The Form Guide: Who's Going Fast Coming Into the 2020 Leogang Downhill World Championships

Thanks to COVID, riders have had the longest offseasons of their careers and it has now been more than a year since they last went racing at the world level. We've missed a summer full of World Cup racing but it does mean that riders have had plenty of time to prepare for these upcoming World Champs and should be coming into them more hungry than ever.
The long offseason has also given us plenty of pre-season racing to enjoy as domestic race scenes were able to get back on their feet a bit faster than international races. Yes, racers will have been putting in long hours in their pain caves but there's no substitute for the intensity that comes from racing against competitors between the tape. Domestic race scenes have been flooded with World Cup talent in a way we haven't seen since the golden days of the BDS or NORBA races and it has been great to follow along.
How seriously can we take these results? It's tough to say. We have no doubt that for some of the racers the results were less important than the track time and the opportunity to test new setups but when you put a racer between the tapes it's hard to imagine them not wanting to go at 100%. There's also the obvious omission of a few racers who are instead keeping their cards close to their chest. Either way, it's definitely fun to over-analyse this stuff and take a guess what it might mean for the upcoming World Championships.
Europe
Despite being hit by COVID very hard in spring, Europe has managed to put on the most racing this year and we even saw the first World Cups last week in Nove Mesto. Throughout the summer we've seen the best riders from the continent descend on France for its super-strong domestic races but there has also been Crankworx Innsbruck and the iXS Test session in Schladming to keep us entertained.French Cup
France's domestic race series is probably the strongest in the world at the moment and riders from all over Europe congregated in the Alps for a 4 round series. Myriam Nicole
won two French Cup rounds, the Brioude DH Cup and added a French Championships jersey to her World Champs jersey and looks to be the strongest woman from these races. Camille Balanche
showed her strength in muddy conditions after she put 15 seconds into Monika Hrastnik and the rest of the field at the Métabief washout and Marine Cabirou
won the Les Gets Invitational and picked up two-second place French Cup finishes despite having her off-season disrupted with a COVID-19 infection.
It was no surprise to see Loris Vergier
at the top of the timesheets in the Les Gets Invitational and two of the French Cup rounds and his 7-second victory in the mud of Métabief was especially impressive given the calibre of the field. A new French talent emerged this year in Benoit Coulanges
, he could be a great Fantasy pick as he won the French Championships and one of the French Cup rounds. The final win in the French Cup went to Loic Bruni
who clearly hasn't slowed down since doing the double last year.
Round 1 - Alpe D'HuezMen
1. Loris Vergier - 3:27.98
2. Angel Suarez +1.23
3. Thomas Estaque +1.61Women
1.Mélanie Chappaz - 4:07.65
2. Mariana Salazar +6.10
3. Estelle Charles +10.71Full Results
Round 2 - Les Duex AlpesMen
1. Benoit Coulanges - 3:05.32
2. Hugo Frixtalon +1.08
3. Loris Vergier +1.32Women
1. Myriam Nicole - 3:27.32
2. Camille Balanche +4.22
3. Melanie Chappaz +11.20Full results
Round 3 - MétabiefMen
1. Loris Vergier - 3:35.19
2. Greg Minnaar +7.42
3. Benoit Coulanges +8.65Women
1. Camille Balanche: 4:31.32
2. Monika Hrastnik +15.62
3. Veronika Widmann +17.85Full results
Round 4 - Les OrresMen
1. Loic Bruni - 3:24.19
2. Finn Iles +1.47
3.Thibaut Daprela +2.43Women
1. Myiram Nicole - 3:55.86
2. Marine Cabirou +4.29
3.Tracey Hannah +4.75Full results
Other French Races French National ChampionshipsMen
1. Benoit Coulanges - 3:11.68
2. Loic Bruni +0.72
3. Loris Vergier +0.86Women
1. Myriam Nicole - 3:37.20
2. Marine Cabirou +3.64
3. Agnes Delest +16.58Full results
Les Gets P2V InvitationalMen
1. Loris Vergier - 3:20.35
2. Benoit Coulanges +2.24
3. Loic Bruni +2.86Women
1. Marine Cabirou - 3:58.96
2. Tracey Hannah +2.04Full results
Brioude DH CupMen
1. Amaury Pierron - 1:31.355
2. Baptiste Pierron +1.298
3. Benoit Coulanges +2.212Women
1. Myriam Nicole - 1:44.622
2. Mariana Salazar +8.726
3. Monika Hrastnik +9.564Full results
Crankworx Innsbruck
Probably the most high profile race this summer has been the Crankworx Innsbruck downhill. The real winner on the day was Brook MacDonald who was returning from a broken back but David Trummer
recorded the fastest time in his first race for the YT Mob. There was also a first in the women's race as Vali Holl
claimed her maiden elite victory and announced herself as one of the favourites for the World Champs this week on her home track in Leogang.
Full results
Men:
1.David Trummer - 2:49.081
2. Ed Masters +1.655
3. Charlie Harrison +1.870
Women:
1. Vali Höll - 3:12.139
2. Tracey Hannah +0.951
3. Morgane Charre +6.211
NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session
While technically not a race, the iXS Test session definitely threw up some interesting results. David Trummer
found himself at the top end of the timesheets on both days and he was joined by a Commencal 100% rider in second place on both days. Andreas Kolb
was fastest on Day 2.Vali Holl
showed her speed again by taking the win on Day 1 but Nina Hoffmann
was the most consistent rider over the two days with a second and a first placed time.
Day 1Men
1. David Trummer - 2:20.660
2. Greg Williamson +0.172
3. Adam Rojcek +0.389Women
1. Vali Höll - 2:37.652
2. Nina Hoffmann +0.189
3. Melanie Chappaz +6.005Full results
Day 2Men
1. Andreas Kolb - 2:22.977
2. Thomas Estaque +0.876
3. David Trummer +0.919Women
1. Nina Hoffmann - 2:42.629
2. Monika Hrastnik +2.506
3. Melanie Chappaz +5.263Full results
North America
The epicentre of North American racing was the Neko Mulally spearheaded Downhill South East series that saw most of the top American riders race at least one round. In Canada the Crankworx Summer Series allowed us to assess the form of BC-based riders.Crankworx Summer Series
The Crankworx Summer Series saw three weeks of intense racing around BC including three downhill races and the resurrection of the Psychosis downhill race. Finn Iles
dominated the series and the downhill with wins in Sun Peaks and Silver Star to bookend the series. He was also second to Henry Fitzgerald
in the Psychosis race. The final win went to Jesse Melamed but he wasn't selected to represent Canada at this year's World Champs.
Of the women who raced in the Summer Series, only Miranda Miller
was selected for the World Champs squad, she picked up a second-place and two third places.
Silver StarMen
1. Finn Iles - 2:12.262
2. Kasper Wooley +0.901
3. Brett Rheeder +2.428Women
1. Vaea Verbeeck - 2:35.885
2. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau +3.29
3. Miranda Miller +3.78Full results
Psychosis DownhillMen
1. Henry Fitzgerald - 11:19.19
2. Finn Iles +9.62
3. Rhys Verner +13.09Women
1. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau - 14:32.69
2. Georgia Astle +4.68
3. Casey Brown +19.64Full results
Kicking HorseMen
1. Jesse Melamed - 2:51.84
2. Rhys Verner +0.61
3. Kirk Mcdowall +0.75Women
1. Casey Brown - 3:28.71
2. Vaea Verbeeck +2.87
3. Miranda Miller +11.89Full results
Sun PeaksMen
1. Finn Iles - 4:28.33
2. Henry Fitzgerald +2.35
3. Rhys Verner +5.21Women
1. Vaea Verbeeck - 5:12.46
2. Miranda Miller +3.58
3. Casey Brown +9.23Full results
Downhill South East
The honours were shared pretty evenly at the Downhill South East rounds with Dakotah Norton
claiming two wins and Charlie Harrison
and Neko Mulally
taking the spoils on the others. Frida Ronning was the fastest woman this year but was not selected for World Champs.
Windrock IMen
1. Dakotah Norton - 2:44.03
2. Luca Shaw +3.54
3. Isak Levisson +7.55Women
1. Frida Rønning - 3:21.78
2. Kailey Skelton +3.01
3. Rachel Pageau +13.81Full results
Windrock IIMen
1. Charlie Harrison - 2:48.30
2. Neko Mulally +4.39
3. Seth Hanson +9.25Women
1. Frida Ronning - 3:23.8
2. Rachel Pageau +6.68
3. Caroline Washam +12.5Full results
SnowshoeMen
1. Neko Mulally - 3:44.87
2. Seth Hanson +7.34
3. Titus Nicholson +21.28Women
1. Caroline Washam - 4:43.49
2. Frida Roenning +3.32
3. Angelica Pietranton +1:10.36Full results
Sugar MountainMen
1. Dakotah Norton - 3:14.89
2. Chris Grice +10.18
3. Isak Leivsson +11.45Women
1. Frida Roenning - 3:55.66
2. Caroline Washam +16.27
3. Mazie Hayden +18.74Full results
Oceania
Most of Oceania's racing took place in the Southern Hemisphere summer before the effects of COVID really started to be felt. Most races went ahead as planned but they all happened more than six months ago so riders' form may have changed since the dust settled.Crankworx Rotorua
At Crankworx Rotorua we weren't yet prepared for the havoc that COVID would wreak on the racing season as only Italy's Torquato Testa was prevented from competing by New Zealand regulations. Tracey Hannah
and Mick Hannah
took the wins and Sam Blenkinsop
added to a successful domestic campaign by finishing second.
Full results
Men:
1. Mick Hannah - 3:00.16
2. Samuel Blenkinsop +1.41
3. George Brannigan +2.38
Women:
1. Tracey Hannah 3:32.44
2. Jill Kintner +24.38
3. Vinny Armstrong+ 24.73
National RacesSian A'Hern
dominated the women's racing this year in Oceania and ended up as the continental champion. In the men's races, two names rose to the top. In Australia it was Troy Brosnan
and in New Zealand, Sam Blenkinsop
, they were both their respective National Champions with Blenki also picking up the Oceania title.
Australian Open - CannonballMen
1.Troy Brosnan - 5:20.32
2. Jackson Frew +2.96
3. Connor Fearon +4.75Women
1. Sian Ahern - 6:07.83
2. Tegan Molloy +4.72
3. Kyleigh Stewart +28.96Full results
NZ OpenMen
1. Greg Williamson - 3:05.02
2. Sam Gale +0.09
3. Sam Blenkinsop +0.32Women
1. Leah Smith - 4:26.82
2. Melanie Blomfield +4.72
3. Emma Bateup +13.06Full results
New Zealand National ChampionshipsMen
1.Sam Blenkinsop - 2:25.470
2. Sam Gale +0.987
3. George Brannigan +0.99Women
1. Jessica Blewitt - 3:08.293
2. Shania Rawson +2.234
3. Sacha Earnest +3.924Full results
Australian National ChampionshipsMen
1. Troy Brosnan - 3:33.899
2. Connor Fearon +1.234
3. Aaron Gungl +3.164Women
1. Sian A'Hern - 4:15.402
2. Tegan Molloy +15.329
3. Ellie Smith +36.258Full results
Oceania ChampionshipsMen
1.Sam Blenkinsop - 2:36.41
2. Sam Gale +3.14
3. Dean Lucas +4.41Women
1. Sian A'Hern - 3:22.83
2. Jessica Blewitt +0.2
3. Shania Rawson +2.87Full results
Who has had the best off season?
Women
It's hard to look past Myriam Nicole as the in-form woman coming into the World Championships this season. The standard of racing was consistently the highest in the French Cup and she pulled off a number of classy wins throughout the series. Her biggest competitor based on pre-season form is probably Vali Holl. The two women are yet to face off in any event this year but it will be fascinating when they do. Nicole has experience on her side and is used to the pressure of the one race/one chance format of Worlds but Holl is on her home track and has nothing to lose in her first elite championships.
All of this forgets that Tahnee Seagrave is back racing in Leogang but she is recovering from a dislocated ankle, broken tibia and fibula and ligament tears that were picked up following a crash in February. At full fitness, she's one of the fastest women on the planet but her pace this week will be dependent on how well her recovery has gone.Men
As you might expect, the French are looking ferociously fast coming into this World Championships. Yes, Amaury Pierron may be out with an injury but there's still Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier and Benoit Coulanges who have all picked up wins in the pre-season. With the weather forecast set for rain all week in Leogang, Vergier's win at the Métabief mud fest could be the most significant but that will all depend on how well the hard-pack race track holds up in Austria. Beyond the French, David Trummer, Troy Brosnan, Sam Blenkinsop, Dakotah Norton and Finn Iles have all also shown winning form this off-season.
Just like the women, there are also some racers who we haven't seen much of this off-season too. Gwin has been testing a new mullet set up but we only saw him race in the Mob'n Mojave
. He's still on the hunt for his first Rainbow Stripes and he's performed some miracles here in Leogang in the past too. We've also not seen much from Laurie Greenland or Danny Hart either. They were both World Cup winners last year and have had some of their best rides at World Championship races in the past.
0 Comments
Post a Comment