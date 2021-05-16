The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest



Statement: The Fest Series



We, the Fest Series crew decided to announce and make clear that Darkfest is no longer part of Fest Series. Sam Reynolds has been running the event in a way that is going against the core values Fest stands for. We figured it would be better to part ways.



Fest series is a lot more than performance-based, It's about personalities, a lifestyle, a certain dedication to the art of riding bikes and building trails, things that are far more important than how many views or likes a video gets on social media.



We want Fest Series to represent the art and essence of what we believe riding bikes is all about – and hope it can be an example of realness to future generations and whoever else is into bikes.



Ride on



The Fest Series



The Fest Series has announced it is parting ways with Darkfest and that the South African event will no longer be a part of its calendar. It seems that Darkfest will still be going ahead but it will now be Sam Reynolds' own event, rather than something organized in collaboration with the Fest Series.The details on what exactly caused the rift are unclear at this time but the Fest Series is currently blaming Sam, saying, "Sam Reynolds has been running the event in a way that is going against the core values Fest stands for," and "Fest series is a lot more than performance-based, It's about personalities, a lifestyle, a certain dedication to the art of riding bikes and building trails, things that are far more important than how many views or likes a video gets on social media."We've reached out to both parties to try and get some more information and allow Sam to pass on his side as well. The full statement from Fest is below: