, FCKW means Fluorchlorkohlenwasserstoff and was used as a coolant in fridges until it was banned for being too damaging for the ozone layer also, sick bike. mad respect to anyone who builds his own rig and rides it
  • 2 0
 Chlorofluorocarbon
  • 6 0
 I love all these homemade bikes! So cool! Makes me want to sketch something out and give it a try. I like how many different ways people have gone about it. Good job!
  • 5 0
 take the photo!!! take the photo!!!!
  • 1 0
 I'm not gonna moan about keeping a job in this current climate and having to work from home during Lockdown, but daaaaayum would I have loved to have had the time to put my mind to something like this. My effort would have been more along the lines of empty Pringle tubes held together with parcel tape and an empty beer can for a 'shock' but hey it would have been fun. Absolute fair play and props to that man!
  • 4 0
 Looks Amazing!!! I love raw steel tubed bikes.
  • 2 1
 It looks like the designer had the rear triangle selected in the CAD software and sneezed... then went with it. Overall though, I bet it is fun as heck to ride! I'd sure love to try one.
  • 4 0
 I like the new fuck bike
  • 3 0
 Can i put a bottle cage on there?!
  • 4 0
 Sick bud.
  • 2 0
 Is that a Forbidden Druid? No, it's a FCKW DRNK.
  • 4 4
 Ok, for a change I now desire a bike that is designed and built without use of hands.
  • 2 0
 Ah, shut your mouth Waki!
Big Grin
Aren't most production bikes you buy off the shelf built by robots... Wink
  • 1 0
 Pole machine.
  • 1 0
 Box section aluminum wins. Bring back the Pace RC100!
  • 1 0
 I don't care how it rides, that's f*cking awesome and I want one.
  • 1 0
 Is the Grim Donut´s sister????? Does she know where is the ride review???
  • 1 0
 #WITGD
  • 1 0
 look fckup but im cool.
  • 1 0
 Mantis

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009927
Mobile Version of Website