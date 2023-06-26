The Final Mega Randoms - Eurobike 2023

Allan Shaw
will be riding his absolutely wild titanium Omnium Cargo in the legendary Silk Road Mountain race in Kyrgyzstan this year.
He's got his bike set up with Omnium's new carbon rod platform and steering linkage, Trickstuff Maximas, Schwalbe Big Betty tires, Ingrid cranks, Tune bar, Brooks saddle and bags, Burgtec flats, King headset, aero-bars, etc... I don't care how annoying the term "shred-basket-packing" is, this is cool as hell and Allan is a super interesting character.
The Foot Condom from The Untouchable Legion has both an incredible logo, and incredible website copy
.
|Sat upon my chariot, into a war I rode. The battle's been raging 3 long hours. Attacks coming in continuous waves. Ground has been won, lost and retaken. Many entered this never-ending arena, knowing only one can victor. A name that is to be etched in history. Those who dare challenge that crown have been laid beneath pounding feet...—The Untouchable Legion
I deliberately avoided all the 3D printing stands the past few days, but coincidentally got connected to the Carbon3D folks during lunch. They are the makers of the latticed rubber 3D printed saddle pads for Specialized, Fizik, Bjorn, and Selle Italia (although I'm not sure that one is released yet?). Their printing tech is very cool, and they've got a bunch of projects in the works with various manufacturers.
The most interesting part for me was their flexible materials, especially their energy-damping, strain-rate-sensitive, elastomer EPU45. It behaves a lot like D3o's shear-thickening, non-Newtonian material in that it gets more rigid the harder you hit it, which has been used successfully in a lot of MTB pads. But unlike D3o-style materials, Carbon3D can print lattices of it with gradients of density and size—customizing flexibility and making it significantly more breathable in both directions. I didn't get the sense anyone is launching pads or bike helmets with any of their materials imminently, but I'd be very keen to see development in this direction.
Shimano revealed a new lineup of shoes aimed at the XC/adventure/do-it-all/bikepacking crowd.
The EX900 use a waterproof Gore-Tex liner and a midsole created from up to 18% recycled materials. The closure system uses a dual-dial BOA system and includes a rubber cleat cap in case you want to use the shoes without clip pedals. The current price for these shoes is $300.00 USD / €279.95 EUR.
The EX500 uses Shimano's trail-inspired Ultread EX sole and a speed lace system with an additional strap for extra security. The EX500s are made with up to 25% recycled materials, and are available for slightly less than the EX900 at $140.00 USD / €129.95 EUR.
Funn has some new 'Upturn' slopestyle bars. They're 6061, come in six colours (Black, Gray, Green, Orange, Blue, and Red), 31.8 only, 40mm or 55mm rise, and are available late July. They cost $59 USD.
We showed you an early version of their Equalizer stem at Taipei show
, but it's done now and it'll be available in July. 6061 aluminum, zero rise, 35/42/55mm lengths, 31.8 or 35mm clamp, all the colours, 140g (31.8/35mm), and $75 USD.
They've also got longer pins for their new Python flat pedals (Matt Beer is testing a set for review). They're also compatible with their other pedals. Available in black, silver, gold, blue, and red, they cost $19.90 USD and are available in early August.
iXS was showing off a new Trigger X three-quarter shell helmet that looks quite nice. It uses MIPS Air, comes in 3 sizes, four colours, has a magnetic buckle, dial adjust, and will launch officially in early 2024.
A Spank x Rainier beer collab isn't exactly one we were expecting, but I have to say it looks great. The stem upgrades the Split stem with ti hardware, comes in red/gold and silver/gold, and are limited to 100 (might be 200, don't hold me to it). Available July 13th. Matching Spoon 110 pedals also available (not pictured).
ODI is now offering a new version of its Vans waffle grip. The updated grip now features the 2.1 single clamp design (to the chagrin of some) and a smaller flange that is said to not interfere with your shifters or brakes. The pattern has also been adjusted for a claimed improvement to grip and comfort.
BH was showing off its new lightweight eMTB the iLynx+, which came out on top as our "worst product name of Eurobike" this year against some stiff competition. Name and polarizing looks aside, it uses a Shimano EP801 motor paired with an internal 540wh battery that can be expanded up to 720wh using the bottle cage-mounted extender—and unlike most extenders, you can still fit a bottle inside the front triangle. Also noteworthy is that they've managed to get the frame weight down to 2,450 grams. Not quite Dangerholm numbers but there's potential there. The frame can be specced as a 140mm Trail or 160mm Enduro-ish version. Both versions use the same frame with a Split Pivot suspension design.
Headset cable routing and a SuperBoost rear axle to get the comments section onside.
Old Man Mountain had two new prototypes on its Eurobike stand that are almost ready for production. The first is the Axle Pack, which Old Man Mountain says will work with "any" suspension fork, attaching to both the fork lower and front axle to avoid spinning or slipping. I don't see how this will work with an upside-down fork, but that's just me nitpicking. They're aiming for this to handle up to 10kg loads, more than other strap-on fork mounts out there. Available later this year.
They also had this Flip Cage, which is a cargo cage with a new quick locking mechanism. Old Man Mountain told us that the goal was to create a bag attachment point that had no rattling and could quickly detach bags. The version we saw was 3D printed but the final production model will be injection molded. The brand also said they don't want to keep this mechanism just for themselves and are interested in sharing this with other bag manufacturers.
I was going to do a "taglines of Eurobike" but there were just too many. For the record, I saw about 12 passion-related taglines. Let's put a moratorium on passion for a few years.
Our Aperol Spritzes are empty, our feet are tired, and our brains are full of questionable marketing buzzwords. We've still got a few more things to post up over the coming days, but for now we've earned some jetlagged sleep. That's it that's all from Frankfurt.
7 Comments