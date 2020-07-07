The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum

Jul 7, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Germany really has been busy this lockdown and we've already seen the raw and wonderful FCKW and the additive manufactured Moorhuhn grace the front page in recent weeks.

The latest project we've spotted from the Germans is this stunning Frace F160, a bike that's been milled entirely from a block of aluminum. The technique isn't new, after all who can forget Cannondale's wild Pong V4000 prototype that graced the cover of pretty much every mag going in 1994, or Pole's construction technique, which uses two separate milled sections glued together.


Bernd Iwanow, the engineer behind this bike, does things a bit differently though. Unlike Pole's design, this is one solid construction, and there's no mistaking this bike for anything other than a completely milled frame thanks to the latticework of holes on every tube.

This was Bernd's first bike project but he has been milling CNC parts for the automotive industry since 2006 though his company CNC Future Technic. He was approached by a local bike manufacturer 2 years ago for a small project and enjoyed it so much that he decided to go all in and build his own bike. As he already had the machines, it seemed like the obvious choice to go with that technique for this project.


The bike starts life as a 70kg slab of 7075 aluminum that quickly gets turned into the mainframe. It may sound like this leaves a lot of waste but the off cut material then gets used for other parts. In total, 8 individual segments are machined and then connected using titanium screws to form the final bike. 7075 aluminum is not weldable so it's not a material we often see on bikes, but Bernd says it is incredibly stiff, which allows him to take so much material out of the frame. Despite this, it's not super light and the pictured build apparently tips the scales at 16.3kg (37lb).
Details
Frame Material 7075 aluminium
Wheel size 27.5"
Travel front: 160mm
Travel rear: 160mm
Head angle: 65.5 degrees
Seat angle: 76 degrees
Reach: 455 mm
Chainstay: 440 mm
Weight: 16.8kg (37lb)

The first step of production sees the front triangle milled from this slab of 7075.

The front triangle becoming more refined.
The machining grooves get smoothed out further down the production line.

The stays are machined from the offcuts from the front triangle.

Frace testing video

by jamessmurthwaite
Views: 1,127    Faves: 2    Comments: 0

Torture testing is the final step

This is Bernd's first bike project and it has taken two years to come to completion. As he isn't himself a mountain biker and doesn't come from a bike design background he found the geometry and kinematics the most difficult parts to work out, especially of the chainstay Horst Pivot. He began working it out in CAD and it took him several weeks of working with his test pilot, Frederik Tobiasch, and five versions of the bike to get to the current configuration but says it is now the part of the bike he is most happy with.

A four-bar linkage drives the bike's 160mm of travel.

Test rider, Frederik Tobiasch, helped provide invaluable feedback to dial in the Horst Link system

Frace will be initially limiting production to 30 per year with a frame costing €5,000, the bike will be available from August 1. Keep an eye out for more from Frace in the future with an eFrace already being planned and developed.


More info.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Frace Frace F160


70 Comments

  • 79 0
 This is the most enduro bike ever, imagine how many tools, tubes, bananas, pizza and beer you can fit in the holes of the frame.
  • 14 0
 Finally I don't have to ride with a backpack anymore when going on a one year enduro ride!
  • 2 1
 You win today.
  • 46 1
 One run in the mud and it's 10 kilograms heavier
  • 18 0
 Just fill the holes with spare tubes and mud won't ever be a problem again, nor will flat tires.
  • 4 0
 @MindPatterns: Filled holes with spare tubes. 20 kilograms heavier now.
  • 1 0
 Cover holes with duct tape, problem solved
  • 26 1
 So much for internal routing.
  • 2 0
 @neimbc it's as if it was designed by a pissed off bike mechanic sick of fishing for cable. And then he did drink and laugh...and laugh....Beer
  • 26 3
 Just because you can doesn’t mean you should
  • 16 5
 Quite. It takes a lot to beat tubes. It seems like this isn't lighter, it doesn't claim to be stiffer, there's no performance advantage, it's incredibly wasteful, and looks like it has a huge machining time and production energy overhead. Not what the world needs, unfortunately.
  • 2 3
 @dominic54: not wasteful. Aluminum is highly recyclable. It takes quite a bit of energy to recycle aluminum but that’s why you see most American aluminum production plants close to Hydroelectric dams.
  • 3 0
 @scotttherider: but there is clearly a lot of waste. This will probably be recycled but that will still require energy - even if it is green. there is also the presumably non-trivial amount of energy used in running a CNC milling machine, cleaning up the swarf, moving 70kg slabs of aluminium etc...

as @dominic54 said - there is no value add here - its not better. its just interesting.
  • 2 3
 @dominic54: People being prepared to make crazy stuff is exactly what the world needs. Another eco buzz-killer we can all do without.
  • 2 1
 @fielonator: odd that you've focussed on the eco bit - i thought that the primary point @dominic54 was making was that it doesn't offer a better solution...

not lighter.
not stiffer.
not cheaper

the 'not good for the environment' is trivial (if annoying to some) - the scale of manufacture is tiny.

so the only real thing it has going for it is that it looks unique - lets hope he can sell a few as he's doubtless put the hours in on it but suspect it won't change the game....
  • 8 0
 This is an exercise in how good we have it and yet constantly complain. This thing is amazing looking at looks like it would be light as a feather and still weighs 37 pounds! 33lb aluminum bikes that will put up with our constant crashing and poor line choices are engineering marvels.
  • 8 0
 This is extremely cool. I love seeing some out of the box thinking, especially in manufacturing and materials. I particularly like the look of the CS and SS!
  • 5 0
 This design is pretty unique. Knowing very little about structural strength of various alloys, I wonder if it’s possibly to refine it down to “normal” or so bike weight and maintain the overall look.
  • 2 0
 That is where It’s going to become hard to beat a tube structure.
  • 2 0
 It's remarkable that people have the imagination for these things, but surely the percentage of wasted billet makes the manufacturing of this cost prohibitive? Either way, impressive. Visually it reminds me a bit of the Kirk Revolution from the early 90s.
  • 1 0
 Had a Kirk in the 90’s was a noodle, failed at the rear drop outs!
This did remind me of it but that was a zinc die cast material totally different to this!
  • 1 0
 @tokyo-bakka: Magnesium. Yes, totally different properties.
  • 2 0
 It think looks cool. Especially the side profile view. Can they melt the shavings and recast new aluminium slabs from the waste of cutting all the smaller pockets and features?
  • 3 0
 Aluminum is infinitely recyclable, so in a roundabout way, yeah.
  • 2 0
 @clintdricklamar: recycling aluminum uses only 5% of the energy it would take to mine raw ore.
  • 3 5
 @clintdricklamar: A good portion of the waste will oxidize and be unrecoverable. Upwards of 50%. Something Pole and others don’t want to tell you.
  • 7 0
 @LeDuke: Your wrong, aluminum readily forms an oxide that forms a protective surface. This protective surface protects the bulk of the aluminum from oxidizing further. This results in most of the aluminum being recovered every time it goes to the recycling phase, in contrast to iron.

In the case of iron, oxidation, i.e., rust, does not protect iron from oxygen and water, and significant amounts of iron are not recyclable because the iron has been converted to rust.

source: www.e-education.psu.edu/matse81/node/2087 - PennState - college of earth and mineral sciences.
  • 3 0
 Yes, this is done most metal working industries that involve the removal of material. But, not matter how much material you recycle, it tends to involve higher costs and higher energy demands
  • 1 1
 @LeDuke: No reason for anyone to downvote you. Must have been a bitter Pole fan. Beer
  • 3 0
 why is the weight so high, is it the 7075 that is inherently more heavy than other aluminium alloys or is it just the design?
  • 1 0
 All alloys weight nearly the same. 7075 has one of the highest strength to weight ratios . So it must be the design
  • 1 0
 While it is frankly artwork, the design is definitely not weight optimized. Hollow tubes are unbeatable in the stiffness to weight ratio department, going with the trestle design as shown here is going to result in significantly more weight to get the same stiffness.
  • 1 0
 It’s mainly because it’s not made from a tube structure, which it’s hard to beat in both strength and stiffness to weight. He could probably do a some refinement and destructive testing and pull a pound or two off of there, but I think that’s probably a 13 or14 pound frame, for 5K.
  • 5 0
 Very cool, ignore the haters! It takes guts to stand out. Keep innovating!
  • 1 0
 I think it looks really cool. I've seen video on optimizing 3D printing where material is stripped away where it's not needed according to stresses etc. It would be interesting to see how a bike frame designed like that would look.
  • 3 0
 at least you got about a million storage spaces
  • 9 1
 But no water bottle holder Frown
  • 3 0
 @vp27: Sponge holders.
  • 3 0
 It will never sell.. No bottle cage mounts
  • 5 1
 I’m sure they can find 30 people a year with “F*** off” money that also own hydration packs.
  • 4 0
 Art on wheels!
  • 3 0
 I want to say why, but instead I say wow.
  • 2 0
 Seems like a missed opportunity to design something that looks as good as the engineering behind it.
  • 2 0
 That head tube and seat tube look pretty solid. They should mill some holes through those too.
  • 1 0
 Looks super cool, but sure must be a better way?
How much does a 70kg bit of 7075 cost to start with?
  • 2 0
 Based on pricing online I would think around 300 euros.
  • 1 0
 This isn't a matter of cost-effectiveness, as the frames are selling for $5000 each. This is a matter of whether it can be done, and whether it is ridable. You can get 7075 for around $50 per 20 lbs (~9.07 kg) block. Though I could imagine you could keep the millings, melt them down into another block, and use them for something else.
  • 2 0
 That internal cable routing is clean.
  • 2 0
 Jonathan Davis wants his mic stand back.
  • 1 0
 hahahaha! Omg this!
  • 1 0
 They'd better have the quality sorted or the English speaking world will instantly move a couple of those letter around.
  • 1 0
 I feel like the only people who would like the looks of this bike enough to buy one have their own CNC mill.
  • 1 0
 All that machine work to still be heavier than a carbon bike doesn’t seem to make much sense to me
  • 2 0
 This design concept is full of holes.
  • 1 0
 Kinda hard to believe it’s 37lbs. It looks like at least 4lbs....
  • 1 0
 Correct! It is exactly at least 4lbs!
  • 1 1
 i actually think this looks really cool, but the seat tube looks like it came off a walmart bike with the cable sticking out
  • 1 0
 I very much like seeing the rear tire through the chainstay.
  • 1 0
 Where do the stickers go?
  • 1 0
 Need to see the bottom out test
  • 1 0
 Ask my latest chick. She'll tell you I passed.
  • 1 0
 Badass! I wish I had that kind of time on my hands.
  • 1 0
 Good for windy situations...
  • 1 0
 Nobody's complaining about the pics taken on railroad tracks?
  • 1 1
 still looks like a session
  • 1 0
 yyyyyyyy tho
  • 1 0
 Huck to flat
  • 1 0
 That looks beautiful
  • 1 0
 That thing is Sick!
  • 1 0
 looks shit

Post a Comment



