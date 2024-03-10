THE FINAL MEGA RANDOMS Taipei Cycle Show 2024 Lots of wide-eyed excitement from all of us this trip. Hannah (social media manager) and Dario (tech editor) had never been to Taiwan before, and Alvin (Velo tech editor, not pictured) hadn't been back since he was a kid.

XPEDO's slightly more eco-friendly Felix pedals

Details:

Their marginally less eco-friendly version is available in Rasta and a bunch of other colours.

Clean work at Genio.

How Calvin from Genio gets between buildings at one of their factories.

Robot welding is one of the buzzwords these days. Genio has a lot of them, but they weren't keen on us showing anything beyond this photo.

Tiny Rock's full suspension carbon kids bike

Details:

These feel great.

So nice.

Ora's 13° titanium handlebar

Details:

Crank parts at Ora.

Unlike the bars, they wouldn't sell me these unfinished eeWings cranks.

Molds. More molds.

As requested, more Dario fits.

Will these be as polarizing as his normal glasses? Probably not.

Prologo's 3D printed saddle

Speedholes everywhere.

Inexpensive wireless drivetrains soon?

L- TWOO's flat bar electronic shifter

Details:

Nice to see that they're thinking about flat bars, but... The eRX group isn't ready for prime time, at least for MTB.

Taiwan has left hand drive Kei trucks and I want one.

Or possibly two. Tomorrow's mission is to find some of these toy trucks for my son.

We may have found the limits of the short crank phenomenon.

Aerozine's XEON mini A1 crankset

Details:

They also make an interesting looking riser stem. Looks about 1kg lighter than my old Azonic Hammer stem.

Details:

Their titanium chainrings look nice but cost over $300.

Out and about.

Taiwan does a lot of light roast pour overs.

More food photos as requested. This place was great, here's the location . It was nice to meet the crew from Coboc (ultralight city e-bikes) with April and Calvin from Genio.

The enigmatic Owen Pemberton of Forbidden Bike Company.

Paralyzed by choice.

Icetoolz SuperLifter-III hand crank repair stand

Details

Food for smashing machines at KT.

Hub shell forgings.

More ingredients. This maker appears to make stanchions for RockShox as well and lowers and forgings for other fork manufacturers.

Time for a nap on the flight home.