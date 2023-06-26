The Final Mega Randoms - Eurobike 2023

This enormous greenhouse was the only place in the entire show that felt air-conditioned.

Omnium Cargo Ti

Steve Jones in full force during an official meeting of the industry media cabal.

A battery-powered figure that still haunts my dreams.

I think there could be applications for Carbon3D's tech in bike helmets and pads too.

EX900 // 300 USD, 280 EUR EX500 // 140 USD, 130 EUR

Old news by now, but cool to take another look at this BB forging for Intense's Aaron Gwin prototype by Trumpf. Unlike most of the 3D printed stuff at the show, this is done in aluminum, so it can be welded to the rest of the frame and then heat-treated.

Pinion's Motor Gearbox Unit (MGU) was the talk of Eurobike 2023. This Rotwild R.X1000's 960Wh battery powers the 85Nm MGU which has a 600% range across 12 gears. This €11,999 Ultra model has a 150mm travel carbon frame, mixed wheels, and weighs 24.5kg. Check out Ralf Hauser's in-depth shakedown on the Rotwild R.X1000 and Pinion MGU here

Is the Topeak Up-Up Stand the most unnecessary piece of bikepacking equipment ever?

Jan from Trickstuff, Ralf from Huhn Cycles, and Yesen from 3DPBS. All folks doing some super interesting stuff in this space.

Yesen's upcoming new breakaway frame forging. Done with additive, and theoretically lighter, stronger, and cheaper than other options currently on the market. 3DPBS does all kinds of solutions for small batch makers.

An updated classic. Other colours are available.

Headset cable routing and a SuperBoost rear axle to get the comments section onside.

A real blast from the past.

The Axle Pack can add 3-pack mounts to any fork.

I was going to do a "taglines of Eurobike" but there were just too many. For the record, I saw about 12 passion-related taglines. Let's put a moratorium on passion for a few years.