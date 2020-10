The Form Guide: Who's Going Fast Coming Into the 2020 Leogang Downhill World Championships

Europe

French Cup

Myriam Nicole

Camille Balanche

Marine Cabirou

Loris Vergier

Benoit Coulanges

Loic Bruni

Round 1 - Alpe D'Huez



Men



1. Loris Vergier - 3:27.98

2. Angel Suarez +1.23

3. Thomas Estaque +1.61



Women



1.Mélanie Chappaz - 4:07.65

2. Mariana Salazar +6.10

3. Estelle Charles +10.71



Full Results

1. Loris Vergier - 3:27.982. Angel Suarez +1.233. Thomas Estaque +1.611.Mélanie Chappaz - 4:07.652. Mariana Salazar +6.103. Estelle Charles +10.71 Round 2 - Les Duex Alpes



Men



1. Benoit Coulanges - 3:05.32

2. Hugo Frixtalon +1.08

3. Loris Vergier +1.32



Women



1. Myriam Nicole - 3:27.32

2. Camille Balanche +4.22

3. Melanie Chappaz +11.20



Full results

1. Benoit Coulanges - 3:05.322. Hugo Frixtalon +1.083. Loris Vergier +1.321. Myriam Nicole - 3:27.322. Camille Balanche +4.223. Melanie Chappaz +11.20

Round 3 - Métabief



Men



1. Loris Vergier - 3:35.19

2. Greg Minnaar +7.42

3. Benoit Coulanges +8.65



Women



1. Camille Balanche: 4:31.32

2. Monika Hrastnik +15.62

3. Veronika Widmann +17.85



Full results

1. Loris Vergier - 3:35.192. Greg Minnaar +7.423. Benoit Coulanges +8.651. Camille Balanche: 4:31.322. Monika Hrastnik +15.623. Veronika Widmann +17.85 Round 4 - Les Orres



Men



1. Loic Bruni - 3:24.19

2. Finn Iles +1.47

3.Thibaut Daprela +2.43



Women



1. Myiram Nicole - 3:55.86

2. Marine Cabirou +4.29

3.Tracey Hannah +4.75



Full results

1. Loic Bruni - 3:24.192. Finn Iles +1.473.Thibaut Daprela +2.431. Myiram Nicole - 3:55.862. Marine Cabirou +4.293.Tracey Hannah +4.75

French National Championships



Men



1. Benoit Coulanges - 3:11.68

2. Loic Bruni +0.72

3. Loris Vergier +0.86



Women



1. Myriam Nicole - 3:37.20

2. Marine Cabirou +3.64

3. Agnes Delest +16.58



Full results

1. Benoit Coulanges - 3:11.682. Loic Bruni +0.723. Loris Vergier +0.861. Myriam Nicole - 3:37.202. Marine Cabirou +3.643. Agnes Delest +16.58

Other French Races

Les Gets P2V Invitational



Men



1. Loris Vergier - 3:20.35

2. Benoit Coulanges +2.24

3. Loic Bruni +2.86



Women



1. Marine Cabirou - 3:58.96

2. Tracey Hannah +2.04



Full results

1. Loris Vergier - 3:20.352. Benoit Coulanges +2.243. Loic Bruni +2.861. Marine Cabirou - 3:58.962. Tracey Hannah +2.04 Brioude DH Cup



Men



1. Amaury Pierron - 1:31.355

2. Baptiste Pierron +1.298

3. Benoit Coulanges +2.212



Women



1. Myriam Nicole - 1:44.622

2. Mariana Salazar +8.726

3. Monika Hrastnik +9.564



Full results

1. Amaury Pierron - 1:31.3552. Baptiste Pierron +1.2983. Benoit Coulanges +2.2121. Myriam Nicole - 1:44.6222. Mariana Salazar +8.7263. Monika Hrastnik +9.564

Crankworx Innsbruck

David Trummer

Vali Holl

Men:



1.David Trummer - 2:49.081

2. Ed Masters +1.655

3. Charlie Harrison +1.870



Women:



1. Vali Höll - 3:12.139

2. Tracey Hannah +0.951

3. Morgane Charre +6.211



NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session

David Trummer

Andreas Kolb

Vali Holl

Nina Hoffmann

Day 1



Men



1. David Trummer - 2:20.660

2. Greg Williamson +0.172

3. Adam Rojcek +0.389



Women



1. Vali Höll - 2:37.652

2. Nina Hoffmann +0.189

3. Melanie Chappaz +6.005



Full results

1. David Trummer - 2:20.6602. Greg Williamson +0.1723. Adam Rojcek +0.3891. Vali Höll - 2:37.6522. Nina Hoffmann +0.1893. Melanie Chappaz +6.005 Day 2



Men



1. Andreas Kolb - 2:22.977

2. Thomas Estaque +0.876

3. David Trummer +0.919



Women



1. Nina Hoffmann - 2:42.629

2. Monika Hrastnik +2.506

3. Melanie Chappaz +5.263



Full results

1. Andreas Kolb - 2:22.9772. Thomas Estaque +0.8763. David Trummer +0.9191. Nina Hoffmann - 2:42.6292. Monika Hrastnik +2.5063. Melanie Chappaz +5.263

North America

Crankworx Summer Series

Finn Iles

Henry Fitzgerald

Miranda Miller

Silver Star



Men



1. Finn Iles - 2:12.262

2. Kasper Wooley +0.901

3. Brett Rheeder +2.428



Women



1. Vaea Verbeeck - 2:35.885

2. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau +3.29

3. Miranda Miller +3.78



Full results

1. Finn Iles - 2:12.2622. Kasper Wooley +0.9013. Brett Rheeder +2.4281. Vaea Verbeeck - 2:35.8852. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau +3.293. Miranda Miller +3.78 Psychosis Downhill



Men



1. Henry Fitzgerald - 11:19.19

2. Finn Iles +9.62

3. Rhys Verner +13.09



Women



1. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau - 14:32.69

2. Georgia Astle +4.68

3. Casey Brown +19.64



Full results

1. Henry Fitzgerald - 11:19.192. Finn Iles +9.623. Rhys Verner +13.091. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau - 14:32.692. Georgia Astle +4.683. Casey Brown +19.64

Kicking Horse



Men



1. Jesse Melamed - 2:51.84

2. Rhys Verner +0.61

3. Kirk Mcdowall +0.75



Women



1. Casey Brown - 3:28.71

2. Vaea Verbeeck +2.87

3. Miranda Miller +11.89



Full results

1. Jesse Melamed - 2:51.842. Rhys Verner +0.613. Kirk Mcdowall +0.751. Casey Brown - 3:28.712. Vaea Verbeeck +2.873. Miranda Miller +11.89 Sun Peaks



Men



1. Finn Iles - 4:28.33

2. Henry Fitzgerald +2.35

3. Rhys Verner +5.21



Women



1. Vaea Verbeeck - 5:12.46

2. Miranda Miller +3.58

3. Casey Brown +9.23



Full results

1. Finn Iles - 4:28.332. Henry Fitzgerald +2.353. Rhys Verner +5.211. Vaea Verbeeck - 5:12.462. Miranda Miller +3.583. Casey Brown +9.23

Downhill South East

Dakotah Norton

Charlie Harrison

Neko Mulally

Windrock I



Men



1. Dakotah Norton - 2:44.03

2. Luca Shaw +3.54

3. Isak Levisson +7.55



Women



1. Frida Rønning - 3:21.78

2. Kailey Skelton +3.01

3. Rachel Pageau +13.81



Full results

1. Dakotah Norton - 2:44.032. Luca Shaw +3.543. Isak Levisson +7.551. Frida Rønning - 3:21.782. Kailey Skelton +3.013. Rachel Pageau +13.81 Windrock II



Men



1. Charlie Harrison - 2:48.30

2. Neko Mulally +4.39

3. Seth Hanson +9.25



Women



1. Frida Ronning - 3:23.8

2. Rachel Pageau +6.68

3. Caroline Washam +12.5



Full results

1. Charlie Harrison - 2:48.302. Neko Mulally +4.393. Seth Hanson +9.251. Frida Ronning - 3:23.82. Rachel Pageau +6.683. Caroline Washam +12.5

Snowshoe



Men



1. Neko Mulally - 3:44.87

2. Seth Hanson +7.34

3. Titus Nicholson +21.28



Women



1. Caroline Washam - 4:43.49

2. Frida Roenning +3.32

3. Angelica Pietranton +1:10.36



Full results

1. Neko Mulally - 3:44.872. Seth Hanson +7.343. Titus Nicholson +21.281. Caroline Washam - 4:43.492. Frida Roenning +3.323. Angelica Pietranton +1:10.36 Sugar Mountain



Men



1. Dakotah Norton - 3:14.89

2. Chris Grice +10.18

3. Isak Leivsson +11.45



Women



1. Frida Roenning - 3:55.66

2. Caroline Washam +16.27

3. Mazie Hayden +18.74



Full results

1. Dakotah Norton - 3:14.892. Chris Grice +10.183. Isak Leivsson +11.451. Frida Roenning - 3:55.662. Caroline Washam +16.273. Mazie Hayden +18.74

Oceania

Crankworx Rotorua

Tracey Hannah

Mick Hannah

Sam Blenkinsop

Men:



1. Mick Hannah - 3:00.16

2. Samuel Blenkinsop +1.41

3. George Brannigan +2.38



Women:



1. Tracey Hannah 3:32.44

2. Jill Kintner +24.38

3. Vinny Armstrong+ 24.73



National Races

Sian A'Hern

Troy Brosnan

Sam Blenkinsop

Australian Open - Cannonball



Men



1.Troy Brosnan - 5:20.32

2. Jackson Frew +2.96

3. Connor Fearon +4.75



Women



1. Sian Ahern - 6:07.83

2. Tegan Molloy +4.72

3. Kyleigh Stewart +28.96



Full results

1.Troy Brosnan - 5:20.322. Jackson Frew +2.963. Connor Fearon +4.751. Sian Ahern - 6:07.832. Tegan Molloy +4.723. Kyleigh Stewart +28.96 NZ Open



Men



1. Greg Williamson - 3:05.02

2. Sam Gale +0.09

3. Sam Blenkinsop +0.32



Women



1. Leah Smith - 4:26.82

2. Melanie Blomfield +4.72

3. Emma Bateup +13.06



Full results

1. Greg Williamson - 3:05.022. Sam Gale +0.093. Sam Blenkinsop +0.321. Leah Smith - 4:26.822. Melanie Blomfield +4.723. Emma Bateup +13.06

New Zealand National Championships



Men



1.Sam Blenkinsop - 2:25.470

2. Sam Gale +0.987

3. George Brannigan +0.99



Women



1. Jessica Blewitt - 3:08.293

2. Shania Rawson +2.234

3. Sacha Earnest +3.924



Full results

1.Sam Blenkinsop - 2:25.4702. Sam Gale +0.9873. George Brannigan +0.991. Jessica Blewitt - 3:08.2932. Shania Rawson +2.2343. Sacha Earnest +3.924 Australian National Championships



Men



1. Troy Brosnan - 3:33.899

2. Connor Fearon +1.234

3. Aaron Gungl +3.164



Women



1. Sian A'Hern - 4:15.402

2. Tegan Molloy +15.329

3. Ellie Smith +36.258



Full results

1. Troy Brosnan - 3:33.8992. Connor Fearon +1.2343. Aaron Gungl +3.1641. Sian A'Hern - 4:15.4022. Tegan Molloy +15.3293. Ellie Smith +36.258

Oceania Championships



Men



1.Sam Blenkinsop - 2:36.41

2. Sam Gale +3.14

3. Dean Lucas +4.41



Women



1. Sian A'Hern - 3:22.83

2. Jessica Blewitt +0.2

3. Shania Rawson +2.87



Full results

1.Sam Blenkinsop - 2:36.412. Sam Gale +3.143. Dean Lucas +4.411. Sian A'Hern - 3:22.832. Jessica Blewitt +0.23. Shania Rawson +2.87

Who has had the best off season?

Women

Men

Thanks to COVID, riders have had the longest offseasons of their careers and it has now been more than a year since they last went racing at the world level. We've missed a summer full of World Cup racing but it does mean that riders have had plenty of time to prepare for these upcoming World Champs and should be coming into them more hungry than ever.The long offseason has also given us plenty of pre-season racing to enjoy as domestic race scenes were able to get back on their feet a bit faster than international races. Yes, racers will have been putting in long hours in their pain caves but there's no substitute for the intensity that comes from racing against competitors between the tape. Domestic race scenes have been flooded with World Cup talent in a way we haven't seen since the golden days of the BDS or NORBA races and it has been great to follow along.How seriously can we take these results? It's tough to say. We have no doubt that for some of the racers the results were less important than the track time and the opportunity to test new setups but when you put a racer between the tapes it's hard to imagine them not wanting to go at 100%. There's also the obvious omission of a few racers who are instead keeping their cards close to their chest. Either way, it's definitely fun to over-analyse this stuff and take a guess what it might mean for the upcoming World Championships.Despite being hit by COVID very hard in spring, Europe has managed to put on the most racing this year and we even saw the first World Cups last week in Nove Mesto. Throughout the summer we've seen the best riders from the continent descend on France for its super-strong domestic races but there has also been Crankworx Innsbruck and the iXS Test session in Schladming to keep us entertained.France's domestic race series is probably the strongest in the world at the moment and riders from all over Europe congregated in the Alps for a 4 round series.won two French Cup rounds, the Brioude DH Cup and added a French Championships jersey to her World Champs jersey and looks to be the strongest woman from these races.showed her strength in muddy conditions after she put 15 seconds into Monika Hrastnik and the rest of the field at the Métabief washout andwon the Les Gets Invitational and picked up two-second place French Cup finishes despite having her off-season disrupted with a COVID-19 infection.It was no surprise to seeat the top of the timesheets in the Les Gets Invitational and two of the French Cup rounds and his 7-second victory in the mud of Métabief was especially impressive given the calibre of the field. A new French talent emerged this year in, he could be a great Fantasy pick as he won the French Championships and one of the French Cup rounds. The final win in the French Cup went towho clearly hasn't slowed down since doing the double last year.Probably the most high profile race this summer has been the Crankworx Innsbruck downhill. The real winner on the day was Brook MacDonald who was returning from a broken back butrecorded the fastest time in his first race for the YT Mob. There was also a first in the women's race asclaimed her maiden elite victory and announced herself as one of the favourites for the World Champs this week on her home track in Leogang.While technically not a race, the iXS Test session definitely threw up some interesting results.found himself at the top end of the timesheets on both days and he was joined by a Commencal 100% rider in second place on both days.was fastest on Day 2.showed her speed again by taking the win on Day 1 butwas the most consistent rider over the two days with a second and a first placed time.The epicentre of North American racing was the Neko Mulally spearheaded Downhill South East series that saw most of the top American riders race at least one round. In Canada the Crankworx Summer Series allowed us to assess the form of BC-based riders.The Crankworx Summer Series saw three weeks of intense racing around BC including three downhill races and the resurrection of the Psychosis downhill race.dominated the series and the downhill with wins in Sun Peaks and Silver Star to bookend the series. He was also second toin the Psychosis race. The final win went to Jesse Melamed but he wasn't selected to represent Canada at this year's World Champs.Of the women who raced in the Summer Series, onlywas selected for the World Champs squad, she picked up a second-place and two third places.The honours were shared pretty evenly at the Downhill South East rounds withclaiming two wins andandtaking the spoils on the others. Frida Ronning was the fastest woman this year but was not selected for World Champs.Most of Oceania's racing took place in the Southern Hemisphere summer before the effects of COVID really started to be felt. Most races went ahead as planned but they all happened more than six months ago so riders' form may have changed since the dust settled.At Crankworx Rotorua we weren't yet prepared for the havoc that COVID would wreak on the racing season as only Italy's Torquato Testa was prevented from competing by New Zealand regulations.andtook the wins andadded to a successful domestic campaign by finishing second.dominated the women's racing this year in Oceania and ended up as the continental champion. In the men's races, two names rose to the top. In Australia it wasand in New Zealand,, they were both their respective National Champions with Blenki also picking up the Oceania title.It's hard to look past Myriam Nicole as the in-form woman coming into the World Championships this season. The standard of racing was consistently the highest in the French Cup and she pulled off a number of classy wins throughout the series. Her biggest competitor based on pre-season form is probably Vali Holl. The two women are yet to face off in any event this year but it will be fascinating when they do. Nicole has experience on her side and is used to the pressure of the one race/one chance format of Worlds but Holl is on her home track and has nothing to lose in her first elite championships.All of this forgets that Tahnee Seagrave is back racing in Leogang but she is recovering from a dislocated ankle, broken tibia and fibula and ligament tears that were picked up following a crash in February. At full fitness, she's one of the fastest women on the planet but her pace this week will be dependent on how well her recovery has gone.As you might expect, the French are looking ferociously fast coming into this World Championships. Yes, Amaury Pierron may be out with an injury but there's still Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier and Benoit Coulanges who have all picked up wins in the pre-season. With the weather forecast set for rain all week in Leogang, Vergier's win at the Métabief mud fest could be the most significant but that will all depend on how well the hard-pack race track holds up in Austria. Beyond the French, David Trummer, Troy Brosnan, Sam Blenkinsop, Dakotah Norton and Finn Iles have all also shown winning form this off-season.Just like the women, there are also some racers who we haven't seen much of this off-season too. Gwin has been testing a new mullet set up but we only saw him race in the Mob'n Mojave . He's still on the hunt for his first Rainbow Stripes and he's performed some miracles here in Leogang in the past too. We've also not seen much from Laurie Greenland or Danny Hart either. They were both World Cup winners last year and have had some of their best rides at World Championship races in the past.