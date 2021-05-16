The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest

May 16, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

The Fest Series has announced it is parting ways with Darkfest and that the South African event will no longer be a part of its calendar. It seems that Darkfest will still be going ahead but it will now be Sam Reynolds' own event, rather than something organized in collaboration with the Fest Series.

The details on what exactly caused the rift are unclear at this time but the Fest Series is currently blaming Sam, saying, "Sam Reynolds has been running the event in a way that is going against the core values Fest stands for," and "Fest series is a lot more than performance-based, It's about personalities, a lifestyle, a certain dedication to the art of riding bikes and building trails, things that are far more important than how many views or likes a video gets on social media."

We've reached out to both parties to try and get some more information and allow Sam to pass on his side as well. The full statement from Fest is below:



Statement: The Fest Series

We, the Fest Series crew decided to announce and make clear that Darkfest is no longer part of Fest Series. Sam Reynolds has been running the event in a way that is going against the core values Fest stands for. We figured it would be better to part ways.

Fest series is a lot more than performance-based, It's about personalities, a lifestyle, a certain dedication to the art of riding bikes and building trails, things that are far more important than how many views or likes a video gets on social media.

We want Fest Series to represent the art and essence of what we believe riding bikes is all about – and hope it can be an example of realness to future generations and whoever else is into bikes.

Ride on

The Fest Series



Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Sam Reynolds Darkfest Fest Series


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
76699 views
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
60787 views
Final Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
57006 views
Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Scale - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
50603 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
48362 views
Stevie Smith: 1989-2016
40910 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
38811 views
Now Closed: Pinkbike Academy Season 2 - Launch Your Riding Career with Monster Energy, A Pro Contract with Orbea & $25,000
33638 views

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Fest hates Darkfest= Freeride in crisis.

Probably something to do with disagreements over the size of super huge gaps and more than super huge gaps, or something similar.

#GapDrama
  • 2 0
 It's a shame that DarkFest didn't match your corporate image, Fest Series Corp.
  • 1 0
 sounds like its about money
  • 1 0
 Beef
  • 1 0
 Who hurt you?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007900
Mobile Version of Website