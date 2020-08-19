Kellys' New Theos eMTB Has a Robot-Built Thermoplastic Frame

Aug 19, 2020
by KellysBicycles  


PRESS RELEASE: Kellys Bike Company

After 3 years of development by Kellys’ R&D department and cooperation with our European partners, the time has come to introduce all-new Kellys THEOS F-series.

Kellys Theos F is the first full-suspension e-bike in the world made of new generation material called thermoplastic hybrid steel-carbon composite, a.k.a. FEATHER which we use in cooperation with our friends from Belgian technology company Rein4ced. This material combines much stronger thermoplastic binder, carbon fibers and inox steel microfibers which reinforces the material even further. Not only the material is revolutionary, but also the way the frame is built out of it. Thermoplastic hybrid steel-carbon composite frames can be built by robots in a European factory for premium quality and ultimate performance.

Compared to carbon fibre resin composite the all-new thermoplastic hybrid steel-carbon composite is:

• 200% more impact-resistant
• 200% more durable
• Without weight penalty
• Produced by advanced robotic production for even better quality
• Recyclable


Kellys THEOS F series.
Kellys THEOS F series.

Kellys THEOS F series.

The all-new THEOS F comes in two variants: Super-Enduro with 180/170 millimetres of travel and Enduro with reduced travel of 150/140 millimeters. Despite the variant, THEOS F utilises a mullet layout with 29” front, and 27.5+” rear wheel for swift cornering, much better handling and speed. The new chassis is full-composite, which means there are no metallic inserts used to increase the durability even more and reduce weight.

The suspension uses the latest custom-tuned Think Link virtual-pivot suspension platform with asymmetrical damper kinematics to achieve desired geometry while keeping all Think Link benefits such as sensitivity, brake- and drivetrain-independence and no pedal kickback.

RETRACTABLE 720 WH BATTERY

THEOS F comes with a totally new power source. The Kellys Re-Charge K1 Li-ion battery is exclusively co-developed for THEOS F by Kellys-BMZ cooperation.

• The Kellys Re-Charge K1 offers mighty 720Wh and capacity of 20 Ah for outstanding range and performance.
• Thanks to patented internal cooling system and new-generation power cells, the battery has even better capacity-to-weight ratio than before. Now you have much more juice and the bike handling in terrain is exceptional because of low weight.
• On top of that, the new Kellys Re-Charge K1 battery comes with a totally new retractable fixation system. This unique solution allows for retracting the battery by sliding it out of the frame’s downtube with ease while keeping the structure of the frame untouched, avoiding a huge holein the side of the down tube, which would reduce frame rigidity and worsen the bike's behaviour during aggressive riding.

DRIVETRAIN

To complete the picture of the next generation e-bike THEOS F is powered by the latest Shimano drive units.


Kellys THOES F90
Kellys THEOS F90
Kellys THOES F70
Kellys THEOS F70

Kellys THEOS F90
FRAME: Kellys THEOS F series - Thermoplastic Hybrid Steel-Carbon Composite a.k.a. FEATHER by Rein4ced assembled by advanced robotic manufacturing / Think Link, 170mm rear travel, integrated removable battery / Made in EU
MOTOR: 2021 Shimano drive unit
BATTERY: Kellys Re-Charge K1 Li-ion internal removable 720Wh / capacity 20Ah, co-developed by Kellys-BMZ
FORK: Fox 38 Float Factory, Kashima Coat, 180mm, Float Evol / GRIP2 damper
REAR SHOCK: Fox Float X2 Factory, Kashima Coat, 2-Position Open-Firm
SHIFTERS: Shimano Deore XT Di2 SW-M8050 Firebolt, 11-speed
R/DERAILLEUR: Shimano Deore XT Di2 M8050
BRAKES Shimano Deore XT M8120 Hydraulic Disc F/R
WHEELSET: DT Swiss H1700 Spline 29 / 27.5 Disc F/R
TYRE Schwalbe Eddy Current Evo SuperTrail 29x2.60 ADDIX Soft / Schwalbe Eddy Current Evo SuperGravity 27.5x2.80 ADDIX Soft
Kellys THEOS F70
FRAME: Kellys THEOS F series - Thermoplastic Hybrid Steel-Carbon Composite a.k.a. FEATHER by Rein4ced assembled by advanced robotic manufacturing / Think Link, 170mm rear travel, integrated removable battery / Made in EU
MOTOR: 2021 Shimano drive unit
BATTERY: Kellys Re-Charge K1 Li-ion internal removable 720Wh / capacity 20Ah, co-developed by Kellys-BMZ
FORK: Rock Shox Zeb, 180mm, DebonAir / Charger R
REAR SHOCK: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Coil Select R
SHIFTERS: Shimano Deore SL-M6100-IR Rapidfire Plus, 12-speed
R/DERAILLEUR: Shimano Deore XT M8100
BRAKES Shimano MT420 Hydraulic Disc
HUBS: Shimano Deore MT410-B
RIMS: KLS Bender Disc
TYRE Schwalbe 29x2.60 Eddy Current Evo SuperTrail ADDIX Soft / Schwalbe 27.5x2.80 Eddy Current Evo SuperGravity ADDIX Soft

Kellys THOES F50
Kellys THEOS F50 TEAL
Kellys THOES F50
Kellys THEOS F50 BLACK

Kellys THEOS F50
TWO COLOUR OPTIONS: Black/Teal
FRAME: Kellys THEOS F series - Thermoplastic Hybrid Steel-Carbon Composite a.k.a. FEATHER by Rein4ced assembled by advanced robotic manufacturing / Think Link, 140mm rear travel, integrated removable battery / Made in EU
MOTOR: 2021 Shimano drive unit
BATTERY: Kellys Re-Charge K1 Li-ion internal removable 720Wh / capacity 20Ah, co-developed by Kellys-BMZ
FORK: Rock Shox 35 Gold RL, 150mm, DebonAir / Motion Control
REAR SHOCK: Rock Shox Deluxe Select R, DebonAir
SHIFTERS: Shimano Deore SL-M4100-R Rapidfire Plus, 10-speed
R/DERAILLEUR: Shimano Deore M5120
BRAKES Shimano MT420 Hydraulic Disc
HUBS: Shimano Deore MT410-B Disc
RIMS: KLS Bender Disc
TYRE Schwalbe 29x2.60 Eddy Current Evo SuperTrail ADDIX Soft / Schwalbe 27.5x2.80 Eddy Current Evo SuperGravity ADDIX Soft


More info about 2021 Kellys Collection here.


