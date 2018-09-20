PINKBIKE TECH

The Final Randumbs - Interbike 2018

Sep 20, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Interbike 2018
In case you thought Rivendell were going to make the jump from producing lugged steel touring bikes to manufacturing e-bikes, well, they're not.

Interbike 2018
Nope, they're sticking with what they do best - making bikes that look ideal for puttering around in the countryside.

Interbike 2018
I never knew I wanted a jean vest with water bottle pockets, but now I do.

Interbike 2018
Spaceman Spiff is ready for blastoff.

Interbike 2018
I've had good luck with their CBD capsules, and now Floyd's has added recovery drink mixes into their product line.

Might want to run that through Google Translate again... Alligator wins the lost in translation award for this cringe-worthy display.


All the airbrushing.

And more airbrushing.

Interbike 2018
Still coated in salt from Bonneville, this is the bike that recently broke the top-speed world record. It's more of a cobbled together contraption than a super-refined speed machine, which makes the fact that Denise Mueller-Korenek rode it to 183.93 mph all the more impressive.

Interbike 2018
The bike's towing system is about as simple as it gets. A brake lever has been repurposed to serve as the release lever once the desired speed is reached. In this case, it was around 130mph.
Interbike 2018
A Hopey speed damper helps keep things steady.


Two gigantic electric scooters? I'm pretty sure end times are here - things are getting really, really weird.


Interbike 2018
Until next time...


13 Comments

  • + 27
 This is perhaps the poorest Interbike coverage I have ever seen on Pinkbike.
  • + 5
 To be fair it seems to have been pretty crap on most sites this year.
  • + 3
 There's nothing more to see without motors
  • + 4
 Sadly it's a reflection of the state of Interbike. The big releases happen at Sea Otter, Taipei, Eurobike or the company holds it's own mini event for the Journos. Interbike has been steadily pushed into irrelevance.
  • + 4
 That's all we get or that's all there was?
  • + 6
 Actually don't worry about it. There is really no need for a "next time"
  • + 2
 Holy shit I cant believe im going to type this but......that road bike with the wood paint is amazing!Hold on.No its not!Just the paint is.Ahhh I feel better now.
  • + 3
 It needs renaming, INTERSHITE.
  • + 1
 The 5 seconds it took to scroll down....are now gone forever and lost to the universe of time.
  • + 2
 It's called ranDUMBS for a reason.
  • + 1
 Looks like quite the event.
  • + 1
 Stop with the motors
  • + 1
 I like It!

