The Four-Year Story of Fin Woods' DIY Carbon Enduro Gearbox Bike

''The frame turned up a few months after it was supposed too and was not rideable. It was pretty gutting. I wrote back to the guy and he apologized, said he rushed it, and that he'd make a new one. I sent everything back to him, and a massive nine months later a new one turned up only marginally better.''



At this point, it was now late-2018, two years into the journey and Woods was frustrated with what he had: ''None of the pivots lined up and everything was deformed. It was extremely gutting. By this time, I had started doing some work for Zerode Bikes, and luckily Rob [Metz], who runs Zerode, is an absolute guru in the workshop. Together, we managed to get it into a rideable state.''



The Sherpa was finally rolling, but the fragile construction has kept it from being ridden hard without breaking.



And then disaster struck: ''Because the frame was slightly deformed, it made the head angle steeper than it should be so I bought an angle-set for it.'' The head tube cracked while it was being pushed into place, and Woods has done more looking at the Sherpa than riding it until he can fix that and some other issues. What began as a fact-finding mission to figure out why most riders seem okay with, in Woods' opinion, the unreliable derailleur-based drivetrain has come to a temporary standstill because of its own challenges.



But, reliability aside, and despite the current situation, he's happy with how the bike performs in general, saying that he'd only tweak the suspension kinematics to be more supple early in the travel, and maybe lengthen the reach slightly.



I suspect he'd have a go at building the frame, too.



I could probably build the first one, but Woods took it all the way to a full-sized carbon fiber prototype.