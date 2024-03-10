The Final Mega Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

After a long week we are wrapping up the final day of the Taipei Cycle Show. We've still got a bunch of stories to publish and a podcast to record before we get on the germ tube home, but in the meantime I've pulled together a final Randoms for your entertainment.
XPEDO's slightly more eco-friendly Felix pedals
You may not be able to buy a better future, but it's still nice to see that the market is demanding products that are slightly less environmentally impactful. XPEDO, Wellgo's aftermarket brand, was showing off their new Felix composite flat pedal—including a variant that foregoes the chemicals used to dye the plastic for colorant from tea leaves.
Their silhouette reminds me of Deity Deftraps, but a little less squared up—which is not a slight on XPEDO, there are only so many shapes you can make a pedal. They look like they have a good platform, the pin placement appears reasonable, and the pricing seem fair. We'll try to get some in for testing. Details:• Weight: 340g
• Material: Nylon
• Spindle: Chromoly
• Bearings: 1 sealed 1 bushing
• 40 pins
• Size: 109 x 109 x 16mm
• Colors: Black, red, pink, rasta, and tea
• Price: $49 USD (TBD for the tea variant)
Tiny Rock's full suspension carbon kids bike
Tiny Rock sells carbon kids full suspension frames, and seemed vaguely affiliated with the Hayes Group booth—including the Protaper kids bars. Regardless, their 20" Master S looks absolutely badass. It's got 120mm of travel, and the best brakes I've ever felt on a kids bike. Seriously, anyone recognize these Tiny Rock branded brakes that look vaguely like Trickstuffs?Details:• Ages: 5-8 years
• Height: 110-135 cm
• Frame: carbon
• Travel: 120mm travel front and rear
• Claimed weight: 10.9 kg
• Price: $3,199 USD
• More info here
Ora's 13° titanium handlebar
It's not new, but I feel the need to validate my impulse buy of an Ora titanium handlebar. Ora is an OEM frame and component factory that is well known for their titanium products. You may recognize this bar as sold under a variety of other brand names, but I got to choose this one unbranded and with a Scotchbrite finish. I don't generally love high backsweep alt-bars, but I do want to experiment with slightly more backsweep than I'm used to, so 13° should be a good starting point.Details:• Material: 3Al 2.5V seamless titanium
• Rise: 25mm
• Backsweep: 13°
• Width: 800mm
• Diameter: 31.8
• Weight: no idea
Prologo's 3D printed saddle
This spaceship-shaped thing is technically a road saddle called the Nago R4 Pas 3DMSS (a very simple and memorable name), but I'm told MTB things are coming. It's 3D printed so of course I'm interested, but it doesn't look all that different from what's been available from Specialized and Fizik the past few years. The crew at Velo
(our sister publication, not the parent company of Prologo) will go into more detail when they cover it, but the most interesting part for me is that Prologo has designed in drainage along the sides. It weighs a claimed 149g and should be available in April. Price TBD.
L- TWOO's flat bar electronic shifter
L-TWOO is a Chinese drivetrain manufacturer run by some former SRAM factory managers that set up shop when SRAM pulled out of Guangzhou in 2013. Their drivetrains look like (you guessed it) several generations old SRAM. We've played with their derailleurs a few times over the years and still don't believe they're ready for prime time, at least on the mountain bike side—they're hampered by questionable QC, poor materials, and a lot of lateral slop.
That said, they released a very interesting eRX electronic road group last year, and we've heard constant rumours of an MTB version coming soon. While we couldn't talk our way into viewing an MTB version, we were shown what we believe is an electronic flat bar shifter. It's compatible with L-TWOO's wireless derailleurs, 10-12 speed, 80g, and has an 18° angle adjustment. Details:• 10-12 speed compatible
• Wireless
• Aluminum
• Compatible with L-TWOO's electronic series drivetrains
• 18° angle adjustment range
• 80g
• Designed for flat bar installation
• Price: TBC
Aerozine's XEON mini A1 crankset
Aerozine is the house brand of G-MA Engineering from Taichung. The first thing I saw at their booth was a blatant SRAM crankset ripoff
, so my expectations were low. But I will say that their kids' cranks look great.Details:• 9/10/11 speed compatible
• 7075 aluminum
• 30mm B.B. spindle
• Lengths available: 120, 135mm, 140mm, 145mm, 150mm
• Narrow Q-factor is more natural for kids
• Available in 52mm, 48.5mm , 51mm, and 53.5mm chainlines
• Colors: Blast Red / Blast Orange / Blast Gold / Blast Green / Blast cobalt Green / Blast Blue / Blast cobalt Blue / Blast Purple / Blast Black / Blast silver
• Direct mount compatible
• Weight: 556g (135mm/30T)
• Price: $180 USD
• More details on their legitimately incredibly helpful website (seriously, why can't all websites give this much clear detail)
They also make an interesting looking riser stem called the XNC-10. No word on certifications, but it's apparently designed for trail, all mountain, and enduro.Details:• Material: AL-6061T6 CNC machined
• Diameter: 31.8mm
• Angle: +15°
• Width: 28.6mm
• Stainless bolts: M5*16 x4 & M5*18 x2
• Length: 10mm
• Colors: Black/ Grey/ Blue/ Red/ Gold/ Green
• Weight: 104g
• Price: $64
• More information
Icetoolz SuperLifter-III hand crank repair stand
It turns out this isn't new at all, but it was news to me. Icetoolz was showing a hand-crank repair stand. It felt pretty easy to operate, and could be a good solution for people who need to raise e-bikes to work on them. That said, at ~3000 euros it's still a shockingly expensive stand.Details• E-bike compatible up to 60kg
• Rotatable 25.4mm – 55mm rubber clamp
• Adjustable height from 50cm to 180cm (20"~7')
• 1 turn on the handle = 10cm in height
• Large base for stability
• Includes integrated work tray
• Price: €2,949.95
• More info.
We've still got more coverage from Taipei to come in the next few days. A few more products, a podcast, and another "Meet Your Maker
" factory tour. Thanks for following along!