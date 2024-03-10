The Final Mega Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Mar 10, 2024
by Brian Park  

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
THE FINAL MEGA RANDOMS
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Lots of wide-eyed excitement from all of us this trip. Hannah (social media manager) and Dario (tech editor) had never been to Taiwan before, and Alvin (Velo tech editor, not pictured) hadn't been back since he was a kid.


After a long week we are wrapping up the final day of the Taipei Cycle Show. We've still got a bunch of stories to publish and a podcast to record before we get on the germ tube home, but in the meantime I've pulled together a final Randoms for your entertainment.




Taipei Cycle Show 2024

XPEDO's slightly more eco-friendly Felix pedals

You may not be able to buy a better future, but it's still nice to see that the market is demanding products that are slightly less environmentally impactful. XPEDO, Wellgo's aftermarket brand, was showing off their new Felix composite flat pedal—including a variant that foregoes the chemicals used to dye the plastic for colorant from tea leaves.

Their silhouette reminds me of Deity Deftraps, but a little less squared up—which is not a slight on XPEDO, there are only so many shapes you can make a pedal. They look like they have a good platform, the pin placement appears reasonable, and the pricing seem fair. We'll try to get some in for testing.

Details:
• Weight: 340g
• Material: Nylon
• Spindle: Chromoly
• Bearings: 1 sealed 1 bushing
• 40 pins
• Size: 109 x 109 x 16mm
• Colors: Black, red, pink, rasta, and tea
• Price: $49 USD (TBD for the tea variant)

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Their marginally less eco-friendly version is available in Rasta and a bunch of other colours.




2024 Taipei Cycle Show
Clean work at Genio.

2024 Taipei Cycle Show
How Calvin from Genio gets between buildings at one of their factories.
2024 Taipei Cycle Show

2024 Taipei Cycle Show
Robot welding is one of the buzzwords these days. Genio has a lot of them, but they weren't keen on us showing anything beyond this photo.




Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Tiny Rock's full suspension carbon kids bike

Tiny Rock sells carbon kids full suspension frames, and seemed vaguely affiliated with the Hayes Group booth—including the Protaper kids bars. Regardless, their 20" Master S looks absolutely badass. It's got 120mm of travel, and the best brakes I've ever felt on a kids bike. Seriously, anyone recognize these Tiny Rock branded brakes that look vaguely like Trickstuffs?

Details:
• Ages: 5-8 years
• Height: 110-135 cm
• Frame: carbon
• Travel: 120mm travel front and rear
• Claimed weight: 10.9 kg
• Price: $3,199 USD
• More info here

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
These feel great.




Taipei Cycle Show 2024
So nice.

Ora's 13° titanium handlebar

It's not new, but I feel the need to validate my impulse buy of an Ora titanium handlebar. Ora is an OEM frame and component factory that is well known for their titanium products. You may recognize this bar as sold under a variety of other brand names, but I got to choose this one unbranded and with a Scotchbrite finish. I don't generally love high backsweep alt-bars, but I do want to experiment with slightly more backsweep than I'm used to, so 13° should be a good starting point.

Details:
• Material: 3Al 2.5V seamless titanium
• Rise: 25mm
• Backsweep: 13°
• Width: 800mm
• Diameter: 31.8
• Weight: no idea

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Check out Dario's factory visit to Ora here.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Crank parts at Ora.
Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Unlike the bars, they wouldn't sell me these unfinished eeWings cranks.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Molds.
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
More molds.




Taipei Cycle Show 2024
As requested, more Dario fits.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Will these be as polarizing as his normal glasses?
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Probably not.




Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Hyperspace-ready.

Prologo's 3D printed saddle

This spaceship-shaped thing is technically a road saddle called the Nago R4 Pas 3DMSS (a very simple and memorable name), but I'm told MTB things are coming. It's 3D printed so of course I'm interested, but it doesn't look all that different from what's been available from Specialized and Fizik the past few years. The crew at Velo (our sister publication, not the parent company of Prologo) will go into more detail when they cover it, but the most interesting part for me is that Prologo has designed in drainage along the sides. It weighs a claimed 149g and should be available in April. Price TBD.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Speedholes everywhere.




photo
Inexpensive wireless drivetrains soon?

L- TWOO's flat bar electronic shifter

L-TWOO is a Chinese drivetrain manufacturer run by some former SRAM factory managers that set up shop when SRAM pulled out of Guangzhou in 2013. Their drivetrains look like (you guessed it) several generations old SRAM. We've played with their derailleurs a few times over the years and still don't believe they're ready for prime time, at least on the mountain bike side—they're hampered by questionable QC, poor materials, and a lot of lateral slop.

That said, they released a very interesting eRX electronic road group last year, and we've heard constant rumours of an MTB version coming soon. While we couldn't talk our way into viewing an MTB version, we were shown what we believe is an electronic flat bar shifter. It's compatible with L-TWOO's wireless derailleurs, 10-12 speed, 80g, and has an 18° angle adjustment.

Details:
• 10-12 speed compatible
• Wireless
• Aluminum
• Compatible with L-TWOO's electronic series drivetrains
• 18° angle adjustment range
• 80g
• Designed for flat bar installation
• Price: TBC

photo
Nice to see that they're thinking about flat bars, but...
photo
The eRX group isn't ready for prime time, at least for MTB.




Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Taiwan has left hand drive Kei trucks and I want one.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Or possibly two.
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Tomorrow's mission is to find some of these toy trucks for my son.




Taipei Cycle Show 2024
We may have found the limits of the short crank phenomenon.

Aerozine's XEON mini A1 crankset

Aerozine is the house brand of G-MA Engineering from Taichung. The first thing I saw at their booth was a blatant SRAM crankset ripoff, so my expectations were low. But I will say that their kids' cranks look great.

Details:
• 9/10/11 speed compatible
• 7075 aluminum
• 30mm B.B. spindle
• Lengths available: 120, 135mm, 140mm, 145mm, 150mm
• Narrow Q-factor is more natural for kids
• Available in 52mm, 48.5mm , 51mm, and 53.5mm chainlines
• Colors: Blast Red / Blast Orange / Blast Gold / Blast Green / Blast cobalt Green / Blast Blue / Blast cobalt Blue / Blast Purple / Blast Black / Blast silver
• Direct mount compatible
• Weight: 556g (135mm/30T)
• Price: $180 USD
• More details on their legitimately incredibly helpful website (seriously, why can't all websites give this much clear detail)

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
They also make an interesting looking riser stem.
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Looks about 1kg lighter than my old Azonic Hammer stem.

They also make an interesting looking riser stem called the XNC-10. No word on certifications, but it's apparently designed for trail, all mountain, and enduro.

Details:
• Material: AL-6061T6 CNC machined
• Diameter: 31.8mm
• Angle: +15°
• Width: 28.6mm
• Stainless bolts: M5*16 x4 & M5*18 x2
• Length: 10mm
• Colors: Black/ Grey/ Blue/ Red/ Gold/ Green
• Weight: 104g
• Price: $64
• More information

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Their titanium chainrings look nice but cost over $300.




Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Out and about.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Taiwan does a lot of light roast pour overs.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
More food photos as requested. This place was great, here's the location. It was nice to meet the crew from Coboc (ultralight city e-bikes) with April and Calvin from Genio.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
The enigmatic Owen Pemberton of Forbidden Bike Company.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Paralyzed by choice.




Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Icetoolz SuperLifter-III hand crank repair stand

It turns out this isn't new at all, but it was news to me. Icetoolz was showing a hand-crank repair stand. It felt pretty easy to operate, and could be a good solution for people who need to raise e-bikes to work on them. That said, at ~3000 euros it's still a shockingly expensive stand.

Details
• E-bike compatible up to 60kg
• Rotatable 25.4mm – 55mm rubber clamp
• Adjustable height from 50cm to 180cm (20"~7')
• 1 turn on the handle = 10cm in height
• Large base for stability
• Includes integrated work tray
• Price: €2,949.95
• More info.




Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Food for smashing machines at KT.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Hub shell forgings.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Goals.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
More ingredients. This maker appears to make stanchions for RockShox as well and lowers and forgings for other fork manufacturers.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Time for a nap on the flight home.




We've still got more coverage from Taipei to come in the next few days. A few more products, a podcast, and another "Meet Your Maker" factory tour. Thanks for following along!

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms Cranks Handlebars Pedals Stems Tools Icetoolz L Twoo Ora Engineering Prologo Tektro Wellgo Xpedo


Author Info:
brianpark avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2010
213 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Forget Dropper Posts, Black Math Bike Created a Dropper Frame
50587 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Fenders Pinkbike's Editors Actually Use
47851 views
Spotted: Next Generation Zeb from RockShox - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
44357 views
First Ride: The 2024 Rocky Mountain Instinct Gets Updated Geometry & In-Frame Storage
43674 views
Brian's Day 0 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
42165 views
Fezzari Bicycles Rebrands to 'Ari’ & Announces New Lightweight All-Mountain eMTB
39286 views
Deviate Cycles Seeks Crowdfunding Investment
35301 views
10 Bikes From The 2024 Trans New Zealand
35156 views

1 Comment
  • 1 2
 Awesome article! Make more dimensionally accurate bushings though since that is the interface between the stanchions and lowers. If you haven't figured out that by this point please tendor your resignation.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041856
Mobile Version of Website