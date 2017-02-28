The Free Radicals: Two Weeks on Vancouver Island - Video

The Free Radicals // Two Weeks on Vancouver Island
Last September, with one fully functional bike and seven functional wrists between the four of us, we boarded the ferry to Vancouver Island with a plan that was somewhere between vague and non-existent. This is a brief glimpse into the aimless and carefree two weeks that followed.The Free Radicals
are four guys who are just trying to ride some bikes. We live in vans, work seasonal jobs and eschew the comforts and constraints of traditional lives in order to ride our bikes as much as humanly possible. Racing is the impetus for our travels, but we live for the in-betweens: the hidden trails, local swimming holes and general mischief encountered on the road while traveling between races.
