The Free Radicals: Two Weeks on Vancouver Island - Video

Feb 28, 2017 at 15:00
Feb 28, 2017
by Freehub Magazine  
 
The Free Radicals // Two Weeks on Vancouver Island

by FreehubMag
The Free Radicals // Two Weeks on Vancouver Island

Last September, with one fully functional bike and seven functional wrists between the four of us, we boarded the ferry to Vancouver Island with a plan that was somewhere between vague and non-existent. This is a brief glimpse into the aimless and carefree two weeks that followed.

The Free Radicals are four guys who are just trying to ride some bikes. We live in vans, work seasonal jobs and eschew the comforts and constraints of traditional lives in order to ride our bikes as much as humanly possible. Racing is the impetus for our travels, but we live for the in-betweens: the hidden trails, local swimming holes and general mischief encountered on the road while traveling between races.

From the Free Radicals Pre Candy Tour Video

Follow the Free Radicals!
Instagram: @the.free.radicals

MENTIONS: @FreehubMag
  • + 9
 Should have gone with a cheaper brand of bike, they might have been able to afford one each.
  • + 2
 DUDES! Great video and solid shenanigans, did a killer job reminding me of all my favorite road trip in-betweens.
  • + 4
 3 dudes 1 bike?
  • + 2
 I'm Envious !
  • + 1
 Enduro van stuff
  • + 1
 loveit!

