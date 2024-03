THE FINAL MEGA RANDOMS Taipei Cycle Show 2024 Lots of wide-eyed excitement from all of us this trip. Hannah (social media manager) and Dario (tech editor) had never been to Taiwan before, and Alvin (Velo tech editor, not pictured) hadn't been back since he was a kid.

XPEDO's slightly more eco-friendly Felix pedals

Their marginally less eco-friendly version is available in Rasta and a bunch of other colours.

Clean work at Genio.

How Calvin from Genio gets between buildings at one of their factories.

Robot welding is one of the buzzwords these days. Genio has a lot of them, but they weren't keen on us showing anything beyond this photo.

Tiny Rock's full suspension carbon kids bike

These feel great.

So nice.

Ora's 13° titanium handlebar

Crank parts at Ora.

Unlike the bars, they wouldn't sell me these unfinished eeWings cranks.

Molds. More molds.

As requested, more Dario fits.

Will these be as polarizing as his normal glasses? Probably not.

Prologo's 3D printed saddle

Speedholes everywhere.

Inexpensive wireless drivetrains soon?

L- TWOO's flat bar electronic shifter

Nice to see that they're thinking about flat bars, but... The eRX group isn't ready for prime time, at least for MTB.

Taiwan has left hand drive Kei trucks and I want one.

Or possibly two. Tomorrow's mission is to find some of these toy trucks for my son.

We may have found the limits of the short crank phenomenon.

Aerozine's XEON mini A1 crankset

They also make an interesting looking riser stem. Looks about 1kg lighter than my old Azonic Hammer stem.

Their titanium chainrings look nice but cost over $300.

Out and about.

Taiwan does a lot of light roast pour overs.

More food photos as requested. This place was great, here's the location . It was nice to meet the crew from Coboc (ultralight city e-bikes) with April and Calvin from Genio.

The enigmatic Owen Pemberton of Forbidden Bike Company.

Paralyzed by choice.

Icetoolz SuperLifter-III hand crank repair stand

Food for smashing machines at KT.

Hub shell forgings.

More ingredients. This maker appears to make stanchions for RockShox as well and lowers and forgings for other fork manufacturers.

Time for a nap on the flight home.

You may not be able to buy a better future, but it's still nice to see that the market is demanding products that are slightly less environmentally impactful. XPEDO, Wellgo's aftermarket brand, was showing off their new Felix composite flat pedal—including a variant that foregoes the chemicals used to dye the plastic for colorant from tea leaves.Their silhouette reminds me of Deity Deftraps, but a little less squared up—which is not a slight on XPEDO, there are only so many shapes you can make a pedal. They look like they have a good platform, the pin placement appears reasonable, and the pricing seem fair. We'll try to get some in for testing.Tiny Rock sells carbon kids full suspension frames, and seemed vaguely affiliated with the Hayes Group booth—including the Protaper kids bars. Regardless, their 20" Master S looks absolutely badass. It's got 120mm of travel, and the best brakes I've ever felt on a kids bike. Seriously, anyone recognize these Tiny Rock branded brakes that look vaguely like Trickstuffs?It's not new, but I feel the need to validate my impulse buy of an Ora titanium handlebar. Ora is an OEM frame and component factory that is well known for their titanium products. You may recognize this bar as sold under a variety of other brand names, but I got to choose this one unbranded and with a Scotchbrite finish. I don't generally love high backsweep alt-bars, but I do want to experiment with slightly more backsweep than I'm used to, so 13° should be a good starting point.This spaceship-shaped thing is technically a road saddle called the Nago R4 Pas 3DMSS (a very simple and memorable name), but I'm told MTB things are coming. It's 3D printed so of course I'm interested, but it doesn't look all that different from what's been available from Specialized and Fizik the past few years. The crew at Velo (our sister publication, not the parent company of Prologo) will go into more detail when they cover it, but the most interesting part for me is that Prologo has designed in drainage along the sides. It weighs a claimed 149g and should be available in April. Price TBD.L-TWOO is a Chinese drivetrain manufacturer run by some former SRAM factory managers that set up shop when SRAM pulled out of Guangzhou in 2013. Their drivetrains look like (you guessed it) several generations old SRAM. We've played with their derailleurs a few times over the years and still don't believe they're ready for prime time, at least on the mountain bike side—they're hampered by questionable QC, poor materials, and a lot of lateral slop.That said, they released a very interesting eRX electronic road group last year, and we've heard constant rumours of an MTB version coming soon. While we couldn't talk our way into viewing an MTB version, we were shown what we believe is an electronic flat bar shifter. It's compatible with L-TWOO's wireless derailleurs, 10-12 speed, 80g, and has an 18° angle adjustment.Aerozine is the house brand of G-MA Engineering from Taichung. The first thing I saw at their booth was a blatant SRAM crankset ripoff , so my expectations were low. But I will say that their kids' cranks look great.They also make an interesting looking riser stem called the XNC-10. No word on certifications, but it's apparently designed for trail, all mountain, and enduro.It turns out this isn't new at all, but it was news to me. Icetoolz was showing a hand-crank repair stand. It felt pretty easy to operate, and could be a good solution for people who need to raise e-bikes to work on them. That said, at ~3000 euros it's still a shockingly expensive stand.We've still got more coverage from Taipei to come in the next few days. A few more products, a podcast, and another " Meet Your Maker " factory tour. Thanks for following along!