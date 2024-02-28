The FMB World Tour 2024 Welcomes More Bronze Events Globally

PRESS RELEASE: The Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA)
The Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA) has unveiled an exhilarating update to the FMB World Tour Calendar for 2024, setting athletes up with thrilling events across the globe. The already impressive roster of four Diamond, three Gold, and two Silver Events is complemented by at least 17 Bronze Events – with the anticipation of more additions.
Opening with the Mons Royale Queenstown Bike Festival and the B-Line Brawler Jump Jam in Calgary, the FMB World Tour has set a formidable pace for the 2024 season. Both events have not only captivated audiences but also offered both professional and amateur athletes a platform to showcase their skills, setting the scene for a series of Slopestyle and Dirt Jump competitions that span the globe.
A historic moment is on the horizon with the Diamond Level Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, a marquee event at the 10-year edition of Crankworx Rotorua, scheduled for March 24. This event is particularly noteworthy as it marks the first time women will compete at the Diamond Level, heralding a new era of inclusivity and competition in the sport.
This year, Western Canada emerges as one of the focal points for the tour, hosting an impressive six Bronze Events from May to September. This includes two much-anticipated events on Vancouver Island: the Dodge City Throwdown and the Vancouver Island Slopestyle. Europe continues to be a stronghold for the sport, with the returning three-part Swiss Dirt Series, alongside the OutdoorMix Festival in France, Colbricon Bike Fest in Trentino, Italy, the Rzesźow Bike Festival in Poland, and the Allbau-Pottjam in Germany. Additionally, the United States is not to be overlooked as the Ultimate Freerider Series is coming back to the roster with three events in New Hampshire.
The introduction of the FMB Gold Cup is another highlight of this season, featuring three standout events. It kicks off with the iXS Dirt Masters in Germany, followed by two consecutive events in British Columbia, Canada – the SilverStar Slopestyle and the Big White Invitational, adding a competitive edge to the tour.
This season marks a milestone for the FMBA and the Slopestyle scene, as the FMB World Tour opens its doors to female athletes across all levels for the first time. This inclusion, mainly impacting Diamond Level events, is a significant step forward and peaks in female athletes participating in all Crankworx FMB Slopestyle World Championship events. After the inaugural event at Crankworx Rotorua, the action moves to Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle in May before heading to Europe for the Thule Slopestyle at Crankworx Innsbruck before culminating in the iconic Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler.
As the FMBA continues to accept applications for FMB Bronze Events, the anticipation for additional events grows, promising a season filled with thrills, challenges, and achievements for amateur, and pro athletes. For fans and athletes keen to stay on top of the latest developments, the FMB World Tour Calendar
current information and updates, ensuring everyone is well-informed and ready for the action ahead.
The FMB World Tour 2024 is shaping up to be a landmark year, not just in the diversity of events but in the broadening of horizons for athletes, fans, and the sport of freeride mountain biking as a whole.
Don't miss out on the action and register for your 2024 FMB Member License!