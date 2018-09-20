The Final Randumbs - Interbike 2018

In case you thought Rivendell were going to make the jump from producing lugged steel touring bikes to manufacturing e-bikes, well, they're not.
Nope, they're sticking with what they do best - making bikes that look ideal for puttering around in the countryside.
I never knew I wanted a jean vest with water bottle pockets, but now I do.
Spaceman Spiff is ready for blastoff.
I've had good luck with their CBD capsules, and now Floyd's has added recovery drink mixes into their product line.
Might want to run that through Google Translate again... Alligator wins the lost in translation award for this cringe-worthy display.
All the airbrushing.
And more airbrushing.
Still coated in salt from Bonneville, this is the bike that recently broke the top-speed world record. It's more of a cobbled together contraption than a super-refined speed machine, which makes the fact that Denise Mueller-Korenek rode it to 183.93 mph all the more impressive.
The bike's towing system is about as simple as it gets. A brake lever has been repurposed to serve as the release lever once the desired speed is reached. In this case, it was around 130mph.
A Hopey speed damper helps keep things steady.
Two gigantic electric scooters? I'm pretty sure end times are here - things are getting really, really weird.
