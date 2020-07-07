The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum

The bike starts life as a 70kg slab of 7075 aluminum that quickly gets turned into the mainframe. It may sound like this leaves a lot of waste but the off cut material then gets used for other parts. In total, 8 individual segments are machined and then connected using titanium screws to form the final bike. 7075 aluminum is not weldable so it's not a material we often see on bikes, but Bernd says it is incredibly stiff, which allows him to take so much material out of the frame. Despite this, it's not super light and the pictured build apparently tips the scales at 16.3kg (37lb).



Details

Frame Material 7075 aluminium

Wheel size 27.5"

Travel front: 160mm

Travel rear: 160mm

Head angle: 65.5 degrees

Seat angle: 76 degrees

Reach: 455 mm

Chainstay: 440 mm

Weight: 16.8kg (37lb)

